The largest indoor theme park in North America opens this week
Theme park fanatics, rejoice!
In less than a week, the largest indoor theme park in North America will open — Nickelodeon Universe at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. The park is set to have more than 35 rides, and visitors will be able to mingle with a number of beloved Nickelodeon characters including SpongeBob, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dora the Explorer.
According to the mall’s developer, Triple Five Group, one of the park’s roller coasters will hold the world record for the steepest roller coaster drop. Another will hold the titles of the world’s tallest and longest free-spinning coaster. But the American Dream Mall isn’t stopping there.
A National Hockey League-regulation size ice rink will open the same weekend as the Nickelodeon attraction, and a DreamWorks Water Park is expected to debut about a month later, on Nov. 27. With over 40 water slides and attractions including a lazy river and wave pool (the world’s largest), it’ll be North America’s largest indoor water park. And starting Dec. 5, visitors will even be able to enjoy North America’s only indoor real-snow park where you can ski and snowboard 365 days a year.
What more could you dream of?
General tickets to the new theme park will cost $39.99, all-access passes will cost $49.99 and children under the age of 2 will be admitted for free. But tickets for the opening weekend — both Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 — are completely sold out. So, you’ll have to wait a couple of days to experience the new theme park if you have yet to purchase passes. And while the mall’s public areas are opening this year, the retail portion isn’t actually scheduled to open until March 2020, so don’t expect to do any shopping quite yet.
If you do decide to plan a trip to the new Nickelodeon Universe, don’t forget to use one of the best cards for theme parks. Sure, it’s no Disney World, but earning the title of the biggest indoor theme park in North America definitely counts for something.
TPG reached out for additional details and photographs, but did not hear back in time for publication.
Feature photo courtesy of American Dream
