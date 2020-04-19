How to track American Airlines flight status
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
You’re sitting at home waiting to hear from your friend or family member about their flight status. Maybe you’re on the hook to pick them up from the airport, so you want a better idea of when to leave your house. Or maybe you just want to know if they landed safely. Either way, checking flight status isn’t nearly as hard as you might think.
These days, there’s a plethora of flight status information available at your fingertips. You can figure out where your flight is coming from, as well as it’s current speed and altitude. So, let’s deep dive into how to figure out flight status with American Airlines.
For more travel tips and news delivered to your inbox, sign up for TPG’s daily email newsletter!
American Airlines flight status
Before the coronavirus pandemic, American Airlines was the world’s largest airline with more than 900 planes in the AA fleet. Thankfully there’s an easy way to check your flight status.
The first thing to do is fire up AA.com or the AA mobile application. You’ll then want to navigate to the flight status page. Here, you can search by arrival and departure airports or by the flight number.
If you use the former, you’ll get a list of all flights between two cities and if you use the latter, you’ll go directly into the flight information for your desired flight. Note that you can get the status for flights departing up to two days from the day you’re checking the status.
The flight status results page displays the flight number, as well as estimated departure and arrival times, gate and baggage claim information and the overall status — on time, delayed or canceled.
You can also subscribe to departure or arrival alerts by email or text message, if you’d like to follow a flight closely.
If the flight you’re tracking is active (i.e. in the air), you can get a look at where it is on a map by clicking the “Track flight” button on the AA website.
Note that this feature isn’t available on the mobile app. However, if the flight you’re tracking isn’t yet active, you can click “Incoming flight information” to get a detailed look at the status for the inbound plane — both on the website and mobile app.
Tips and tricks to flight tracking
There are some things to keep in mind when tracking American Airlines flights. The first is that AA’s flight status information isn’t always updated in real-time. I’ve often found myself waiting to board an ‘on-time’ flight, even if the inbound flight hasn’t yet arrived. That’s why it’s incredibly important to track the inbound flight.
Also, make sure you have the latest version of the AA app since it’ll notify you when boarding actually starts — and when it’s time to head to the gate from the Admirals Club.
Likewise, the estimated arrival times can also be inaccurate. Sometimes a flight is given a faster than expected route or landing approach pattern. To better understand a plane’s actual status, I always check out FlightAware or FlightRadar24, and we have a guide to using these advanced flight tracking sites. I find FlightRadar24’s stats to be the most accurate, especially for the estimated arrival time.
Either way, both of those sites will give you a plane’s speed and altitude, which I find especially useful for the last 30 minutes of a flight.
For example, say that the AA flight status says that a flight’s landing at 1 p.m. At 12:30 p.m. or so, I fire up FlightRadar24 and check the plane’s speed and altitude. If it’s around 30,000 feet (typical cruising altitude), then sure, I’d estimate 30 minutes for an approach to the airport. But, sometimes I’ll see that the plane’s at 10,000 feet, rapidly descending for the airport. In that case, it could be just another 10-15 minutes before the plane lands — beating the AA flight status estimates.
That’s why it makes sense to take a look at both AA’s site, as well as one of these advanced tools. Armed with more information, you can better estimate when exactly a plane will arrive.
Bottom line
Checking American Airlines flight status isn’t too hard. You can use either the AA website or mobile app to get detailed information, including inbound flight tracking. If you’re looking for a more detailed view, I’d recommend checking out FlightAware or FlightRadar24. Either way, now that you know how to track an AA flight, there’s no excuse to being late to pick up your family from the airport.
All photos by the author.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.