American Airlines (finally) rolls out boarding push notifications to all app users
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
After testing for the past five months, American Airlines is rolling out a new feature to all AA app users: boarding push notifications. Starting today, app users will automatically get a notification when their flight has begun boarding:
The good news is that there’s no need to update your AA app to get these notifications. American Airlines confirmed to TPG that the push notifications are now available for both iOS app and Android app users starting October 16 using the current version of the app.
This notification is automatically sent by American Airlines’ system after the first boarding pass has been scanned for the flight. So, you’re going to get a push notification when boarding actually starts, not just when boarding is scheduled to begin.
That’s great for those of us that have lounge access as we can wait until boarding actually begins to head to the gate — instead of heading to the gate when boarding is supposed to start.
RELATED: Best credit cards for airport lounge access in 2019
This is a feature that rival airlines Delta has offered app users for years and United launched in September 2018.
As a beta tester on American Airlines’ app, I have gotten an early look at how this works and how it’s evolved since AA started testing this new feature in April. When AA first started testing the feature, it included a warning about boarding ending 10 minutes before departure:
Now, American Airlines has swapped out that warning for a notification that helpfully includes the gate number:
TPG’s Josh Leibner just so happened to be flying American Airlines today. Sure enough, he received a boarding push notification for his flight to Charlotte:
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.