Everything you need to know about Qatar Airways’ baggage allowance

 Daniel Ross
9h ago

Before taking a flight, there are many things worth double- and triple-checking before you head to the airport or pack your case. Baggage allowance varies significantly between airlines and then again depending on the cabin class in which you’re traveling.

Qatar Airways is a popular option for flyers given the carrier’s extensive route network to destinations across Africa, Asia and beyond. However, the baggage allowance is different for each. So, the next time you’re flying with Qatar, look no further so you know what your packing limits are.

Checked luggage

Passengers flying Qatar Airways to and from Brazil on the airline’s fifth freedom flight from São Paulo to Buenos Aires, Argentina, as well as Canada and the U.S., are permitted to check in two bags, each with varying weight restrictions depending on the cabin class. As usual, it’s the passengers in economy who get slightly less weight allowance.

(QSuite. Photo by Zach Honig/TPG)
The legendary Qsuite. (Photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy)

For passengers on flights between Doha and Casablanca and Marrakech, flights originating in Africa and all other destinations, passenger limits are based on weight and not the number of bags, meaning that you can bring as many bags as you like so long as the total weight does not exceed the limit.

The most generous of all the allowances are for passengers flying to Casablanca (CMN), Marrekech (RAK) and the rest of Africa, especially for economy passengers who are allowed to take up to 99 lbs. of luggage.

Economy

Weight & dimensions

 Business class

Weight & dimensions

 First class

Weight & dimensions
Brazil, Argentina, Canada and the U.S. 23 kgs
(51 lbs.)
2 bags max
158 centimeters
(62 inches) 		 32 kgs
(71 lbs. )
2 bags max
158 centimeters
(62 inches)		 32 kgs
(71 lbs.)
2 bags max
158 centimeters
(62 inches)
Casablanca and Marrekech 45 kgs
(99 lbs.)
300 centimeters
(118 inches)		 60 kgs
(133 lbs.)
300 centimeters
(118 inches) 		 60 kgs
(113 lbs.)
300 centimeters
(118 inches)
Flights originating in Africa 45 kgs
(99 lbs.)
300 centimeters
(118 inches)		 65 kgs
(143 lbs.)
300 centimeters
(118 inches)		 65 kgs
(142 lbs.)
300 centimeters
(118 inches)
All other destinations 30 kgs
(66 lbs.)
300 centimeters
(118 inches)		 40 kgs
(88 lbs.)
300 centimeters
(118 inches)		 50 kgs
(110 lbs.)
300 centimeters
(118 inches)

Note: The maximum dimension refers to the bag’s length plus width plus height.

Economy seats on Qatar’s A380. (Photo by Daniel Ross/The Points Guy)

Carry-on luggage

As usual, there are also weight and size restrictions for the bags you take on board with you. The size of your bags, whichever class you’re traveling in, should be within the maximum dimensions of 20 inches x 15 inches x 10 inches. The airline reminds passengers that if your laptop is in a separate laptop case, it must fit within your carry-on.

Additionally, each passenger is entitled to take one extra personal item on board with them. This can include but is not limited to, handbags, briefcases, coats, umbrellas, a pair of crutches, a walking stick, camera or binoculars, an infant’s carrying basket and of course, duty free that was purchased before boarding the flight.

First and business class

Passengers in the airline’s two premium cabins are entitled to take on board two pieces of hand luggage with a total maximum weight of 33 lbs.

Economy

Weight allowance is less in economy, as expected. Passengers are allowed one bag with a 15-lb limit — unless you’re on a flight to or from Brazil when the weight increases to 22 lbs.

Bottom line

It always pays to double-check your baggage allowance before you fly, as arriving at check-in with overweight or surplus baggage can ultimately mean hefty fines or even having to leave things behind.

Featured photo by Morsa Images/Getty Images

Daniel Ross is a contributing writer for The Points Guy
