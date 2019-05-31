This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Hilton American Express Ascend Card is now the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card and is offering a limited-time bonus of 130,000 bonus points + a free weekend night through August 28, 2019.
Despite all of the advanced techniques for generating rewards, people are still surprised to hear that daily spending on credit cards is the most reliable way to earn points, miles or cash back. The key is to use cards that earn the most rewards for each particular spending category.
But not all types of cards treat rewards the same. Business cardholders may earn 5x rewards at office supply stores, while someone with a travel rewards credit card would earn just 1x. That’s why we’re going to divide the best cards for each spending category into three distinct groups:
To truly earn the highest rate of return on all of your spending, you may need to hold a combination of all three types of cards. Now, let’s take a look at the best cards in each bonus category for all three groups of cards. For each card, the total earned per dollar spent is shown in parenthesis. You can click “see more” in any cell to jump to the section discussing that card as well as secondary options.
|Spending Category
|Points and Miles Cards
|Cash-Back Cards
|Business Cards
|Dining
|Citi Prestige Card (8.5 cents), see more
|Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (4 cents), see more
|American Express® Business Gold Card (8 cents at US restaurants*), see more
|Entertainment
|Citi Premier Card
|Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (4 cents), see more
|N./A
|Hotels
|Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (14 cents), see more
|N/A
|The Business Platinum® Card from American Express (10 cents, must book pre-paid stays through AmexTravel.com), see more
|Airfare
|Citi Prestige Card (8.5 cents), see more
|N/A
|The Business Platinum® Card from American Express (10 cents, must book through AmexTravel.com), see more
|General Travel
|Chase Sapphire Reserve (6 cents), see more
|Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card (3-5.25 cents), see more
|Ink Business Preferred Credit Card (6 cents on $150,000 per year, then 2 cents), see more
|Groceries
|Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express (6 cents on $6,000 per year, then 2 cents; 50% bonus when you use the card 30 times a month), see more
|Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (6 cents on $6,000 per year, then 1 cent), see more
|N/A
|Gas
|Citi Premier Card (5.1 cents), see more
|Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi (4 cents on $7,000, then 1 cent; requires Costco membership), see more
|American Express® Business Gold Card (8 cents at US gas stations*), see more
|Office Supplies
|N/A
|N/A
|Ink Business Cash Credit Card (10 cents on $25,000 per year, then 2 cents), see more
|Non-bonus Spending
|Chase Freedom Unlimited (6 cents on $20,000 first year, then 3 cents), see more
|Citi Double Cash Card(2 cents), see more
|The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express (4 cents on $50,000 per year, then 2 cents), see more
|Rotating Categories
|N/A
|Chase Freedom (5 cents), see more
|N/A
*If this category is one of two categories where you spend the most each billing cycle.
Although the above table shows our top travel rewards, cash-back and business card for each spending category, oftentimes there are multiple cards that perform well — and may even perform better for your particular spending patterns. As such, throughout this post we’ll present the best card for each spending category followed by a table with additional cards you should consider for that spending category. Let’s get started!
Points and Miles Cards
Points and miles cards earn transferable currencies, airline miles or hotel points. Click on the following links to jump to the parts of this section that cover the best points and miles cards for dining, hotels, airfare, general travel, groceries, gas and non-bonus spending.
Dining — Citi Prestige Card
Return: 5 Citi ThankYou points per dollar spent at restaurants. Points are worth 1.7 cents apiece according to TPG’s latest monthly valuations, so you’re getting a return of 8.5%.
Current Bonus: 50,000 points when you spend $4,000 in the first three months.
Benefits: This card recently added 5x earning on dining when it relaunched this January. You’ll also earn 5x points on air travel, 3x points on hotels and cruise lines and 1x on all other purchases. You’ll get automatic statement credits each year for up to $250 of travel spending, a Priority Pass Select membership and a fourth night free on stays of four nights or longer when booked through Citi — although this benefit will be capped to use twice a year starting in September. The Prestige has no foreign transaction fees, and features solid shopping and travel protections. See the full card review.
Annual Fee: $495
Here are some of the top cards, including the Citi Prestige, for earning points or miles on dining spend:
|Card
|Dining Category Bonus
|Value of the Points
|Total Earned per Dollar Spent
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Citi Prestige Card
|5x
|1.7 cents
|8.5 cents
|$495
|50,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
|American Express® Gold Card
|4x
|2 cents
|8 cents
|$250 (See Rates & Fees)
|35,000 points after spending $2,000 in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|3x
|2 cents
|6 cents
|$450
|50,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
Hotels — Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Return: 10x miles on hotels booked and paid through Hotels.com at the Hotels.com/Venture link. That equals a 14% return, since TPG values Capital One Rewards at 1.4 cents each. If you stack the 10x earning with the Venture card with the Hotels.com Rewards program to earn one free hotel night for every 10 you book, you’re effectively getting a 24% return. However, you may not get hotel loyalty benefits and earnings on these stays. See the full card review.
Current Bonus: 50,000 miles when you spend $3,000 in the first three months.
Benefits: Earn 2x miles on all other purchases. Get an up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit every four years. No foreign transaction fees. See the full card review.
Annual Fee: $95 (waived the first year)
Here are some of the best options, including the Capital One Venture Card, for earning points or miles at hotels:
|Card
|Hotel Category Bonus
|Value of the Points
|Total Earned per Dollar Spent
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
|10x through Jan. 2020
|1.4 cents
|14 cents
|$95 (waived first year)
|50,000 miles after spending $3,000 in the first three months
|10x only when you book and pay through the Hotels.com/Venture link
|Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
|14x
|0.6 cents
|8.4 cents
|$450 (See Rates & Fees)
|150,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|14x only at participating Hilton properties
|World of Hyatt Credit Card
|4x
|1.7 cents
|6.8 cents
|$95
|25,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months; an additional 25,000 points after spending $6,000 total in the first six months
|4x only at Hyatt properties
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|3x
|2 cents
|6 cents
|$450
|50,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
Airfare — Citi Prestige Card
Return: 5 Citi ThankYou points per dollar spent on air travel. Points are worth 1.7 cents apiece according to TPG’s latest monthly valuations, so you’re getting a return of 8.5%.
Current Bonus: 50,000 points when you spend $4,000 in the first three months.
Benefits: This card recently added 5x earning on air fare when it relaunched this January. You’ll also earn 5x points on dining, 3x points on hotels and cruise lines and 1x on all other purchases. You’ll get automatic statement credits each year for up to $250 of travel spending, a Priority Pass Select membership and a fourth night free on stays of four nights or longer when booked through Citi — although this benefit will be capped to use twice a year starting in September. The Prestige has no foreign transaction fees, and features solid shopping and travel protections. See the full card review.
Annual Fee: $495
Here are some of the best options, including the Citi Prestige, for earning points or miles on airfare purchases. Even though the Prestige’s return is slightly less than The Platinum Card® from American Express, the Prestige and Chase Sapphire Reserve features solid travel protections in many categories — such as trip delay and baggage delay — whereas the Platinum Card doesn’t offer any protection.
|Card
|Airfare Category Bonus
|Value of the Points
|Total Earned per Dollar Spent
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|Citi Prestige Card
|5x
|1.7 cents
|8.5 cents
|$495
|50,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
|The Platinum Card® from American Express
|5x
|2 cents
|10 cents
|$550 (See Rates & Fees)
|60,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|5x only when you book directly with the airline or with American Express Travel
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|3x
|2 cents
|6 cents
|$450
|50,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
General Travel — Chase Sapphire Reserve
Return: 3 points per dollar on all travel (and dining), equal to a return of 6% when you use this card to pay for airlines, hotels, rental cars and other purchases that Chase counts as travel.
Current Bonus: 50,000 points when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months.
Benefits: 3x points on all travel purchases is a huge benefit (excluding $300 travel credit), made even better by the Ultimate Rewards program’s solid selection of 1:1 airline and hotel transfer partners. Sapphire Reserve cardholders can also redeem points for 1.5 cents apiece through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal, and the card offers an $300 annual travel statement credit that applies to a wide variety of purchases. The card provides Priority Pass Select membership and has excellent travel protections. See the full card review.
Annual Fee: $450
Here are the top options, including the Sapphire Reserve, for earning points or miles on general travel spending:
|Card
|Travel Category Bonus
|Value of the Points
|Total Earned per Dollar Spent
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|3x
|2 cents
|6 cents
|$450
|50,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
|Citi Premier Card
|3x
|1.7 cents
|5.1 cents
|$95
|60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
|Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
|2x
|2 cents
|4 cents
|$95
|60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
Groceries — Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card
Return: 3x points at US supermarkets on up to $6,000 each year; then 1x, plus a 50% points bonus each statement period that you make 30 or more transactions, for a total of up to 4.5x points. At a value of 2 cents per point, these rewards could be worth 9% of your purchases.
Current Bonus: 15,000 bonus points when you use your card to spend $1,000 in purchases within three months of account opening.
Benefits: 2x points at US gas stations and a 50% bonus on all points received when you make 30 or more transactions in a statement period. You can transfer points to airlines and hotels that partner with the Membership Rewards program. Note that this card does charge a 2.7% foreign transaction fee, so you won’t want to use it for purchases abroad.
Annual Fee: $95
Here are some of the best options, including the EveryDay Preferred, for earning points or miles on groceries (and US supermarkets). Since all of the cards below only offer bonus earnings on groceries/supermarkets in the US, you’ll want to use a general spending card without foreign transaction fees when buying groceries abroad.
|Card
|Grocery Category Bonus
|Value of the Points
|Total Earned per Dollar Spent
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
|3x up to $6,000 per year, then 1x; 50% bonus when you use the card 30 times a month
|2 cents
|6 cents (9 cents with 50% bonus)
|$95
|15,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|3x only at US supermarkets; 2.7% foreign transaction fee
|American Express® Gold Card
|4x up to $25,000 per year, then 1x
|2 cents
|8 cents
|$250
|35,000 points after spending $2,000 in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|4x only at US supermarkets (up to $25,000; then 1x)
|The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card
|2x up to $6,000 per year, then 1x; 20% bonus when you use the card 20 times a month
|2 cents
|4 cents (6 cents with 20% bonus)
|None
|10,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|2x only at US supermarkets; 2.7% foreign transaction fee
Gas — Citi Premier Card
Return: 3x points on all travel including gas. These points are worth 1.7 cents each, which equals a 5.1% return for your gas purchases.
Current Bonus: 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 within three months of account opening.
Benefits: 2x points on dining out and entertainment. You can transfer your ThankYou points to 15 airline loyalty programs, which can allow you to maximize your points. Your points are also worth 1.25 cents each when redeemed toward airfare booked through the ThankYou Travel Center. This card also waives foreign transaction fees. See the full card review.
Annual Fee: $95
Although some cards may theoretically have a higher potential return, it can be difficult to obtain the maximum value from these cards. So, here are some of the top options, including the Citi Premier, for earning points or miles on gas purchases.
|Card
|Gas Category Bonus
|Value of the Points
|Total Earned per Dollar Spent
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|Citi Premier Card
|3x
|1.7 cents
|5.1 cents
|$95
|60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
|Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card
|2x; 50% bonus when you use the card 30 times a month
|2 cents
|4 cents (6 cents with 50% bonus)
|$95
|15,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|2x only at US gas stations; 2.7% foreign transaction fee
|The Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
|6x
|0.6 cents
|3.6 cents
|$95 (See Rates & Fees)
|125,000 points after spending $2,000 in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|6x only at US gas stations
Non-Bonus Spending — Chase Freedom Unlimited
Return: 3% cash back (or 3 points) on the first $20,000 in spend your first year. After that, 1.5% cash back (or 1.5x points) on all purchases with no limits. While this is technically a cash-back card, if you have another Chase card that offers transfers to Ultimate Rewards partners, you can combine your rewards and redeem them as points. Since these points are worth 2 cents each, you’re looking at a return of up to 6% on your first $20,000 in spend your first year and then a return of up to 3% long-term.
Benefits: This card come with a basic benefits package including purchase protection and extended warranty protection. Don’t use it for non-bonus spending outside of the US, since it charges a 3% foreign transaction fee. See the full card review.
Annual Fee: $0
Here are the top options, including the Freedom Unlimited, for earning points and miles on non-bonus spending:
|Card
|Non-Bonus Earning
|Value of the Points
|Total Earned per Dollar Spent
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|Chase Freedom Unlimited
|1.5x (3x on the first $20,000 in spend your first year)
|2 cents
|3 cents (6 cents on the first $20,000 in spend your first year)
|$0
|None
|3% foreign transaction fee; need Ultimate Rewards-earning card for 2 cent per point value
|Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
|2x
|1.4 cents
|2.8 cents
|$95 (waived first year)
|50,000 miles after spending $3,000 in the first three months
|Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card
|1x; 50% bonus when you use the card 30 times a month
|2 cents
|2 cents (3 cents with 50% bonus)
|$95
|15,000 miles after spending $1,000 in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|2.7% foreign transaction fee
Cash-Back Cards
At this point, it’s pretty much gospel that cash-back credit cards aren’t nearly as lucrative as points- and miles-earning cards. That is particularly true when it comes to the outsized welcome bonuses offered by the premium travel credit cards. But cash-back cards have been making some noise lately on category bonuses, with some cards offering returns of up to 6% on certain categories while charging nominal annual fees.
Click on the following links to jump to the parts of this section that cover the best cash-back cards for dining and entertainment, groceries, gas, travel, rotating categories and non-bonus spending.
Dining and Entertainment — Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
Return: Earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment. Dining includes purchases at restaurants, cafes, bars, lounges, fast-food chains and bakeries, while entertainment includes ticket purchases made at movie theaters, sports promoters (professional and semi-professional live events), theatrical promoters, amusement parks, tourist attractions, aquariums, zoos, dance halls, record stores, pool halls and bowling alleys.
Current bonus: Earn $300 after spending $3,000 in purchases in the first three months after opening the account.
Benefits: Earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and 1% cash back on all other purchases. You’ll pay no foreign transaction fee on purchases outside the US, and you’ll receive protective benefits like extended warranty and price protection. See the full card review.
Annual fee: $95 (waived the first year)
Here are some of the best options, including the Savor Card, for earning cash back on dining and entertainment purchases:
|Card
|Dining Category Return
|Entertainment Category Return
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
|4%
|4%
|$95 (waived first year)
|$300 after spending $3,000 in the first three months
|Uber Visa Card
|4%
|2% for select online purchases, 1% otherwise
|None
|$100 after spending $500 in the first 90 days
|Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
|3x, worth 3% – 5.25%
|3x, worth 3% to 5.25% for popular streaming services, 1% otherwise
|None
|30,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months
|Points are normally worth 1 cent each, but are worth 1.5 cents if you also have a Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card and are worth 1.75 cents if you spend spend $50,000 a year or more on the Wells Fargo Visa Signature
US Supermarkets — Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Return: Earn 6% cash back at US supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%). Be sure to steer clear of superstores and warehouse clubs when shopping for groceries though, as they don’t qualify for 6% cash back.
Current bonus: Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases within the first three months.
Benefits: Earn 3% cash back at US gas stations and 1% back on other purchases. This card comes with a 0% APR introductory offer for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers (transfers requested within 60 days of account opening) (See Rates & Fees), then a variable rate, currently 14.99%-25.99% (See Rates & Fees). This card is also eligible for enrollment in Amex Offers, a discount program that sends targeted offers to enrolled cardholders.
Annual fee: $95 (See Rates & Fees)
Here are some of the best options, including the Blue Cash Preferred, for earning cash back on US supermarkets. As with the grocery cards that earn points and miles discussed above, none of the cards below are particularly useful for purchasing groceries outside the US. So, you’ll want to use a general spending card when shopping for groceries abroad.
|Card
|Grocery Category Return
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
|6% on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%
|$95 (See Rates & Fees)
|$250 statement credit after spending $1,000 in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|6% only at US supermarkets; 2.7% foreign transaction fee (See Rates & Fees)
|Target REDcard
|5%
|None
|None
|5% only at Target
|Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express*
|3% on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%
|None
|$150 statement credit after spending $1,000 in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|3% only at US supermarkets; 2.7% foreign transaction fee
Gas — Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi
Return: Earn 4% cash back on eligible gas for the first $7,000 per year (1% thereafter). This is available worldwide, not just at Costco gas stations. The 4% bonus rate will not be applied to gas purchased at superstores, supermarkets, convenience stores and warehouse clubs other than Costco, or for fuel used for non-automobile purposes.
Current bonus: None
Benefits: Earn 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases, 2% cash back on all other purchases from Costco (in store and online) and 1% cash back on all other purchases. You’ll also enjoy several purchase protections, including extended warranty protection. There are no foreign transaction fees. You have to be a Costco member to be eligible for this card, and although this is a cash-back card, you can’t earn statement credits or redeem your rewards at any time. Instead, you’ll receive a reward coupon annually, redeemable for cash or merchandise at US Costco warehouses.
Annual fee: $0 with your paid Costco membership ($60 for Gold Star and business members and $120 for Gold Star Executive members)
Here are some of the best options, including the Costco Anywhere Visa, for earning cash back on gas purchases:
|Card
|Gas Category Return
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi
|4% on up to $7,000 per year, then 1%
|None
|None
|Requires Costco membership
|Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
|3x, worth 3% – 5.25%
|None
|30,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months
|Points are normally worth 1 cent each, but are worth 1.5 cents if you also have a Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card and are worth 1.75 cents if you spend spend $50,000 a year or more on the Wells Fargo Visa Signature
|Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
|3%
|$95
|$250 statement credit after spending $1,000 in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|3% only at US gas stations; 2.7% foreign transaction fee
Travel — Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
Return: Earn 3x points on travel, including flights, hotels, homestays, car rentals, taxis, gas station purchases and rideshares. Rewards can be redeemed for more than just cash back, but all redemption options generally are worth the same. Other options include travel, gift cards and charity donations. You can redeem rewards for airfare at 1.5 cents each on the Wells Fargo travel portal when you own another card that earns Go Far Rewards points, like the Wells Fargo Visa Signature® Card. And if you spend $50,000 in a calendar year on the Wells Fargo Visa, that redemption rate jumps to 1.75 cents per point, which would make 3x points worth as much as 5.25 cents per dollar when redeemed for airfare. (The information for the Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card and the Wells Fargo Propel Amex have been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.)
Current bonus: Earn 30,000 points ($300) after you spend $3,000 in the first three months.
Benefits: Earn 3x points on dining and on select streaming services, and 1% on all other purchases. You’ll also enjoy cell phone protection. When you pay your monthly bill with the Propel, you can get up to $600 in protection (subject to a $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft.
Annual fee: $0
Here are some of the best options, including the Wells Fargo Propel, for earning cash back on travel spending:
|Card
|Travel Category Return
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
|3x, worth 3% – 5.25%
|None
|30,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months
|Points are normally worth 1 cent each, but are worth 1.5 cents if you also have a Wells Fargo Visa Signature® Card* and are worth 1.75 cents if you spend spend $50,000 a year or more on the Wells Fargo Visa Signature
|Uber Visa Credit Card
|3%
|None
|$100 after spending $500 in the first 90 days
|3% only on hotels and airfare
|Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card
|2x, worth 2% – 3.5%
|$95
|50,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days
|Preferred Rewards members get a 25% to 75% bonus on earnings
Rotating Bonus Categories — Chase Freedom
Return: You’ll earn 1% cash back on all purchases. That’s not very appealing. But the big appeal for Chase Freedom is the 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases at merchants in the card’s quarterly bonus categories.
To qualify for the 5% cash back, you’ll need to activate the bonus categories every quarter. Chase offers numerous activation options, including a one-click email activation the issuer will send you every quarter. If you plan to primarily redeem your rewards in the form of cash back, know that you’ll only be able to earn a maximum of $75 per quarter on the bonus categories ($1,500 in purchases at 5% cash back). If, however, you pair the card with one that earns Chase Ultimate Rewards and transfer the Freedom points to that card, you can approximately double the annual value of rewards.
Current bonus: Earn $150 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases during your first three months after account opening.
Benefits: New cardholders also will enjoy a 0% introductory APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers. After the intro period expires, the standard rate is a variable APR of 17.24 – 25.99%.
Annual fee: None
Here are some of the best options, including the Chase Freedom, for earning cash back on rotating bonus categories:
|Card
|Rotating Category Bonus
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|Chase Freedom
|5%
|None
|$150 after spending $500 in the first three months
|No choice of categories; your 5% categories change quarterly; 3% foreign transaction fee
|Discover it® Cash Back
|5%; enroll every quarter to earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in purchases made in various categories throughout the year
|None
|Cash back is matched at the end of your first year
|No choice of categories; enroll every quarter to earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in purchases made in various categories throughout the year
|U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card
|5% (for the first $2,000 spent per quarter in your two chosen categories combined, then 1%)
|None
|$150 after spending $500 in the first 90 days
|Categories you choose from may rotate quarterly
|Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card
|3% – 5.25% (for the first $2,500 spent per quarter in your 3% and 2% categories combined, then 1% – 1.75%)
|None
|$200 cash bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days
|Preferred Rewards members get a 25% to 75% bonus on earnings; 3% foreign transaction fee; categories you choose from quarterly don’t change
|Card
|Non-Bonus Return
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|Citi Double Cash Card
|2% (1% when you buy, plus 1% when you pay)
|None
|None
|3% foreign transaction fee
|Chase Freedom Unlimited
|1.5% (3% on the first $20,000 in spend your first year)
|None
|None
|Cash back can be converted to Ultimate Rewards points if you have a Chase Ultimate Rewards-earning card; 3% foreign transaction fee
|Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
|1.5%
|None
|$150 after spending $500 in the first three months
|Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card
|1.5x, worth 1.5% – 2.625%
|$95
|50,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days
|Preferred Rewards members get a 25% to 75% bonus on earnings
|Discover it® Miles
|1.5%
|None
|Cash back is matched at the end of your first year
Business Cards
One thing that makes business rewards credit cards so attractive is their flexibility when it comes to earning those rewards. Business cards actually offer even more bonus categories to choose from than their personal travel credit card counterparts. The trick is finding the card that matches your business spending.
Click on the following links to jump to the parts of this section that cover the best business cards for office supplies, dining, airfare and hotels, general travel, gas and non-bonus spending.
Office Supplies — Ink Business Cash Credit Card
Return: Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on Internet, phone and cable services on up to $25,000 in combined purchases each account anniversary year, then 1% thereafter. This card normally earns cash-back, but if you pair the card with one that earns Chase Ultimate Rewards and transfer your points to that card, you can approximately double the value of your rewards.
Current bonus: Earn $500 cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases during your first three months after account opening.
Benefits: Get 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases each account anniversary year at gas stations and at restaurants. This card also has solid travel and purchase protections for a card with no annual fee. See the full card review.
Annual fee: None
Here are some of the best business cards, including the Ink Business Cash, for getting a solid return on office supplies:
|Card
|Office Supplies Return
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|Ink Business Cash Credit Card
|5% (on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on Internet, cable and phone services each account year, then 1%)
|None
|$500 after spending $3,000 in the first three months
|Cash back can be converted to Ultimate Rewards points if you have a Chase Ultimate Rewards-earning card; 3% foreign transaction fee
|United Explorer Business Card
|2 miles per dollar spent (2.8% return)
|$95
|Earn up to 100,000 after qualifying purchases: 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open and 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $25,000 total on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open.
Dining — American Express® Business Gold Card
Return: This recently re-launched card has a unique earnings structure: You’ll earn 4x points on your top two select spending categories each month, from a list of six. One of the options is purchases at restaurants, so if this is a top spending area for your business, you can get a 8% return on these purchases. Other options include airfare purchased directly from airlines, US purchases for advertising in select media and US purchases at gas stations. Your top two select spending categories each month are determined by the amount spent in each on your billing cycle, and you’ll earn 4x points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases across these categories each calendar year (then 1x).
Current bonus: Earn up to $500 back in the form of statement credits by purchasing qualifying services with FedEx using your Card within the first 3 months of Card membership. [Offer ends 11/06/2019]
Benefits: A 25% Pay With Points bonus when you use Amex points to pay for business or first-class airfare with any airline or for any class of airfare with your Amex selected qualifying airline (up to 250,000 points back per calendar year). No foreign transaction fees (See Rates & Fees). See the full card review.
Annual Fee: $295 (See Rates & Fees)
Here are some of the best business cards, including the Amex Business Gold Card, for getting a good return on dining expenses:
|Card
|Dining Category Return
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|American Express Business Gold Card
|4x points (8%)
|$295
|Earn up to $500 back in the form of statement credits by purchasing qualifying services with FedEx using your Card within the first 3 months of Card membership. [Offer ends 11/06/2019]Terms Apply.
|4x only at US restaurants if US restaurants is one of two categories where you spend the most each billing cycle
|The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
|6x points (3.6%)
|$95 (See Rates & Fees)
|Earn 130,000 points after you spend $5,000 in eligible purchases on the card within the first four months of card membership. Offer ends 8/28/19. Terms Apply.
|6x only at US restaurants
|Costco Anywhere Visa Business Card by Citi
|3%
|None
|None
|Requires Costco membership
Hotels and Airfare — The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
Return: Earn 5 Membership Rewards points per dollar on airfare and on prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com, 1.5 points per dollar on purchases of $5,000 or more (up to 1 million extra points per year) and 1 point per dollar on everything else. Redeem points directly for first or business class, or for any seat on the airline of your choice, and get a 35% points rebate.
Current bonus: Earn 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 in the first three months and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 also within the first three months from account opening.
Benefits: Cardholders get access to Centurion and Priority Pass lounges, plus Delta Sky Clubs when you’re flying Delta. You also get a $200 annual airline fee credit and a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application rebate. There are no foreign transaction fees, but remember that the card doesn’t feature trip delay and baggage delay protections that are often included with premium cards. This card comes with access to Platinum Travel Service concierge counselors who can create custom itineraries based on your preferences. Like the Business Gold card, the Business Platinum is a charge card. See the full card review.
Annual fee: $595 (See Rates & Fees)
Here are some of the best business cards, including the Business Platinum Card, for getting a solid return on airfare expenses. Airline business cards like the CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard or Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card or United Explorer Business Card may be better if you mainly fly on one airline, while hotel business cards like the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card or The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card may be better if you mainly stay at one hotel brand.
|Card
|Airfare Category Return
|Hotel Category Return
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|The Business Platinum Card from American Express
|5x points (10%)
|5x points (10%)
|$595
|50,000 points after spending $10,000 in the first three months and an extra 25,000 points after spending an additional $10,000 also within the first three months. Terms Apply.
|5x only on airfare and pre-paid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com
|American Express® Business Gold Card
|4x points (8%)
|1x points (2%)
|$295
|Earn up to $500 back in the form of statement credits by purchasing qualifying services with FedEx using your Card within the first 3 months of Card membership. [Offer ends 11/06/2019] Terms Apply.
|4x only if airfare purchased directly from airlines is one of two categories where you spend the most each billing cycle (up to $150,000 each calendar year, then 1x)
|Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
|3x points (6%) on the first $150,000 in combined travel, shipping, Internet, phone, cable and advertising purchases
|3x points (6%) on the first $150,000 in combined travel, shipping, Internet, phone, cable and advertising purchases
|$95
|80,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months
|Offers superior travel protections
General Travel — Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
Return: 3 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent on the first $150,000 in combined purchases across the following categories: travel, shipping purchases, Internet, phone and cable purchases and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines.
Current bonus: Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 in the first three months from account opening.
Benefits: Cell phone protection of up to $600 against covered theft or damage when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your Ink Business Preferred. Shopping and travel protections that include purchase protection, extended warranty protection, trip cancellation and interruption protection and primary auto rental collision damage waiver when renting for business purposes. See the full card review.
Annual fee: $95
Gas — American Express® Business Gold Card
Return: Earn 4x Membership Rewards points on your top two select spending categories each month, from a list of six. One of the options is purchases at US gas stations, so if this is a top spending area for your business, you can get a 8% return on these purchases. Other options include airfare purchased directly from airlines, US purchases for advertising in select media and purchases at restaurants in the US. Your top two select spending categories each month are determined by the amount spent in each on your billing cycle, and you’ll earn 4x points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases across these categories each calendar year.
Current bonus: Earn up to $500 back in the form of statement credits by purchasing qualifying services with FedEx using your Card within the first 3 months of Card membership. [Offer ends 11/06/2019]
Benefits: A 25% Pay With Points bonus when you use Ame x points to pay for business or first-class airfare with any airline or for any class of airfare with your Amex selected qualifying airline (up to 250,000 points back per calendar year). No foreign transaction fees. See the full card review.
Annual Fee: $295
Here are some of the best business cards, including the Amex Business Gold Card, for getting a solid return on gas purchases:
|Card
|Gas Category Return
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|American Express Business Gold Card
|4x points (8%)
|$295
|Earn up to $500 back in the form of statement credits by purchasing qualifying services with FedEx using your Card within the first 3 months of Card membership. [Offer ends 11/06/2019] Terms Apply.
|4x only at US gas stations if US gas stations is one of two categories where you spend the most each billing cycle (up to $150,000 each calendar year, then 1x)
|Bank of America® Business Advantage Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
|3% – 5.25%
|None
|$300 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days
|Business Advantage Relationship Rewards members get a 25% to 75% bonus on earnings; 3% foreign transaction fee
|United Explorer Business Card
|2x miles (2.8%)
|$95
|Earn up to 100,000 after qualifying purchases: 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open and 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $25,000 total on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open.
|CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard
|2x miles (2.8%)
|$99 (waived first year)
|60,000 miles after spending $3,000 in the first three months
Non-Bonus Spending — The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express
Return: If you want a business rewards credit card but you don’t want to track category spending, this no-fuss, no-muss card could be your answer. Earn 2x Membership Rewards points on all purchases for the first $50,000 spent each year; then 1x. That equals a 4% return based on TPG’s valuations. You’ll sacrifice some of the huge bonuses other cards offer on specific categories, but if office supply spending isn’t really a concern you’re not missing out on much.
Current bonus: None
Benefits: Employee cards are free (See Rates & Fees), and you’ll earn rewards from their business spend. 2.7% foreign transaction fee (See Rates & Fees). See the full card review.
Annual fee: $0 (See Rates & Fees)
|Card
|Non-bonus Category Return
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express
|2x on the first $50,000 in purchases each year (4%)
|None
|None
|2.7% foreign transaction fee
|Capital One Spark Miles for Business
|2x (2.8%)
|$95 (waived first year)
|50,000 miles after spending $4,500 in the first three months
|Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
|1x (2%)
|$95
|80,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months
|The Business Platinum Card from American Express
|1x – 1.5x (2% – 3%)
|$595
|50,000 points after spending $10,000 in the first three months and an extra 25,000 points after spending an additional $10,000 also within the first three months. Terms Apply.
|1.5x earnings for purchases of $5,000 or more
Featured image by scyther5 / Getty Images
