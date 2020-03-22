6 tips for AvGeeks and frequent flyers working from home
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Company policies regarding flexible and home working, until recently, were things that only some of us were able to make the most of. In the space of a week, owing to the fast-developing coronavirus situation, it’s gone from a luxury for the few to mandatory for many of us. Whether you’re a city worker, a teacher or an office worker, the chances are that very soon, you’ll have to spend a lot more time at home than usual.
With that in mind, we thought we’d come up with a few AvGeek-themed distractions and break ideas to help those long days at home fly over a bit quicker.
1. Plan your elite status strategy
Our beloved travel and aviation industries are undoubtedly two of the hardest hit given the current pandemic. Flights are being canceled and routes are being axed left, right and center. Not only does that mean we don’t get to go on our trips, but it also has an impact on the number of miles and points we’ll be earning this year.
In such cases, it might be an idea to delve into your various mileage and frequent flyer programs and rethink your strategy for hitting your desired level of status this year. There’s a great level of uncertainty about when things will start to get back to normal, so TPG’s advice is to avoid booking any travel until at least late spring or early summer.
Related: Complete guide to airline elite status during the coronavirus outbreak
With that in mind, plan as far in advance as you possibly can to reduce the risk of having to cancel plans once again.
2. Update your flight log
Most of you will probably know Flightradar24 as being an excellent tool for checking out live flight information. What you might not know, however, is that there’s a built-in social section where you can track and log your own flights. Simply click the “social” tab at the top of the screen then “Myflightradar24” where you’ll be asked to create a profile — if you haven’t already.
Once that’s done, it’s time to put aside a few hours to log every single flight you’ve ever taken. If you log your flights close enough after the time of departure, it will even automatically pull the aircraft type and tail registration of the plane simply by inputting the date of your flight and the flight number — but if they’re old flights you’re logging then you’ll have to find this stuff out yourself.
There are also other flight-logging sites like Openflights.org and myflightbook.com but I really like the visual of Flightradar24, how easy it is to use and the detailed statistics you can get about your travels.
For example, you can take a snapshot of any year for which you have data and see the stats broken down into several categories including class, type of aircraft flown, top routes flown and even whether you sat in the window, middle or aisle seat the most.
Related reading: Stuck at home? Here’s what to do with all your travel wanderlust
3. Plan ahead
As of right now, we don’t have any clear idea of when we’ll be able to start flying as normal again. So, why not make the most of this nonflying time to plan for future trips, update your bucket list and do some research on the best business class, first class and airlines around the world. That way, you can start to make a plan of how you’re going to fly them.
First class
There are fewer and fewer airlines operating first-class cabins these days, so it’s not always easy to know which airlines do fly it, and if so, on which routes.
Here are a few recent TPG reviews if you’re in need of some inspiration:
- Cold ground, warm sky: A review of Cathay Pacific’s first class on the 777-300ER from Hong Kong to London
- As good as it gets: A review of Air France La Première 777-300ER from Paris to Beijing
- My apartment in the sky: A review of Etihad’s first class apartment on the A380 from Abu Dhabi to New York
- Awesome Aussie: A review of Qantas first class on the A380 from Melbourne to LAX
- Treated like a king for a day: Flight first class for the first time on Lufthansa’s A340
- In love all over again: A review of British Airways First on the A380 with its new soft product
Business class
There are far more options to choose from when flying business class, meaning it might make it harder to decide which ones you want to fly. Here are a few recent TPG business class reviews to help you decide what you want to fly next:
- Lofty heights: A review of Virgin Atlantic’s Upper Class Suite on the A350 from London to New York
- Suite refresh: A review of British Airways’ Club Suite on the refurbished 777 from New York to London
- Just as good the second time: A review of Delta One Suites on the 777 from Los Angeles to Paris
- Fancy a drink at the bar? A review of Emirates business class on the A380 from Dubai to New York
- Approaching perfection: A review of Qatar Airways’ Qsuite business class on the 777-300ER from Doha to JFK
- Business as usual: A review of Cathay Pacific’s A350-900 in business class from Hong Kong to New York
4. Try running your own airline
I don’t mean literally trying to take the reins from Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss. But, you can pretend to be like him and practice your hand at what you would be like at running an airline thanks to some AvGeek video games like Airlines Manager Tycoon.
Be careful, though, it gets quite addictive — so I hear…
5. Update your ExpertFlyer alerts
Using ExpertFlyer is one of the best ways to keep your future travel plans in order. You can see check what redemption availability there is on certain flights as well as set yourself alerts for when availability drops in and even when your favorite seat becomes available.
We put a guide together for everything you need to know about getting started with ExpertFlyer. (ExpertFlyer is owned by TPG’s parent company Red Ventures.)
6. Organize your aviation stash
And finally, many AvGeeks have something that they collect on every flight they take a flight. Whether your thing is sick bags or safety cards or everything you can possibly sneak into your hand luggage, now is a good time to get your stash in order.
Not just that, but if you’re like me and keep every single boarding pass stub, why not take yourself on a little trip down memory lane and find a creative way to store your memories…
Bottom line
Just because we’re having to take some time out of the sky, it doesn’t mean to say that we can’t still enjoy the wonderful world of aviation. Hopefully, it won’t be long before we’re back in the air where we belong.
Featured photo by Daniel Ross/The Points Guy
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Miles
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $700
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Miles are now transferrable to several airline partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
- Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 15+ leading travel loyalty programs
- Named ‘Best Stand-Alone Card' by The Points Guy, 2019.
- No foreign transaction fees
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.