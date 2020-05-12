Everything you need to know about Visa Signature card benefits
As a Visa credit cardholder, you’re entitled to everyday card perks and benefits. Visa buckets these benefits into three tiers, depending on what specific card you have and who the card issuer is. The benefits fall into one of the following categories: Visa Traditional, Visa Signature, or Visa Infinite – each with more perks than the last.
Let’s dive into what Visa Signature exactly is, and how those benefits can impact you.
How do I know if I have a Visa Signature card?
Visa Signature is in the middle of the benefits lineup and includes many common cards in the Visa network.
There are several ways to determine if you have a Visa Signature card. First, many cards simply have it in their name (i.e. Alaska Airlines Visa Signature or the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature). Another way to find out if you have a Visa Signature is by simply looking at it. Most cards have the “Visa Signature” label located somewhere on the physical card. This includes one of the most common Visa Signature cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred (it’s on the back, in case you were wondering).
Also, all Visa Signature cards will have a minimum credit limit of $5,000. Keep in mind that with this stipulation, it could mean the same exact card can be both a lower-tier Visa Traditional card and a more benefit-generous Visa Signature card.
For instance, If you’re approved for a card like the Chase Freedom with a credit limit below $5,000, you’ll be given Traditional card benefits. However, if your limit is above this threshold, then you’ll receive Signature benefits.
Overview of Visa Signature benefits
The Visa Signature benefits span a wide range, from extra travel and purchase protections to deals and concierge access. Select cards may have differing benefits than what is listed here, but this is the minimum that Visa Signature-branded cards offer:
Visa Traditional benefits
- Cardholder inquiry service
- Lost or stolen card reporting
- Emergency card replacement & emergency cash disbursement
- Auto rental collision damage waiver
- Zero liability policy
- Roadside dispatch
Visa Signature benefits
Extended warranty protection: Visa will extend a purchased item’s warranty by up to one year (as long as the original warranty was three years or less). Typically, the maximum coverage is $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per cardholder, and most new items besides vehicles and software are covered.
Year-end summary: You’ll get an end-of-year synopsis on your spending behavior to help you simplify budgeting and financial planning.
Travel and emergency assistance services: These include an array of benefits should you need help regarding a trip or emergency situation. These include things like pre-trip assistance like visas and immunization, emergency transportation assistance, legal aid, and much more. This perk just covers finding the resource — any actual service rendered would incur a fee. Within the US, you can call 1-800-992-6029 24/7 to get started.
Visa Offers and perks: There are many retail partners and benefits that are available to Visa Signature cardholders. These include things like early access to movies and events, rental car discounts with Silvercar, and a lower rate on airport chauffeur service with GroundLink.
Visa Signature cards with added perks
Although Visa Signature cards come with a number of standard benefits as listed above, some cards may come with even more. This depends on the issuer of the card in question. For instance, the Chase Sapphire Preferred also comes with the following perks:
Luxury Hotel Collection: With select Visa Signature cards, if you book online and pay with a qualifying card, you’ll get such hotel perks like free breakfast for two, $25 food and beverage credit, complimentary WiFi, and more.
Baggage delay or lost luggage reimbursement: Some cards will give you funds to purchase necessities when your bags are delayed by more than four hours, and also offers reimbursement if an airline or other common carrier permanently misplaces your bags.
Trip delay reimbursement: This covers necessary expenses, such as food and lodging, when your trip is delayed.
Trip cancellation or interruption reimbursement: This perk refunds the cost of a trip that had to be canceled due to covered emergencies.
Purchase protection: A qualifying Visa Signature card covers your new purchases, On the Chase Sapphire Preferred, this is for 120 days against damage or theft up to $500 per claim and $50,000 per account.
Visa Signature Concierge Service: Get a concierge to help you with reservations, entertainment, sporting events, and more. To access this service, you have to call 1-800-953-7392.
Visa Infinite benefits
Visa Infinite includes all the benefits you’ll get from Visa Signature and Visa Traditional — and then some. Visa Infinite cards are at the top of Visa’s lineup with higher annual fees and subsequently, more lucrative extras. One of the most popular Visa Infinite cards is the Chase Sapphire Reserve.
You’ll be guaranteed to receive the following (at a minimum) for Visa Infinite cards:
- Purchase and return protection
- Travel accident insurance
- Trip cancellation or interruption reimbursement
- Trip delay reimbursement
- Lost luggage reimbursement
- Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection
- Global Entry application fee credit
You might notice that the Chase Sapphire Preferred (and other Visa Signature cards) already have many of these Infinite benefits. The card issuer may even more generous than Visa and go above and beyond when it comes to perks.
An important note about card issuers vs. card network
While it’s good to know what the baseline Visa Signature benefits are, it’s worth noting that there are many cards that have unique perks that are not part of one of the Visa tiers. That’s because it is entirely up to the card issuer (like Chase cards, Capital One cards, etc.) to determine which benefits you’ll actually receive.
Visa is a card network, not an issuer, meaning it only functions to determine swipe fees and to build out a payment infrastructure so merchants can accept their cards. Having these benefits helps to create some consistency across a card portfolio, but it’s really up to the bank to decide what those benefits will be. That’s why you should always check your card’s terms and conditions in addition to this list here.
Bottom line
It pays to know what benefits are out there for the specific card you have in hand — or a card that you’re considering applying for.
However, because Visa benefits vary between cards based on the issuer’s preferences, do a little more digging to find out what other perks are available. Pick a card that offers your preferred combination of fees and rewards. Of course, TPG can help you with that. Here are several categories of the best cards that you may be interested in:
