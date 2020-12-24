Full guide to Visa SavingsEdge cash-back deals for business cards
If you have a Visa business card but haven’t enrolled in the Visa SavingsEdge program, you’re likely leaving money on the table. Although programs like Amex Offers, Chase Offers and BankAmeriDeals are relatively well known, Visa SavingsEdge is still relatively unknown, even to Visa business cardholders.
I first learned about Visa SavingsEdge when I found the program would give me a 5% statement credit on a Lenovo laptop purchase. To get the statement credit, I simply enrolled my Visa business card in the program before making the purchase. My statement credit for this purchase was only $38, but it introduced me to the Visa SavingsEdge program.
Now, I’ll discuss the program in detail so you too can save money when shopping with select Visa business cards.
In This Post
Program basics
The Visa SavingsEdge program is a free savings program for holders of select Visa business cards. The program includes Everyday Offers as well as Activate Offers. Although you need to activate each Activate Offer, you don’t have to do anything besides use an enrolled Visa card to take advantage of Everyday Offers.
Savings will appear as credits on future account statements. The statement credit will appear as “Visa SavingsEdge Discount – [Merchant Name].” When I purchased my laptop, the statement credit posted one day after the purchase. However, in some cases it may take longer for statement credits to post.
How to enroll
If you don’t currently have a Visa SavingsEdge account, you can enroll your first card on the Visa SavingsEdge main page. You’ll need to enter your first name, last name, email address and card number on this page. You need to enter your card number so Visa can confirm the card’s eligibility.
You’ll need to click through a link sent to your email to continue the enrollment process.
Once you do so, you’ll need to create a password for the program and provide your business’s ZIP code. You can also provide your business’s name and category. Doing so will presumably allow the program to give you offers suited to your business’s needs.
On the final page, you need to select two security questions and provide answers. You’ll need to accept the program terms, conditions and privacy policy. You can also opt in for emails before clicking on the enroll button. Once you enroll, you can set a nickname for your card.
To enroll additional Visa business cards, log in to your account and click on “My Account” on the top navigation bar. Then, select “Manage Cards: add, delete, update.” On this page, you can enter a new card number to check its eligibility and enroll the card if it’s eligible.
Eligible cards
Select Visa Business credit cards, Visa Business Platinum credit cards, Visa Business check cards, Visa Business Platinum check cards and Visa Business Signature cards are eligible for the Visa SavingsEdge program.
Unfortunately, there isn’t a complete list of eligible Visa business cards. So, you’ll want to test your Visa business cards to see if any are eligible. I found that my Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card and Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card are eligible, as is my husband’s Chase Ink Business Cash Credit Card.
I assume the Chase Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card is also eligible. And there are multiple reports that the Alaska Airlines Visa Business credit card and the Costco Anywhere Visa®
Business Card by Citi are also eligible.
Everyday Offers
Everyday Offers are savings that you can expect at particular merchants when you use an enrolled Visa business card. You don’t need to enroll in these offers. But some Everyday Offers have annual or lifetime maximums and many are only valid for a limited time. So, be sure to check the current offers and their restrictions before making a large purchase.
Here are some of the current Everyday Offers:
- Auto parts and fuel
- Chevron: 2% back on fuel purchases made at the pump
- AutoZone: 2% back on purchases of $50 or more
- Business solutions
- MailChimp: 5% back
- Microsoft Advertising: 5% back on search engine advertising campaigns
- Stamps.com: 3% back
- Plastiq: 1% back on your first $2,500 in Plastiq payments
- Dining and entertainment
- CoffeeForLess.com: 5% back
- Godiva: 8% back
- Panda Express: 2% back on purchases of $20 or more
- Panera Bread: 2% back on purchases of $35 or more
- Papa John’s: 2% back on purchases of $30 or more
- Electronics
- Boost Mobile: 3% back
- Lenovo: 5% back
- Travel
- Many Wyndham Hotels brands: 4% back
- Some MGM properties: 4% back
Activate Offers
Activate Offers are limited-time offers that you’ll need to click to activate, somewhat similar to Amex Offers. These offers change quickly, so you should activate an offer when you see it if you think you might want to use it. Unfortunately, there aren’t currently any available Activate Offers on my account or my husband’s account.
Maximize your purchase
Although the savings through the Visa SavingsEdge program aren’t particularly impressive alone, the program opens up the possibility to triple and quadruple dip on some purchases. After all, you’ll also be earning credit card points or miles on your purchase and you may be able to click through an online shopping portal. Plus, for hotels or businesses with loyalty programs, you can also earn loyalty points.
When I bought a Lenovo laptop in December 2018, I was able to triple dip. At the time of my purchase, Lenovo was a 5% Everyday Offer through Visa SavingsEdge, and Ebates (now Rakuten) was giving 12% cash back on Lenovo purchases. Plus, the Ink Business Preferred earns one Chase Ultimate Rewards point per dollar spent on electronics. So, I earned $92 in cash back through Ebates, $38 in statement credits through Visa SavingsEdge and 765 Chase Ultimate Rewards points on the $765 purchase. TPG values 765 Ultimate Rewards points at $15, so I effectively saved $145 on the $765 purchase.
But even with Visa SavingsEdge earnings, you might not always want to use a Visa business card. For example, you could earn 1x Chase Ultimate Rewards points and 2% back on purchases of $35 or more at Panera Bread if you use an enrolled Ink Business Preferred. But, if you have the American Express® Business Gold Card and U.S. purchases at restaurants is one of your 4x Amex Membership Rewards categories this billing cycle, you’ll likely be better off using the Amex Business Gold Card.
Bottom line
The Visa SavingsEdge program provides statement credits when you use select Visa business cards at participating merchants. There’s no cost for enrolling your cards. So, you might as well go ahead and register your cards.
While logged in, check to see if there are any Everyday Offers for merchants you already use. If you see any of your favorite merchants, determine whether it makes sense to switch your spending to the enrolled Visa business card for these purchases. Check your Activate Offers and activate any that look appealing — and then check back periodically to see if any other offers have appeared.
