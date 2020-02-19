The definitive guide to all airlines offering TSA PreCheck
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with current airlines and information. It was originally published on Oct. 24, 2018.
Airport security is one of the most annoying parts of flying, but TSA PreCheck makes the experience quicker and easier with expedited security screening at more than 200 U.S. airports. In lines dedicated to flyers with TSA PreCheck, you don’t need to remove your shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets.
If you don’t have TSA PreCheck, you can sign up for a credit card that provides a statement credit for the $85 application fee — such as the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve. However, some other programs such as Global Entry and NEXUS provide TSA PreCheck as an added benefit — so be sure to apply for the program that is best for you.
Once approved, you’ll be given a Known Traveler Number (KTN) that designates you as a trusted traveler. Here’s how to find your KTN if you don’t already know it:
- TSA PreCheck participants should head to the TSA Service Status webpage and enter your basic info to retrieve your number.
- Global Entry/SENTRI/NEXUS participants should log into their Customs and Border Patrol Trusted Traveler Programs account. Your “PASSID” number is displayed partway down on the page that comes up after logging in.
Simply having a KTN isn’t enough to get the benefits of TSA PreCheck, though — you’ll need to add your KTN to each of your flight bookings. Today we’ll go through how to add your KTN to your frequent flyer account for each airline that currently participates in TSA PreCheck, and for airlines that don’t make it easy to add this information to an account, we’ll cover how to get your KTN added to a particular booking.
In This Post
Aeromexico
You can add your KTN to your AeroMexico Club Premier frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- Click on the drop-down arrow next to “Profile.”
- Scroll down to the “Additional Details” section and click “Edit.”
- Enter your KTN in the “Global Entry (KTN) number” box.
- Scroll to the bottom and click “Save.”
Air Canada
You can add your KTN to your Air Canada Aeroplan frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- To the right of the “Personal Information” section, click “Edit.”
- Enter your KTN in the “Known Traveller Number” box and click “Save.”
Air France
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Air France and there’s no place to add your KTN when booking a flight on the Air France site. However, you can ask Air France phone and Twitter agents to add your KTN to a specific booking, or you may be able to add it yourself online to a current reservation by clicking on “My Bookings.”
Air India
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Air India, but it may be possible to enter it when booking a flight on Air India’s site. A pop-up window encourages travelers to enter their KTN in the Redress Number field.
Since the field may just be for redress numbers, you should also be prepared to add your KTN when checking in online or at the airport.
Air Serbia
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Air Serbia and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. Air Serbia’s site doesn’t discuss how to add a KTN to your booking, but you should be able to add it when checking in online or at the airport.
Alaska Airlines
You can add your KTN to your Alaska Airlines frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- Click “Personal info and companions” on the left-side menu.
- Click “Edit my information” under “International document” on the right side.
- Enter your KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” box.
- Scroll to the bottom and click “Save.”
Alitalia
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Alitalia, and I didn’t see a place to enter my KTN during booking. Alitalia’s site states that travelers should provide their KTN to their travel agent or the Alitalia call center before check-in or to the agent during airport check-in.
All Nippon Airways (ANA)
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with ANA. ANA’s site states that travelers should enter their KTN during booking or at check-in, but I didn’t see a place to enter my KTN during booking. A reader noted that once you have a reservation, you can enter your KTN by clicking on “Reservation Details” and entering your passenger information.
Allegiant Air
You can add your KTN to your Allegiant Air frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- Scroll down and click the “Edit Traveler Information” button.
- The last box on the Traveler Information form is the “Known Traveler Number” box — enter your KTN here.
- Click “Save Updates” at the bottom of the Traveler Information section.
American Airlines
You can add your KTN to your American Airlines frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- You should automatically be directed to the “Information and password” section of your account.
- Scroll about halfway down and enter your KTN in the “Known Traveler number” box.
- Scroll to the bottom and click “Save.”
Aruba Airlines
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Aruba Airlines and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. Aruba Airlines’ site doesn’t discuss TSA PreCheck or how to add a KTN to your booking, but you should be able to add your KTN when checking in online or at the airport.
Asiana Airlines
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Asiana Airlines and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. Asiana Airlines’ site states that you may contact the reservation center (1-800-227-4262), your travel agency, the Asiana Airlines check-in counter in U.S. airports or the Asiana Airlines dedicated counter at Incheon International Airport (ICN) to add your KTN to your reservation.
Austrian Airlines
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Austrian, and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. Austrian Airlines’ site doesn’t discuss TSA PreCheck or how to add a KTN to your booking, but you should be able to add your KTN when checking in online or at the airport.
Avianca
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Avianca and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. To include your KTN on a booking, Avianca’s site states that you must make your reservation through the call center, call the call center after booking, chat with Avianca or visit a check-in counter at the airport.
Azul Airlines
You can’t add a KTN when booking a flight on Azul’s site. Non-Brazilian residents must email to join Azul’s loyalty program, so I wasn’t able to test to see whether you can save your KTN in your loyalty account. Azul’s site tells you to visit one of its information desks as soon as you arrive at the airport and inform their staff of your KTN.
Boutique Airlines
You can add your KTN to your Boutique Airlines frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- About halfway down under General Information is a “Known Traveler Number” box. Type your KTN in this box.
- Scroll to the bottom of the page and click the “Save” button.
British Airways
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with British Airways, and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on the site. British Airways’ website states that you can add your KTN via Manage My Booking, during online check-in, at an airport desk or by contacting British Airways.
Brussels Airlines
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Brussels Airlines and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on the site. But Brussels Airlines’ website states that you can add your KTN via “My Booking” until 24 hours before departure or during online check-in within 24 hours of departure.
Cape Air
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Cape Air, but you can add your KTN when booking a flight on the Cape Air site.
If you forget or you book through a different channel, you can add your KTN by calling 800-CAPE-AIR or at the airport counter when checking in for your flight.
Cathay Pacific Airways
You can add your KTN to your Cathay Pacific frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- Scroll down to the “Trusted Traveler programme (if applicable)” section
- Enter your KTN in the “” box.
- Click “Save changes” at the bottom of the page.
China Airlines
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with China Airlines. However, you can enter it when booking flights on China Airlines’ website.
China Airlines’ website notes that you can also add your KTN when you check in at the airport.
Condor Airlines
Condor doesn’t have a loyalty program, and there’s no place to add your KTN when booking a flight on Condor’s site. Your best option will be to ask the agent to add your KTN to your reservation when you check in at the airport.
Contour Aviation
Contour doesn’t have its own loyalty program, but you can add your KTN to your reservation when booking a flight on Contour’s website.
Copa Airlines
You can add your KTN to your Copa Airlines frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- Click on Step 3.
- Scroll down to the question “Do you have a Known Traveler Number?” and select “Yes.”
- A box will appear; enter your KTN in this box.
- Scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Update.”
Delta Air Lines
You can add your KTN to your Delta Air Lines frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- You should automatically be directed to the “Basic Info” section of your account.
- Click “Edit” in the Secure Flight Passenger Data section.
- Enter your gender, date of birth and KTN.
- Check the “” box.
- Click “Save Changes.”
Eastern Airlines
Eastern Airlines operates mostly as a charter airline, although there are a few scheduled flights. There’s no place to enter your KTN when booking online, so your best bet will be to ask an agent to add it to your reservation when checking in at the airport.
Edelweiss Air
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Edelweiss Air and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. Edelweiss’ site states that you’ll need to provide your KTN at every check-in.
Elite Airways
Elite Airways requires passengers to create an account during their first booking. When creating an account, you can enter your KTN into the “Known Traveler #” field.
If you already have an Elite Airways account, you can log in here and add your KTN to your profile.
Emirates
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Emirates and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. Emirates’ site states that you can add your KTN when checking in online or at the airport check-in desk.
Etihad Airways
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Etihad, and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. Etihad’s site doesn’t discuss TSA PreCheck or how to add a KTN to your booking, but you should be able to add your KTN when checking in online or at the airport.
EVA Air
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with EVA Air. EVA Air’s site states that you can add your KTN at booking or check-in, but currently there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site.
Finnair
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Finnair, and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. But Finnair’s site states that you can add your KTN to your reservation by contacting customer service. You can also add your KTN when checking in online or at the airport.
Frontier Airlines
You can add your KTN to your Frontier Airlines frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- Click on “Account Info” on the right-hand side of the page.
- Scroll down until you see the “Travel Preferences” section.
- Click the + next to “Known Traveler Number.”
- A box will appear. Enter your KTN in this box.
- Click on the “Update Travel Preferences” button to save the KTN.
Hawaiian Airlines
You can add your KTN to your Hawaiian Airlines frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- Enter your KTN in the box under “Known Traveler Number.”
- Scroll down and click “Save Changes.”
Icelandair
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Icelandair, and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. You can add your KTN to your reservation when you check in at the airport. A TPG reader noted that he was able to add his KTN to a reservation though a Twitter private message.
InterCaribbean Airways
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with InterCaribbean, and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. You can call interCaribbean Airways or see a check-in agent when you get to the airport to add your KTN to your reservation.
Interjet
You can add your KTN to your Interjet frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here, hover over the face logo in the upper right corner and click “Log in.”
- Log in, hover over your name in the upper right corner and click “My account.”
- Scroll to “My documents” and click “Edit.”
- Enter your passport information and KTN.
- Click “Save changes.”
Japan Airlines
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Japan Airlines, and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site, even though Japan Airlines’ website states that you can add your KTN while booking. Japan Airlines’ site also says that you can add your KTN via phone with the reservations center or with a travel management company, but it may be easiest to simply add it at airport check-in.
JetBlue Airways
You can add your KTN to your JetBlue Airways frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- You should automatically be directed to the “General Info” section of your account, but you may need to confirm or update your address first.
- Scroll to the bottom of the form and enter your KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” box.
- Click “Save my changes.”
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with KLM, and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. KLM’s site recommends that you contact the KLM Service Center to add your KTN to a booking.
Korean Air
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Korean Air, but you can add it when booking a flight. A reader also noted that you can add your KTN to an existing reservation online.
Lufthansa
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Lufthansa, but you can enter it when booking a flight on Lufthansa’s website.
A TPG reader on a previous post also reported success in accessing a Lufthansa booking online, opening the “Visa and immigration data” page, selecting “Person has a redress code or known traveler number” and then entering the number.
Norwegian Air
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Norwegian, but you can add your KTN when booking a flight on the Norwegian website. Norwegian’s Twitter team also told a passenger that he could add his KTN to an existing reservation through the Norwegian website.
Philippine Airlines
It’s possible to add your KTN when booking a flight on the Philippine Airlines site. After selecting your nationality during booking, additional boxes pop up, one of which is labeled Known Traveler Number.
I was unable to create a frequent-flyer account with Philippine Airlines, so I can’t confirm whether you can add your KTN to your loyalty account. If you forget to enter your KTN while booking or you book through another channel, you may be able to add it during online check-in or at the airport. Note that some Phillippine Airlines flights are operated by PAL Express, which is also a TSA PreCheck airline.
Porter Airlines
You can add your KTN to your Porter Airlines frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- Click the pencil icon next to “Personal Information.”
- Scroll down and enter your KTN in the Known Traveler Number box under the “Passport details” heading.
- Click the “Update” button to save.
Qantas
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Qantas and there’s no place to add it when booking on Qantas’ site. Qantas’ site states that customers who are U.S. trusted-traveler program members can add their KTN to their reservations, but it doesn’t discuss how to do it. Presumably, you can add it when checking in online or at the airport.
Qatar Airways
There are three ways to add your KTN to a Qatar Airways booking. You can add your KTN while making a booking on Qatar’s website by adding your KTN in the corresponding field when submitting your passenger details. Or you can add your KTN through Manage Booking after booking by clicking “Update Passenger Details” under the “Manage Flight” heading and adding your KTN in the corresponding field. The third option is to add your KTN to your booking when you check in for your flight online.
Scandinavian Airlines
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Scandinavian and there’s no place to add it when booking on Scandinavian’s site. The site doesn’t discuss how to add a KTN to your booking, but you should be able to add it when checking in online or at the airport. One reader noted in the comments below that he was able to add his KTN to a reservation by calling the reservations line.
Seaborne Airlines / Silver Airways
Silver, which has acquired Seaborne, doesn’t have a frequent-flyer program. But you can add your KTN when booking on its site.
If you forget to enter your KTN when booking, you can also add your KTN during online check-in or call and an agent will do it for you.
Singapore Airlines
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Singapore Airlines but you can enter it when booking a flight on its site.
If you forget to enter your KTN when booking or you book through another channel, you can also add your KTN during check-in online or at the airport.
Southern Airways Express
It’s possible to enter your KTN when booking on Southern Airways Express’ website (which also asks for passengers’ weight because the airline flies small prop planes, whose takeoff weight calculations are critical).
Southwest Airlines
You can add your KTN to your Southwest Airlines frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in. (Note: If you get an error, close the tab and then click the link again.)
- You should automatically be directed to the “Edit Profile Information” section of your account.
- Enter your KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” box.
- Scroll to the bottom and click “Save.”
Spirit Airlines
You can add your KTN to your Spirit Airlines frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- On the left-hand side, click on “Personal Information.”
- Scroll down until you see a Known Traveler Number box. Enter your KTN in this box.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click the “Save Changes” button.
Sun Country Airlines
You can add your KTN to your Sun Country Airlines frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here, click “Log In” in the upper right-hand corner and sign in.
- In the upper right-hand corner, click your name and then click “Update Profile.”
- Enter your KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” box.
- Scroll down and click the “Update & Save” button.
Sunwing Airlines
Sunwing Airlines doesn’t have a frequent-flyer program, and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. But you should be able to add your KTN when checking in online or at the airport.
Swift Air
Swift Air operates as a charter airline and there are no scheduled flights.
Swiss International Air Lines
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent-flyer profile with Swiss and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. Swiss’ website doesn’t provide any guidance regarding when or how to add your KTN to your reservation but one reader commented below that she was able to do so over the phone.
Swoop
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent flyer profile with Swoop, and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. Swoop’s website states that you can enter your KTN when you are checking in, so you should be able to add it when checking in online or at the airport.
TAP Air Portugal
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent flyer profile with TAP, and there’s no place to add a KTN when booking a flight on its site. TAP’s website states that you can add your KTN to your boarding pass, so you should be able to add it when checking in online or at the airport.
Turkish Airlines
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent flyer profile with Turkish Airlines and there’s no place to add it when booking a flight on Turkish Airlines’ site. The site also doesn’t explain how to add a KTN to your booking, but you should be able to add it when checking in online or at the airport.
United Airlines
You can add your KTN to your United Airlines frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- You should automatically be directed to the “Edit Traveler” section of your account.
- Click the arrow sign next to “Travel identification documents” and enter your KTN in the “Known travell number/Pass ID” box.
- Click “Save” to save.
Virgin Atlantic
You can add your KTN to your Virgin Atlantic frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- Scroll about a third of the way down the page and click the “Profile” box on the right-hand side of the page.
- Scroll a little over halfway down to the “Advanced passenger information” section.
- Click the “Edit” button next to this section.
- Enter your KTN in the Known Traveler Number box.
- Click the “Save” button.
Viva Aerobus
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent flyer profile with VivaAerobus, and there’s no place to add it when booking a flight on VivaAerobus’ site. The site also doesn’t explain how to add a KTN to your booking, but you should be able to add it when checking in online or at the airport.
Volaris
It’s not possible to add your KTN to your frequent flyer profile with Volaris, but you can enter it when booking a flight.
WestJet
You can add your KTN to your WestJet frequent-flyer profile. Here’s how:
- Click here and log in.
- Click on the down arrow by “Known traveler number.”
- Enter your KTN in the box.
- Click the “Save known traveler number” button.
Featured image by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
