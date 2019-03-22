Best Ways to Redeem 60,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards Points
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Official application link: Chase Sapphire Preferred Card with a 60,000-point bonus.
In the fast paced ever changing world of travel rewards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card has stayed refreshingly consistent. While other issuers have updated their card offerings left and right, adding and removing benefits, the Chase Sapphire Preferred looks nearly identical to when it launched almost 10 years ago. It’s still a great first card for someone new to the world of travel rewards, especially those who aren’t ready to pay the $550 annual fee for the premium Chase Sapphire Reserve.
For most of its 10 year history the Chase Sapphire Preferred has also offered the exact same sign-up bonus, though that is now changing for the better. The Chase Sapphire Preferred just upped its bonus to offer new applicants 60,00 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months. This is 10,000 points higher than the normal offer, and based on TPG’s valuation of Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents each, this works out to an impressive $1,200 bonus. Whether this is your first credit card with Chase or the last of your valuable 5/24 slots, let’s take a look at the best ways to redeem these 60,000 bonus points.
A Whole Wide World Of Hyatt
Generally speaking, flights provide a much better redemption value than hotels do (on paper at least). Hyatt, a 1:1 transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards, is a notable exception. Whether you’re looking at the top or the bottom of Hyatt’s award chart, this is a great option for redeeming your Chase Sapphire sign-up bonus.
Category 1 hotels start at just 5,000 points a night, meaning your 60,000 point bonus will get you a full 12 nights. When you add in the $4,000 you’ll spend earning the bonus, it’s actually closer to 13 nights.
It’s not uncommon for many of these category 1 hotels, like the Hyatt Place Phoenix-North, to sell for over $100 a night making this an easy way to get $1,200 or more from your bonus.
Of course, you can get a much better value looking at the top category on the award chart. Your 60,000 points are enough for two nights at a category 7 hotel like the Park Hyatt Sydney or Park Hyatt New York. Rooms can easily start at $1,000 a night or more during peak season at these properties.
Round-Trip Economy or One-Way Business Class to Europe
Chase has an especially close relationship with United Airlines, issuing its co-branded credit cards and offering 1:1 points transfer to United MileagePlus. 60,000 points is enough for a round-trip saver economy award from the US to Europe on United or any of its Star Alliance partners. Alternatively, you could use those 60,000 miles for a one-way business class award on United operated flights. If you want to fly a partner airline like Swiss or Lufthansa it will cost an extra 10,000 miles.
Back when the Chase Sapphire Preferred first launched, a business class flight on United wasn’t something to get excited about. But United has invested heavily in retrofitting much of its long haul fleet with its brand new proprietary Polaris business class seats. Some of its 767-300ERs which operate many routes from the US to Europe are being retrofitted with a very premium heavy configuration- a whopping 46 Polaris seats. United’s first plane to get this business-heavy remake just rolled out of the shop, meaning you might even have an easier time finding award space on some flights moving forward.
Double Your Value With The Southwest Companion Pass
Normally earning the elusive Southwest Companion Pass requires a carefully choreographed dance of credit card applications, but earlier this year the airline made it incredibly easy for people to get their hands on one of the most valuable travel perks by offering it as a limited time welcome bonus on several Southwest credit cards.
Chase points transfer 1:1 to Southwest, and while that isn’t normally the best value you can squeeze out of them, the Companion Pass instantly doubles your return. TPG values Southwest points at 1.5 cents each, and you don’t need to put in any extra work to get that value as Rapid Rewards redemptions are revenue based. This would make 60,000 points worth $900, but when you double down and book airfare for you and your designated companion, you can expect to get closer to $1,800 out of your points.
Southwest recently began selling tickets for its long awaited flights to Hawaii. While the introductory fares of $49 each way sold out in a matter of hours, you can still find round-trip flights from Los Angeles (LAX) to Maui (OGG) for under 20,000 points per person. If you have a Companion Pass, you and your companion can take three trips to Hawaii using the points earned from the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Book $750 Of Flights And Hotels Through The Chase Portal
The Chase Sapphire Preferred comes with a 25% bonus if you redeem your points directly through the Chase portal. This is a helpful baseline as you know that it’s always possible to get at least 1.25 cents per point, but it also means there’s no room for you to grind out a better redemption with careful research and planning.
Still, there are plenty of times this can come in handy. If you find a good fare sale, you might end up paying fewer points than if you transferred to a partner with a fixed award chart. This $420 round-trip ticket from Chicago (ORD) to London (LHR) would only cost ~33,000 Ultimate Rewards points, as opposed to 60,000 if you tried to book through United.
Tickets booked this way also code as revenue tickets, meaning you’ll still earn miles and elite qualifying miles/dollars/segments. Just be careful that you don’t accidentally book a basic economy fare as the Ultimate Rewards portal doesn’t always display that information clearly.
Also note that if you book a hotel through a third party OTA like the Chase portal, you generally won’t earn points or elite credits or receive elite benefits. Still, this can be a great way to stay at boutique or non-chain hotels for fewer points by leveraging cheap cash fares.
Bottom Line
The Chase Sapphire Preferred is one of the all around best travel rewards cards on the market, and if you are eligible to apply and don’t already have one, there’s no reason to wait. Hopefully this elevated sign-up bonuses and all the amazing ways you can redeem it while give you the final push you need.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership at select airports and stadiums across the U.S. and Permissible Biometric Scanning Technology terms: eye scanning, irises scanning and fingerprints scanning.
- Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network – no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required. Earn up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year on your LoungeBuddy purchases.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.