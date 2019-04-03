What’s Covered by the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant’s $300 Credit?
One of the most valuable benefits of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card is its up to $300 annual Marriott Bonvoy statement credit. By maxing this out, card holders can effectively drop the out-of-pocket cost for card from $450 (See rates & fees) to $150. But in order to be able to do that, it’s important to familiarize yourself with what types of purchases are eligible.
Fortunately, the terms and conditions of this benefit are very straightforward. As the name implies, this credit was designed to cover all types of Marriott purchases charged to the card. This credit applies to everything from incidentals during stays, such as meals and spa services, to room rates themselves. Although not specifically mentioned in the terms, there are a number of data points that suggest that Marriott gift card purchases are also included. Incidentals that can’t be billed to your room, such as gift shop purchases, are typically excluded.
To ensure the credit applies, charge the stay and any applicable incidentals to your Bonvoy Brilliant card. You’ll earn 6x Marriott points on all purchases made at Marriott properties, plus a 25% bonus points as a Gold elite member — a complimentary benefit of the Bonvoy Brilliant card. Similar to Amex’s airline fee credits, if you’re considering purchasing gift cards to trigger the credit, you must do so either at a Marriott Bonvoy property or through Marriott’s site — not through a third party. According to the data points, both physical and digital gift cards work, but be warned that not all Marriott properties sell gift cards.
The $300 credit is available beginning your first year of card membership and renews each year on the anniversary of your account opening date. The cards’ terms and conditions state that it could take 8 to 12 weeks for the credit to appear on your statement, but TPG readers report that it’s visible just days after making an eligible charge.
Bottom Line
Given that this credit applies not just to incidentals charged to the room, but also for room rates and gift cards, this benefit is almost as good as cash for anyone who spends at least $300 per year on Marriott stays. You can squeeze even more value out of it by stacking it with the card’s annual free night award (up to 50,000 points). Before even factoring in card’s 100,000 point welcome bonus (after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening) or other benefits, maximizing these two benefits alone can make the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card pay for itself year after year.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card, click here.
