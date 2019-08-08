This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve got a business, new or old, big or small, you should consider getting a business credit card. Small businesses need access to credit, and these specialized business credit cards can be a great way to fund purchases, manage spending and help save money over time. This guide will review the best small business credit cards, broken down by categories. It will also explain how to maximize the benefits of each card.
The Best Small Business Credit Cards of 2019:
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Best for Business Rewards
- Brex Corporate Card: Best Corporate Card
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card: Best for Office Supplies Spending
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card: Best for Southwest Flyers
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express: Best for Frequent Delta Flyers
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card: Best for Southwest Airlines Flyers
- CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®: Best for American Airlines Flyers
- Capital One Spark Miles for Business: Best for Employer Spending
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: Best for Hilton Business Travelers
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express: Best for Occasional Delta Flyers
- United Explorer Business Card: Best for United Airlines Flyers
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: Best for Marriott Business Travelers
- American Express® Business Gold Card: Best for Flexible Bonus Categories
Here’s a detailed rundown of the best business credit cards, with each card’s standout benefits and why it could be worth it for your small business.
The Business Platinum Card from American Express
Current Bonus: Earn 50,000 points after spending $10,000 in the first three months and an extra 25,000 points after spending another $10,000, both within the first three months from account opening.
Current Bonus Value: $1,000
Standout Benefits:
- 5 points per dollar spent on airfare and on prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel
- 1.5 points per dollar on purchases of $5,000 or more (up to 1 million extra points per year) and 1 point per dollar on everything else.
- Redeem points directly for first or business class, or for any seat on the airline of your choice, and get a 35% points rebate.
- Access to Centurion and Priority Pass lounges, plus Delta Sky Clubs when you’re flying Delta.
- $200 annual airline fee credit
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application rebate (up to $100)
- Up to $100 in statement credits between January and June and up to $100 in Dell statement credits between July and December for US purchases made on the card when enrolled.
- A year of Platinum Global access from WeWork, which gets you into more than 300 premium workspaces in 75+ cities when you enroll by Dec. 31, 2019
- No foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)
Annual Fee: $595 (see rates & fees)
Why it’s worth it: I’m still disappointed that the points rebate for flights booked through Amex Travel has dropped to 35%, but this remains a lucrative benefit, allowing you to get 1.54 cents per point in value when you redeem for airfare. With the 35% rebate, I can book my favorite premium domestic seat, JetBlue’s Mint, for fewer than 39,000 points one way. Like the personal Amex Platinum, the Business Platinum recently received some new benefits, including a 5x bonus category for airfare and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel. If your small business can hit the steep spending requirements, the opportunity to earn up to 75,000 points is definitely worth considering. And if you’re a fan of the Hilton Honors or Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programs, the card comes with automatic Gold status.
Further Reading:
- American Express Business Platinum Card Hub
- American Express Business Platinum Card Review
- Maximizing the American Express Business Platinum Card
- Things to do with the American Express Business Platinum Card
APPLY HERE: American Express Business Platinum Card
Brex Corporate Card
Current Bonus: Exclusively for TPG readers through August 31, 2019, earn 100,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first three months from account opening.
Current Bonus Value: $1,700
Standout Benefits:
- If your company uses the Brex card exclusively, it will earn:
- 7x on ride shares and taxis
- 4x on travel booked through the Brex travel portal
- 3x on restaurants
- 2x on recurring software/SAAS
- 1x on all other spend
- Brex points transfer to six transfer partners at a 1:1 ratio, or redeem points directly for travel or a statement credit at 1 cent apiece
- $5,000 in Amazon Web Services credits to be used over a year
- $375 off an annual Salesforce subscription with a 25% subscription discount
- 15% discount off of the list price for any new WeWork desk or office space for up to six months across all US locations
- Additional partner offers from Google Ads, Zoom and many others
- World Elite Mastercard benefits
- No foreign transaction fees
Annual Fee: TPG readers who sign-up via the exclusive TPG link will receive waived card fees for life from Brex
Why it’s worth it: If your company is looking for access to credit without all the headaches of credit checks or security deposits, Brex could be the perfect card for you. This independent underwriter uses your company’s cash and equity to determine its credit limit, meaning there are no hard pulls on your personal credit report and no personal liability for the credit line. The card is a World Elite Mastercard, so your business will get additional benefits like price protection and extended warranty, along with discounts on Lyft, Boxed and Lufthansa purchases, among others. Brex Exclusive Rewards is a highly competitive rewards program, and now Brex points can be transferred at a 1-to-1 ratio to lucrative airline programs such as Singapore KrisFlyer, Avianca LifeMiles and Air France/KLM Flying Blue. The best part is that now through August 31, TPG readers exclusively can earn 100,000 bonus points when their company signs up for the Brex card through the exclusive link and spends $1,000 in the first three months. That’s an incredible offer, and it makes the Brex card an easy top-tier choice when it comes to business credit cards that earn travel rewards.
Further Reading:
- Corporate Card Brex Launches ‘Brex Exclusive’ Rewards Program
- Brex Exclusive Rewards Introduces Airline Transfer Partners
- Brex Launches Travel Portal, Offers 4x Points on All Bookings
APPLY HERE: Brex Corporate Card
Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
Current bonus: Earn 80,000 points after spending $4,000 on the card in the first three months.
Current bonus value: $1,600
Standout benefits:
- Earn 3 Ultimate Rewards points per dollar on the first $150,000 spent per year in combined purchases for travel (including airfare, hotels, rental cars, train tickets and taxis) and select business categories such as: shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
- Cell phone insurance
- Primary rental car insurance
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- No foreign transaction fees.
Annual Fee: $95
Why it’s worth it: Since TPG’s most recent valuations peg the value of Chase Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents apiece, you’ll get a fantastic return of 6% on purchases in these categories. If you spend the full $150,000, you’ll take home 450,000 Ultimate Rewards points, which TPG values at $9,000. You also get great value out of Chase Ultimate Rewards points by transferring them to nine airline and three hotel loyalty programs. Plus the card gives you 25% more value for the points you earn when you redeem them for travel in the Ultimate Rewards portal.
The Ultimate Rewards program may not have the most transfer partners (it has nine airline and three hotel compared to Amex Membership Rewards’ 19, including new partner Qantas), but they can get you outsized value when you redeem points for free flights with carriers such as British Airways and United, or for award stays at Hyatt properties. And if you spend a lot on business travel or social media advertising, you’ll be able to keep earning significant UR points after the sign-up bonus, thanks to the 3x bonus category for the first $150,000 in combined purchases made each year.
For the reasons outlined above, I consider this one of the top business credit cards currently available. The Ink Business Preferred can be an even more powerful tool for your small business if you also hold the Chase Sapphire Reserve, since you’ll then be able to redeem points for 1.5 cents apiece through the Ultimate Rewards portal for travel.
Further Reading:
- Chase Ink Preferred Card Hub
- Chase Ink Preferred Card Review
- Reasons to get the Chase Ink Preferred Card
- Chase Ink Preferred Card FAQs
APPLY HERE: Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card
Current bonus: Earn 80,000 points after spending $5,000 on the card in the first three months.
Current bonus value: $1,200
Standout benefits:
- Earn 3 points per dollar spent with Southwest and its hotel and car partners, 2 points per dollar spent on social media and search engine advertising, Internet, cable and phone services and 1 point per dollar on all other purchases.
- Four A1-A15 boarding passes per year when available so you can grab a seat upfront
- Up to 365 $8 Inflight Wi-Fi credits per year ($8 covers an all-day pass)
- Up to $100 to cover enrollment fees for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck
- 9,000 Rapid Rewards bonus points after every cardmember anniversary
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- No foreign transaction fees.
Annual Fee: $199
Why it’s worth it: This brand new small business credit card is a perfect fit for Southwest fans. It comes with plenty of perks that will make business trips on the airline more comfortable than ever, especially for those who don’t have A-List or A-List Preferred status. You’ll get four priority boardings each year, which normally cost between $30-$50 each, so that perk alone can make up for the annual fee. And the 365 annual Wi-Fi credits that come with the card mean you can have free internet service on Southwest every single day of the year if you need it.
But the cherry on top is the 80,000 bonus points you’ll get after signing up for the card and spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. Not only are those 80,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points worth $1,200 based on TPG’s valuations, they also count toward earning the coveted Southwest Companion Pass, possibly the greatest perk across any US airline. That means you can pair this card with either one of the personal Southwest credit cards or the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card and reach the 110,000-point threshold to snag a Companion Pass without even getting on a Southwest flight.
Further Reading:
- How to Redeem Points With the Southwest Rapid Rewards Program
- How to Use the Southwest Companion Pass
- The Best Southwest Airlines Credit Card for Family Travelers
APPLY HERE: Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card
Platinum Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card
Current bonus: Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn 50% back on Delta purchases made directly with Delta with your new card for up to $500 in statement credits in the first 3 months.
Current bonus value: Up to $1,100
Standout benefits:
- 2x miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar spent on everything else.
- Get a free companion certificate (plus taxes and fees) each year after your account renewal for round-trip, main cabin domestic travel
- Free checked bag and Zone 1 priority boarding for you and up to 8 companions traveling on the same reservation.
- 20% statement credit when using the card for Delta inflight purchases (minus Wi-Fi).
- Get a 50% discount on Sky Club airport lounge passes for you and up to two companions, at $29 each per visit.
- No foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)
Annual Fee: $195 (see rates & fees)
Why it’s worth it: This card helps you keep your Delta elite Medallion status — with its Miles Boost feature, you can earn 10,000 bonus miles and 10,000 MQMs after spending $25,000 on the card in a calendar year; earn another 10,000 bonus miles and 10,000 MQMs if you spend $50,000 on the card in a calendar year. If you want to go for Silver, Gold or Platinum status, you can get Delta’s Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQD) requirement (between $3,000 and $9,000) waived by spending $25,000 on the card during a calendar year. If you want to go for Diamond Medallion status, you’ll have to spend $250,000 on the card to get it. The card comes with a baggage insurance plan, travel accident insurance, roadside assistance and car rental loss and damage insurance.
Further reading:
APPLY HERE: Platinum Delta SkyMiles Business Card
Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card
Current bonus: Earn 60,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months.
Current bonus value: $900
Standout benefits:
- 2x points on Southwest and its Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners; 1 point per dollar spent on everything else.
- Receive 6,000 bonus points after every cardmember anniversary
- Lost luggage reimbursement and baggage delay insurance
- Get free employee cards and earn points on their spending
- No foreign transaction fees.
Annual Fee: $99
Why it’s worth it: Southwest doesn’t have blackout dates or seat restrictions when it comes time to redeem points for flights. Every passenger gets two free checked bags and you don’t have to worry about those pesky flight change fees (although you still must pay the fare difference). It is a bit disappointing that this card doesn’t come with ways to earn Tier Qualifying Points (TPQs) that help you achieve A List or A List Preferred status.
Further Reading:
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Card Hub
- The Best Southwest Airlines Credit Card for Family Travelers
APPLY HERE: Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Card
CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard
Current bonus: Earn 60,000 miles after spending $3,000 within the first 3 months of account opening.
Current bonus value: $840
Standout benefits:
- 2x AAdvantage miles on American Airlines purchases, telecommunications companies, cable and satellite providers, car rentals and gas stations (1x on everything else).
- Free checked bag and priority boarding for you and up to 4 traveling companions.
- Earn a companion certificate for domestic economy travel after spending $30,000 or more each membership year and after the card is renewed.
- No foreign transaction fees.
Annual Fee: $99 (fee waived for the first 12 months)
Why it’s worth it: You can give employees free cards, giving you a great way to rack up miles for some big redemptions. Miles earned on this card go toward building and maintaining elite status for loyal American Airlines flyers, especially since you have access to flights operated by the carrier’s Oneworld alliance partners. The card comes with the business version of Citi Concierge, which offers 24/7 help with travel, hotel and dining arrangements.
Further Reading:
- CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select Credit Card Hub
- Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select Credit Card Review
APPLY HERE: CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard
Capital One Spark Miles for Business
Current Bonus: Earn 50,000 miles after you spend $4,500 in the first 3 months
Current Bonus Value: $700 (based on TPG’s latest valuations and not provided by card issuer)
Standout Benefits:
- 2 miles per dollar on all purchases with no minimum for redeeming
- Up to a $100 credit to cover enrollment fees for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck
- Travel protections include travel accident insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, travel accident insurance and auto rental collision damage waiver.
- Free employee cards
- No foreign transaction fees.
Annual Fee: $95 (waived the first year)
Why it’s worth it: Capital One Venture card holders can transfer the miles they earn to 15 airline partners, valued at up to 1.4 cents in value for each mile you transfer. Still, if you value convenience over the potential to get much more than 1 cent per mile in value, a card like the Capital One Spark Cash for Business could make sense for you.
Further Reading:
- Capital One Spark Miles Card Hub
- Capital One Spark Miles Card Review
- Redeeming Capital One Miles for Maximum Value
APPLY HERE: Capital One Spark Miles for Business
Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
Current bonus: Earn 130,000 points after spending $5,000 within the first four months.
Current bonus value: $780
Standout benefits:
- 12x points at hotels and resorts in Hilton’s portfolio
- 6x points at US gas stations, wireless telephone services purchases directly from US service providers, US shipping, US restaurants, flights booked directly with airlines or with Amex Travel and car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies
- 3x points on all other purchases.
- Complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status
- Free employee credit cards (see rates and fees) and expense management tools help you track and organize expenses
- Travel protections including baggage insurance plan, travel accident insurance, roadside assistance and car rental loss and damage insurance.
- No foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees)
Annual Fee: $95 (see rates and fees)
Why it’s worth it: 130,000 bonus points will get you three nights at the Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo Doubletree in Hawaii, at 40,000 points a night. The gold status that comes with the card gets you a 25% point bonus on qualifying spending, a fifth night free on standard room award stays of five nights or more, a fifth night free on standard room award stays of five nights or more, two free water bottles at most Hilton properties and your choice of hotel benefits including a room upgrade, bonus points, continental breakfast, snack or non-alcoholic beverage. Hilton has a portfolio of 17 brands with more than 5,700 properties in 113 countries and territories, giving you plenty of opportunities to earn and redeem points.
Further Reading:
APPLY HERE: Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
Gold Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card
Current bonus: Earn 30,000 bonus miles after you make $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn 50% back on Delta purchases made directly with Delta on your card for up to $300 in statement credits within your first 3 months.
Current bonus value: Up to $660
Standout benefits:
- 2x miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else
- Main Cabin 1 priority boarding
- Free checked bag for you and up to 8 companions on the same reservation
- 20% off inflight purchases
- No foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)
Annual fee: $95 (waived the first year) (see rates and fees)
Why it’s worth it: If you want some perks like priority boarding when flying Delta but don’t care about the ability to earn MQMs toward Delta elite status, the Gold Delta Business Amex is an option to consider — especially now that it has an elevated welcome bonus.
Further Reading:
APPLY HERE: Gold Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card
United Explorer Business Card
Current bonus: Earn 50,000 miles after spending $5,000 in the first three months, plus an additional 50,000 miles after spending $25,000 total within the first six months of account opening.
Current bonus value: $650
Standout benefits:
- Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on United purchases
- Also earn 2 miles per dollar spent at gas stations, office supply stores and restaurants
- Two United Club one-time passes after account opening and on each anniversary
- Free first checked bag and priority boarding on United flights
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- No foreign transaction fees.
Annual Fee: $95
Why it’s worth it: We’ve never seen a 100,000-mile bonus on this card, and while it comes with a high $25,000 spending requirement, it’s a card to strongly consider if your business expenses generally fall in that range. Even though United is removing its fixed award chart for flights on or after November 15, you can still find excellent value through the airline’s Star Alliance partnerships, including redemptions like Lufthansa First Class for 110,000 miles one-way with minimal taxes, fees and carrier surcharges.
If you or your employees fly regularly on United, the United Explorer Business Card also comes with a first free checked bag for you and one companion on the same reservation, priority boarding, two United Club one-time passes each year and, most importantly, expanded award availability for United operated flights. Finally, if you make the $25,000 spend threshold required to get the full 100,000-mile bonus, you’ll even get another 10,000 miles on top thanks to the card’s calendar year bonus miles feature, which only exists on this business version of the card. Just make sure to finish your $25,000 in spending by December 31 for this extra bonus.
Further Reading:
- How to Unlock Additional Award Availability With United Credit Cards
- The 8 Best Credit Cards for Flying United
- United Explorer Business Credit Card Review
APPLY HERE: United Explorer Business Card
Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card
Current Bonus: Earn 75,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months.
Current Bonus Value: $600
Standout Benefits:
- 6x points at participating Marriott properties
- 4x points at US restaurants, gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service providers and on US purchases for shipping
- 2x points on all other purchases
- Receive a free award night every year after your account anniversary that’s good for stays costing up to 35,000 points.
- Earn an additional free night award after you spend $60,000 on your card in a calendar year.
- Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Silver elite status; if you spend $35,000 on the card in a calendar year, earn gold status.
- Get 15 elite credits toward the next level of status.
- No foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)
Annual Fee: $125 (see rates & fees)
Why it’s worth it: This card’s welcome bonus of 75,000 Marriott points is enough for a three-night stay at the Courtyard Isla Verde Beach Resort in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The card comes with baggage insurance plan, travel accident insurance, car rental loss and damage insurance and roadside assistance, which are always welcome for business travelers.
However, note the card’s application restrictions; these prevent you from earning the welcome bonus on the Bonvoy Business Amex if you have or have had a Marriott business card in the last 30 days or if you’ve had a personal Marriott card welcome bonus in the last 24 months.
Further Reading:
APPLY HERE: Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card
American Express Business Gold Card
Current Bonus: Earn up to $500 back in the form of statement credits by purchasing qualifying services with FedEx using your card within the first 3 months of Card membership. Offer ends 11/06/2019.
Current Bonus Value: $500
Standout Benefits:
- Earn 4x points on the first $150,000 spent each year (then 1x) on the 2 categories where you spend the most each month from the following categories:
- Airfare purchased directly from airlines
- US purchases for advertising in select media (online, TV, radio)
- US purchases made directly from select technology providers of computer hardware, software, and cloud solutions
- US purchases at gas stations
- US purchases at restaurants
- US purchases for shipping
- 25% Pay With Points rebate on airfare booked through Amex
- No foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)
Annual Fee: $295 (see rates & fees)
Why it’s worth it: This card is a great option when it comes to points-earning opportunities. The ability to earn 4x points on your top two spending categories is great, and you have the flexibility to change your categories monthly, rather than being locked into a single category per quarter per year. If you max this out, you’d walk away with a whopping 600,000 Membership Rewards points with a TPG valuation of $12,000. It’s also great that Amex is offering a Pay With Points rebate on this card; previously, only the Business Platinum and Business Centurion had this perk (but at a 35% rate rather than 25% on this new card). The card comes with a baggage insurance plan, travel accident insurance, car rental loss and damage insurance and roadside assistance.
Further Reading:
APPLY HERE: American Express Business Gold Card
Here’s how each of these cards stack up against each other. Note that for bonuses that have two spending tiers, we’re only factoring in the rewards you’d earn for meeting the first tier.
|
The Business Platinum Card from American Express
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks Value
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|Earn 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 in purchases in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|$1,000
|$200 air travel credit, $250 Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $75 Priority Pass lounge membership without restaurant access, up to $200 in Dell statement credits each year, 1 year of WeWork Platinum Global access when you enroll between 2/15/2019 and 12/31/2019 ($2,700). Terms Apply. ($3,425 total)
|$595 (see rates & fees)
|$3,830
|
Brex Corporate Card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks Value
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|100,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months.
|$1,700
|N/A
|$0***
|$1,700
|
Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks Value
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|80,000 points after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.
|$1,600
|N/A
|$95
|$1,505
|
Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks Value
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|80,000 points after you spend $5,000 in purchases in the first 3 months.
|$1,200
|Four priority boarding passes per year ($120), 365 $8 inflight Wi-Fi credits ($80) per year, Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit (up to $100)
|$199
|$1,301
|
Platinum Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks Value
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|50,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus 50% back on Delta purchases, made directly with Delta, for up to $500 in statement credits in the first 3 months. Offer ends 8/15/19. Terms Apply.
|Up to $1,100
|N/A
|$195 (see rates & fees)
|Up to $905
|
Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks Value
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|60,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months.
|$900
|6,000 points every year on your card member anniversary, worth $90
|$99
|$891
|
CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks Value
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|60,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months.
|$840
|N/A
|$99*
|$840
|
Capital One Spark Miles for Business
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks Value
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|50,000 miles after you spend $4,500 in the first 3 months.
|$700
|Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit (up to $100)
|$95*
|$800
|
Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks Value
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|130,000 points + a free weekend night after you spend $5,000 in purchases in the first 4 months. Offer ends 8/28/19. Terms Apply.
|$780
|Priority Pass Select membership without restaurant access – 10 passes a year ($75)
|$95 (see rates & fees)
|$760
|
Gold Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks Value
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|30,000 bonus miles after you make $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus 50% back on Delta purchases, made directly with Delta, for up to $300 in statement credits in the first 3 months. Offer ends 8/15/19. Terms Apply.
|Up to $660
|N/A
|$95* (see rates & fees)
|Up to $660
|
United Explorer Business Card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks Value
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|Earn 50,000 miles after spending $5,000 in the first three months, plus an additional 50,000 miles after spending $25,000 total within the first six months of account opening.
|$650
|N/A
|$95
|$555
|
Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks Value
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|75,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months. Terms Apply.
|$600
|N/A
|$125 (see rates & fees)
|$475
|
American Express Business Gold Card
|Bonus Offer
|Bonus Value**
|Perks Value
|Annual Fee
|Total Value
|Earn up to $500 back in the form of statement credits by purchasing qualifying services with FedEx using your Card within the first 3 months of Card membership. Offer ends 11/06/2019. Terms Apply.
|$500
|N/A
|$295 (see rates & fees)
|$205
*Annual fee waived the first year.
**Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer.
***The Brex Corporate Card annual fee is waived for life for TPG readers who apply through the exclusive link.
How We Chose the Best Business Credit Cards
Bonus Value: As you can see, the bulk of the value comes from the welcome bonus itself — I used my latest valuations to calculate a dollar amount for each offer.
Travel Credits: From there, I factored in annual travel credits, like the $200 air travel credit offered by the Business Platinum Card from American Express. As the Amex Business Platinum also offers Centurion Lounge access plus Delta Sky Club access when you’re flying Delta, I assigned a value of $250 for these perks. Additionally, if a card waives its annual fee for the first year, I didn’t subtract that from the value of the welcome bonus and other perks, since this post is focused on how much you’ll get from the card as a new applicant.
Bonus Requirements: Also, a few of these cards offer tiered bonuses. For these cards, I focused on the value you’d get by meeting the lowest spending requirement. As an example, the Amex Business Platinum Card’s welcome offer has a high minimum spending requirement of $10,000 in the first three months — to earn the full 75,000-point bonus, you’ll have to spend $20,000 in the first three months.
Why Get a Business Credit Card?
A business credit card can help you maximize your purchases, separate your expenses and save money on interest each year. These business credit cards offer bonus rewards on categories popular with small businesses, such as office supplies, airfare, advertising and gas. In fact, business-specific bonus categories are one of the main ways that business credit cards differ from personal credit cards.
But you need to do your research before applying for a business credit card. Check out these TPG posts for information on how applying for new cards affects your credit score, what to know about credit scores, mistakes to avoid and more.
- 9 Reasons to Get a Business Credit Card
- Do I Need a Business to Get a Business Credit Card?
- How to Choose the Right Credit Card for Your Business Expenses
- 5 Things To Understand About Credit Before Applying For Cards
- Debunking Credit Card Myths: Does Applying For A Card Permanently Impact My Credit Score
- Avoiding Late Payments and Other Silly Credit Card Mistakes
Requirements for Getting a Business Credit Card
If you own a small business or even if you just do freelance gigs, you could be eligible for a business credit card. You don’t necessarily need a tax ID or an employer identification number (EIN) to qualify for a business credit card; if you’re a sole proprietor with a small business or side gig, you can usually just enter your Social Security number instead.
Frequently Asked Questions
Are business credit and personal credit the same?
Business credit is similar to your personal credit in that it allows potential creditors to judge what kind of a credit risk your business poses. For established firms, a higher business credit score could mean you’ll have better access to loans and lines of credit, lower interest rates and cheaper insurance premiums. When you’re just starting out, you won’t have a business credit score, at least until you open a business credit card or secure a line of credit from a vendor that reports to the business credit bureaus, Experian, Equifax and Dun & Bradstreet.
How do I check my business credit score?
Dun & Bradstreet offers a free service called CreditSignal, which gives you alerts when your scores or reports change, but doesn’t give you access to the full reports themselves. Here’s what the fine print on the website says: “CreditSignal only indicates that your D&B scores and ratings have changed and alerts you when your business credit file has been purchased. To view actual scores and ratings and learn about what industries are purchasing your D&B file, we recommend that you upgrade to one of our business credit monitoring or credit building solutions.”
Can I use a small business credit card instead of a business loan?
Yes, but you should take into account your specific business needs. Business credit cards are faster and allow you to use only what you need.
Related Guides
For rates and fees of the Business Platinum Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Gold, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta Business Amex, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Platinum Delta Business Amex, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Honors Business Amex, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex, please click here.
