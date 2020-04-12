9 exciting points hotels still set to open this year
Editor’s note: The team at The Points Guy loves to travel, but now is not the time for unnecessary trips. Health officials note that the fastest way to return to normalcy is to stop coming in contact with others. That includes ceasing travel. We are publishing some travel guides because we should all use this time to think about and plan our next adventures. TPG doesn’t advise booking trips for travel until later this year — and even then, be mindful of cancellation policies.
While much of the world continues to grapple with the spread of the novel coronavirus, we at TPG can’t help but dream about the day when we can once again hop on planes and travel both within the USA and around the world.
Part of all the fun, of course, is staying in a great hotel — especially when you can stay essentially for free by using hotel points. And though most people are grounded, the world’s largest hotel chains are still forging ahead with their goals of opening the hotels they had planned for this year.
Take a look at some of the points properties we’re most excited about visiting — once their doors are open and the world has gotten back on its feet. And, of course, be aware that the opening dates are subject to change, especially given the evolving COVID-19 situation.
In This Post
Hilton hotels
Originally slated for a May opening, the Conrad Punta de Mita is now accepting reservations from Aug. 31, 2020, and after. It’s a property we’re really excited to see. It already made our list of the top hotels to look out for this year, but as it’s also a points hotel, we thought it deserved another shoutout. Nestled on the Pacific coast of Mexico in an area known as the Riviera Nayarit, the new Conrad will without a doubt be a great place to use your points. The resort will feature three outdoor pools; fitness activities including tennis, basketball and an adjacent Greg Norman-designed golf course; seven restaurants; and, last but certainly not least, a spa featuring a temazcal steam bath.
Rates start at around $300 or 95,000 Hilton Honors per night in September.
Paris is always a good idea, and when the world reopens for business, travelers with Hilton points in their arsenal will have a new boutique option in the City of Light. The Le Belgrand Hotel Champs Elysees, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is currently accepting reservations from June 15, 2020. Close to major Parisian attractions like the Arc de Triomphe and the Louvre museum, guests will be happy to have a cozy retreat from the hustle and bustle of one of the world’s busiest cities. Tthe hotel will feature an outdoor patio and a bar and lounge for guests to unwind.
Rates start at $315 or 70,000 Hilton Honors points per night in June.
Hyatt hotels
Hyatt’s Andaz brand has many fans at TPG HQ, and at the end of the year, the Indonesian holiday hot spot of Bali will be home to the Andaz Bali. Located beachfront in the “fisherman’s village” of Sanur, you can expect rooms with views of the resort gardens, pools or the beach. The resort will also feature an extensive spa, measuring 22 acres in total that features 10 spa villas and a 24-hour fitness center.
The Andaz Bali will be a Category 4 property within the World of Hyatt program, meaning free nights will cost 15,000 points per night or one of the Category 1–4 reward night certificates you earn on the anniversary of The World of Hyatt Credit Card. Cash rates start at just under $250 per night during the hotel’s opening month of December.
Another Hyatt opening that we’re excited for in 2020 is located much closer to home, in Massachusetts. Miraval Berkshires will be the third iteration of the chain’s wellness-focused resorts that are already found in Arizona and near Austin, Texas. Like its sister properties, Miraval Berkshires will focus on wellness and mindfulness, with a variety of activities including a full roster of well-being, outdoor, equine, culinary and nutrition, yoga, fitness and sustainable living experiences designed to enhance your state of well-being during (and after) your stay. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Miraval resort without a full spa experience — the possibilities are almost endless here.
There are numerous packages that you can add on to your stay, but opening prices start at around $430 per night in June. Miraval resorts occupy their own lane in the World of Hyatt award chart, and a free night will cost you 45,000 points, plus an additional 20,000 per night for an additional guest in your room.
IHG hotels
IHG made a big acquisition of the Six Senses brand in 2019, opening up many exciting possibilities for those with IHG points. When the Six Senses Shaharut opens in Israel’s Negev Desert in September, guests will be treated to a spectacular resort that blends seamlessly with the desert landscape in which it sits. The resort is located about three-and-a-half hours from Tel Aviv or Jerusalem and features rooms and suites measuring at least 645 square feet, many with private plunge pools.
Guests can take advantage of many activities including desert hikes, private picnics, camel trekking at dawn or dusk, stargazing, snorkeling and diving in the Red Sea. And, of course, all the serenity of the desert lends itself to relaxing spa treatments, which the Six Senses Shaharut has in spades. Choose from six treatment rooms, saunas, steam rooms and hammams in addition to indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center and yoga studio overlooking the desert.
Rooms are bookable for September 2020 starting at $900 per night. Reward nights rates are not yet available.
Set to open in June 2020 in one of our favorite cities, the Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo is sure to be a great option for those with IHG points burning a hole in their pockets. Located in one of the Japanese capital’s most exciting districts, this hotel will combine the best of Japanese tradition and culture, such as closets molded in the style of a bento box, with a New York City vibe to create a relaxed but luxurious environment. It has plenty of amenities for savvy travelers, such as a terrace where you can enjoy iconic Tokyo views and the provided yoga mats.
Rooms at the Kimpton Shinjuku start at around $450 during its opening month in June; reward nights are not yet available.
Marriott hotels
For travelers seeking a secluded, luxurious retreat where they can connect with nature and themselves, look no further than the forthcoming Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, which is slated to open on May 22, 2020. Located within Japan’s Nikko National Park on the island of Honshū in the Kantō region, this new Ritz-Carlton property will have just 94 rooms and suites with views of Lake Chuzenji or Mount Nantai. Designed with famous Japanese minimalism throughout, the resort will have traditional engawas (porches) and an onsen (hot spring), which will be a first for the Ritz-Carlton brand. In addition, guests will be able to take advantage of several restaurants featuring Japanese and international cuisine, a spa featuring holistic treatments and a lakeside terrace, among other amenities.
The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko will be a Category 7 property in the Marriott Bonvoy award chart, meaning a free night will cost anywhere from 50,000 to 70,000 points per night, and makes it eligible for a free-night certificate that comes with cards like the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card if you can find off-peak availability. Cash rates start at around $720 per night.
Marriott loyalists traveling to the American South will soon have another option at which to earn and redeem points: The JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, scheduled to open in June 2020. Three buildings — including a restored power plant — will comprise the hotel, each with a different vibe. Its location in the city’s prime entertainment district guarantees that you’ll be plenty busy on your trip to one of the South’s most charming cities, whether you’re there for work or play.
When it opens, this will be a Category 7 Marriott Bonvoy property, meaning a free night will cost anywhere from 50,000 to 70,000 points per night, and that it’s eligible for a free-night certificate that comes with cards like the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card if you can find off-peak award availability. Cash rates start at around $340 per night.
Located just a few minutes from Walt Disney World, the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort and Spa is scheduled to open in late spring and looks to be a winner for anyone that wants to stay within shouting distance of the Disney parks and use points in the process. The new resort will have things to please children and parents alike, such as swimming pools with a splash pad, several specialty restaurants, a Spa by JW and a rooftop deck that will provide views of the nightly fireworks shows.
This JW will be a Category 6 Marriott Bonvoy property, meaning a free night will cost anywhere from 40,000 to 60,000 points per night, and making it eligible for a free-night certificate that comes with cards like the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card if you can find off-peak or standard award availability. Cash rates start at around $320 per night.
Bottom line
Even though the vast majority of travel around the world is now on hold, hotel chains are pressing forward with plans to open properties all around the world this year. Once the world gets on the move again — and we’ve amassed plenty of points from our couches — these are the properties we’re most looking forward to burning our points on and experiencing for ourselves.
