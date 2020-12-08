TPG Women share their holiday gift ideas
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! I know I’m in the minority of people who have pretty much finished all my holiday shopping. But many of you are still wondering what to get for friends and family — and TPG Women are here to help!
I asked my colleagues to share their picks for holiday gifts during a Facebook Live we did today. And they did not disappoint. So below are their gift ideas, along with suggestions from participants during our chat. Happy Holidays!
In This Post
Laughing Cherries, Senior Credit Cards Editor Benét Wilson
I confess: As someone who has worked from home since 2014, my wardrobe was simple even before the pandemic. It was a mix of fun t-shirts and either jeans or sweatpants. But when a friend posted a photo of herself in a Laughing Cherries 100% cotton caftan, I knew I had to have one. These caftans, made by a woman-owned business, are perfect for Zoom calls and for lounging around the house. And at a starting price of $30, they’re a great deal. I’ve bought them for the women in my family as a holiday gift (shhhhhh! Don’t tell!).
Stuyvesant Champagne, Weekend Editor Jane Frye
You cannot get through the holiday season without sharing a glass or two of the bubbly stuff. Stuyvesant is the brainchild of M. Robinson, who wanted her own brand of champagne to serve as the private house label for her upcoming champagne bar in New York City. She worked with a vineyard in France to create Stuyvesant Champagne, where you can choose from Rosé and Grand Reserve. Cheers!
Stoney Clover Lane, Editor at NextAdvisor/Time Magazine Samantha Rosen
I love the pouches from Stoney Clover Lane — they’re one of my travel must-haves and were even in our TPG Awards 2019 gift bags. They come in a ton of different sizes, patterns and colors, plus you can even customize with patches (think: planes, cities, etc). Pro tip: You can buy them at Saks and get cash back via Rakuten, and use your $50 The Platinum Card® from American Express credit if you have it!
The Stranded Stitch, Social Media Lead Caitlin Riddell
Humor and hobbies have been my focus to get through 2020, and these products are the perfect combo! My sister-in-law bought one of these irreverent cross-stitch design kits for herself and me at the beginning of quarantine and even though I had never cross-stitched before, it was so easy to learn and they have the most fun patterns, including RBG, La Croix cans and more. It’s owned by a woman based in California — and she also has free anti-racist patterns as well!
Pottery Barn, Points and Miles Editor Ariana Arghandewal
There is nothing more relaxing and cozy than putting on this Pottery Barn robe at the end of a long day, sipping on your favorite hot beverage, lighting a Charlie Rose pumpkin spice candle (thanks Benet!) and watching your favorite holiday-themed movie. This robe is incredibly comfortable and makes long days at home much more bearable.
Book of the Month Club, Credit Cards Writer Madison Blancaflor
Whether I’m at home (where I’m at more often than not these days), on a plane, or relaxing in some far-flung destination after a long day of exploring, you can probably find me with my nose in a book. And a lot of my friends and family are book nerds, too! One of my favorite gifts is a subscription to Book of the Month Club. Each month, subscribers can choose a new hardback book from a list specially curated by the BOTM staff. I’ve been a subscriber myself for almost years now, and I’ve yet to get a book each month that I wasn’t in love with. In fact, I discovered my current favorite author (Katherine Center) through BOTM!
Charlie Rose Co., Benét Wilson
I am a candle person, because I find them soothing and comforting, especially during these times. I do like what’s sold at Bath and Body Works, but I was looking for something different. A friend told me about Charlie Rose, soy-based, hand-poured candles by a Black woman based in Augusta, Ga. The scent on these candles is amazing (just ask TPG Points and Miles Editor Ariana Arghandewal) and at $13.50 (plus free shipping on orders over $50), this is a really nice gift.
ArtSugar, Samantha Rosen
Since so many of us are spending a lot more time at home these days — not to mention we could all use a little smiley pick-me-up — I have my eye on these diamond coasters from another woman-owned brand, ArtSugar. These acrylic coasters come in a set of four and will add a little pop of color and sparkle to your home.
Pink Taxis Print, Senior Associate, Business Development Maddie Fisher
Nicole Goldfarb hand creates the cutest prints to brighten any room. This print is a great addition to any home or office (or both while many of us are still working from home). She can also create custom prints for you if you want something specific!
Harlem Candle Company, Director of Travel Content Summer Hull
My current addiction is these candles, made by a Black, female-owned business based in New York City. TPG Points, Miles, and Deals Reporter Victoria Walker told me about this luxury candle company, founded by travel and lifestyle expert Teri Johnson. The scents are inspired by her love affair with fragrance, jazz, and Harlem, honoring notable Harlem residents and neighborhoods. My favorite candle right now is Holiday.
Aviator Nation, Samantha Rosen
This is my go-to brand for being comfortable, yet stylish while traveling or lounging around my apartment (and let’s be real, anything that has the word “aviator” in it is a win at TPG). The prices aren’t exactly cheap, but the quality is second-to-none — and if you play your cards right, you can get discounts from Nordstrom or Saks. It’s also a woman-owned business and many of the styles are unisex.
November 19, Jane Frye
This Christmas, I’m all about something that will put a smile on someone’s face, which is one reason these mask-wearing Santa ornaments are my go-to stocking stuffers. It’s the perfect souvenir for next year when we can look back and be grateful 2020 is OVER. And, if you like these, November 19 has plenty more fun and unique ornaments where that came from: A bedazzled caviar tin, Sriracha bottle and stick of butter for the Ina Garten on your list. A great way to shop small and bring some joy to the holidays.
Naclo Apparel, Maddie Fisher
I love how comfortable all of their items are. This cropped sweatshirt is great for staying cozy indoors, working out, or running errands.
Trtl Travel, Madison Blancaflor
I’m obsessed with my Trtl Travel Pillow and compression socks, and I recommend it to anyone who flies regularly — especially long-haul flights in economy. But Trtl offers more than just its unique travel pillows. The company also has a lineup of travel accessories for the jet setter in your life!
Lonely Planet Guides, Senior Travel Editor Melanie Lieberman
As many of you know, TPG’s parent company, Red Ventures, recently acquired Lonely Planet. And their guidebooks make great gifts for the globetrotter on your gift list who is really missing travel and ready to start planning future adventures. There are guidebooks for everything, from countries and entire continents to national parks, cities hiking regions and more.
One time, a Lonely Planet guide may have really saved my trip. I was trekking in Chile and trying to rely on a really simple map and descriptions found online. I ran into this family with a Lonely Planet guidebook to trekking in the Patagonian Andes, and it had pages on this obscure trek. I took pictures and referred to them constantly throughout the trek. Just be sure to try and find your Lonely Planet guidebook — or whatever travel guide you might love — at your favorite locally owned bookstore.
More gift picks
I want to give a big thanks to everyone who shared their gift ideas. We couldn’t list them all, but here are some you can consider.
- Blk & Bold – great coffees and teas
- Beautiful Briny Sea’s Magic Unicorn Salt
- AMP Beauty LA
- Lips By Reece
- Red Bay Coffee
- Buttonhole – really cool buttons and pins
- November 19 – dishes, jewelry and other home-based items
- Dragon Denim – upcycled denim jackets purchased from thrift stores
- Piccolina – adorable cool kids clothing
- Makeup Junkie – great cosmetics and travel bags, featured on “Shark Tank”
Bottom line
We can all agree that 2020 has been a year. I can’t speak for others, but I went all out with friends and family with gifts — many from these vendors — to bring some cheer. Here’s wishing you and yours a very happy holiday season!
