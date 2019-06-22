This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There’s no question that credit card rewards are constantly evolving and becoming more valuable than ever before. However, it’s not just unique perks like free dining credits, Uber credits and automatic top-tier elite status that set cards apart. It’s also how they physically look.
Following Chase’s highly successful launch of the Chase Sapphire Reserve, there’s been a rapid rise in metal cards on the market as issuers compete to offer the most eye-popping designs. And it isn’t just premium credit cards with these sleek new looks — even some low- and no annual fee credit cards have been getting spiffy makeovers.
Cool-looking cards make for a great conversation starter. Although this factor shouldn’t be reason enough to apply for a credit card (head to our Top Travel Rewards Cards guide if you need help with that), today, we’re going to take a look at the prettiest cards currently available. Notably missing from this list are invitation-only cards like the titanium-crafted Amex Centurion (black) and J.P. Morgan Reserve cards.
1. American Express® Gold Card
The refreshed Amex Gold Card doesn’t just take the cake for one of the highest returns on dining, but it’s also the best-looking card. Through July 17, 2019, the card is available in two different shiny metal forms: gold or limited-edition rose gold. The only catch is that you’ll need to be referred from a friend to nab the special color. (Note: referral links are not allowed in the comments section of this post.)
Welcome bonus: Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months. (Though keep in mind through July 17, 2019, you can get a 40,000-point offer after you spend $2,000 in the first three months by applying through a friend’s referral link.)
Standout benefits: Earn 4x points on dining worldwide and at US supermarkets (up to a $25,000 annual cap at supermarkets; then 1x) and 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com. You also get an annual $100 airline fee credit and a $10 statement credit each month (up to $120 per calendar year) when you dine at participating restaurants including: GrubHub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Boxed, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and participating Shake Shack locations (excludes Shake Shack locations in ballparks, stadiums, airports and racetracks).
Annual fee: $250 (see rates & fees)
2. The Platinum Card® from American Express
The Amex Platinum card comes in a sleek — wait for it — platinum-like color. The metal card weighs 0.7 of an ounce and came out as the strongest (least bendy) card in our battle of the metal credit cards. The only difference between this card and the Amex Gold cards — besides the color, of course — is that it has the word “Platinum” written on it.
Welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $5,000 in the first three months. This bonus is worth $1,200 according to TPG’s valuations. Some people may be targeted for higher offers up to as much as 100,000 points via the CardMatch tool (offers subject to change at anytime).
Standout benefits: Earn 5x points on airfare booked directly with the airline or Amex Travel and prepaid hotels purchased through Amex Travel. You also get a $200 annual airline rebate for incidental fees, up to $200 in annual Uber credits, up to $100 in credit at Saks Fifth Avenue and a rebate for the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee. Additionally, the card offers Centurion Lounge and Priority Pass lounge access, plus Delta Sky Club access when you’re flying Delta.
Annual fee: $550 (see rates & fees)
3. Chase Sapphire Reserve
The 0.5-ounce Chase Sapphire Reserve has a minimalist design and was so popular when it first came out that there was a shortage of the metal the card was made out of. You’d be surprised how often the uninitiated mistake the Reserve for the Amex Centurion due to its dark color scheme.
Welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months. This bonus is worth $1,000 according to TPG’s valuations.
Standout benefits: Earn 3x points per dollar on all dining and travel purchases (excluding $300 travel credit). You get a $300 annual travel credit which covers virtually every trip-related charge from airfare to Uber rides, Priority Pass lounge access and a rebate for the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee. The card also includes primary auto rental insurance, trip cancellation coverage and no foreign transaction fees.
Annual fee: $450
4. The Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard
Add a dash of color to your wallet with the recently redesigned Hawaiian Airlines Mastercard. The card features an aerial shot of Hawaii’s turquoise waters that’ll hopefully help satisfy your wanderlust whenever you use it. Plus, it shouldn’t add much weight to your wallet since it’s not made out of metal.
Welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 bonus HawaiianMiles after you spend $2,000 on the card in the first 90 days. This bonus is worth $540 based on TPG’s valuations.
Standout benefits: Earn 3x points miles on Hawaiian Airlines purchases and 2x miles on gas, dining and grocery stores. You also get a $100 companion discount each year and a free checked bag on Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights between North America and Hawaii and between neighbor islands.
Annual fee: $99 (waived the first year)
5. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
Although Capital One doesn’t have a reputation for offering the chicest-looking credit cards, the recently revamped Capital One Savor card has a unique brushed design and now comes in metal. In case you don’t like its current design, you could always personalize it and order one with the image of your choice.
Welcome bonus: Earn $300 after you spend $3,000 in the first three months.
Standout benefits: Earn 4% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases and 2% back at grocery stores. In addition to the lack of foreign transaction fees, cardholders enjoy secondary car rental insurance, roadside assistance, purchase protection/extended warranty and complimentary concierge services.
Annual fee: $95 (waived the first year)
Bottom Line
Issuers want you to feel proud when handing over your credit card to merchants. Despite most cards in this list being made of higher-end materials than plastic, I believe that the most important trait of a good-looking card is if it shuns the standard design of the name and account number on the front rather than what it’s made out of. After all, wallets with too many metal cards become heavy and difficult to open and close. #FirstWorldProblems, I know, I know.
As a reminder, although the prettiest cards are often also the most rewarding, looks shouldn’t be a determining factor when applying for new cards. We have plenty of resources here at The Points Guy, such as our Top Travel Rewards Cards guide and monthly round-up of limited-time and new welcome offers, which you can refer to if you need help deciding which credit card to apply for next.
