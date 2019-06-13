This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available.
Reader Questions are answered twice a week by TPG Senior Points & Miles Contributor Ethan Steinberg.
When American Express decided to bring back its popular, limited-edition, rose gold version of the American Express® Gold Card it did so in a unique way: through July 17, the card is available by referral only. This deal has sparked a frenzy of referrals, with happy travelers racking up bonus points while sharing a top-rate credit card with their friends. TPG reader Salesian wants to know if he can refer someone to the rose gold Amex from a business credit card …
I have the Business Platinum card. Can I refer someone to the rose gold Amex and get a referral bonus?TPG READER SALESIAN
The process of referring a friend to a credit card (a great way to rack up bonus points while sharing your points and miles knowledge) used to be relatively straightforward. If you had a card — like the Chase Sapphire Reserve — you could only refer friends to that specific product. Then Amex changed the game last fall by broadening referral bonuses so that you could refer from pretty much any card to any other card — including from a business card to a personal card (though it’s worth noting that the issuer then sent out 1099s to those who received a referral bonus).
So the simple answer to Salesian’s question is yes. However, the process does require a few extra steps, and you might need to walk your friends through it to avoid any confusion.
First, you need to login to your Amex account and find the Refer Now link. You can either send an email directly to your friend/family member or copy and paste a referral link. Then, when your recipient opens the link, the pop up window will indicate the card you used to refer them. In this example, it was The Business Platinum® Card from American Express:
However, note the verbiage on the pop-up box (emphasis mine): “Your friend will receive a referral bonus if you are approved for this card or any of the cards with a referral offer.” This means that they can apply for the card they want, and you’ll still get a referral bonus on the one you want.
To do this, your recipient should close the pop-up box, click on “Explore other options” link and then find the “Looking for a personal card” link.
From there, he/she will be redirected to the page with the limited-edition rose gold offer.
While Amex has greatly relaxed the rules around card referrals, it’s not a complete free-for-all. For example, when I generate a referral link from my Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, it only lets me refer someone to another Bonvoy credit card, not any Membership Rewards earning cards.
The reason this is so important is that the referral bonuses vary from card to card. For example, both The Platinum Card® from American Express as well as The Business Platinum® Card from American Express offer an amazing bonus of 15,000 points per approved referral, up to 55,000 points per calendar year. Those points are worth $300 based on TPG’s valuations. Meanwhile, the Amex Gold card only offers 10,000 points per referral (worth $200), and some cards offer an even lower referral bonus.
Fortunately, selecting the card that gets you the best bonus won’t impact your friend’s ability to get the card he/she wants — including the rose gold version of the Amex Gold card.
Bottom Line
Referring friends or family members to one of your favorite credit cards is a great way to share the world of points and miles, and fortunately, Amex does allow you to refer friends from the Business Platinum to the limited-edition rose gold version of the Amex Gold card — and rack up the highest possible referral bonus in the process. Just remember the rose gold card is only sticking around until July 17, and who knows when (or if) we’ll ever see it again after that.
Thanks for the question, Salesian, and if you’re a TPG reader who’d like us to answer a question of your own, tweet us at @thepointsguy, message us on Facebook or email us at info@thepointsguy.com.
