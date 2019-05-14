This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card
“What’s a credit card sign-up bonus worth?” It’s one of the questions we hear frequently and it has as many answers as Baskin-Robbins has ice cream flavors (maybe more). While we do our best to list updated point valuations, the value of the points in your accounts varies tremendously based on how you use them.
We are revisiting this issue, as this is the last chance to get the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card with a 100k bonus after spending $5,000 in the first three months.
Last Chance! Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card: Earn 100k bonus Marriott points. Ends May 16.
So, what are 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points worth? Within the Marriott portfolio, 100,000 points can get you less than two nights at a fancy-schmancy luxury resort, a full week at a pretty nice hotel, plus a lot of choices in between those two extremes. Whether it’s just a day, a long weekend or a one-week stay, we want to make sure you get the maximum value out of those points.
Right now, TPG values a Marriott point at 0.8 cents each. For our research, we focused on places where we could get at least $1,000 in free travel with those 100,000 points, which means we are running above the average. Marriott has a few other ways to redeem your points that we’ll also touch on.
If you are approved for a Marriott 100k credit card and hit the sign-up bonus, you’ll actually end up with something more like 110,000 points since you need to spend $5,000 within three months of receiving the card to earn the welcome bonus and the card earns 2x points on otherwise non-bonused spending. Here’s how to get the most value out of those roughly 100,000 points:
Take That Special Someone to London
Marriott has plenty of options across Europe when you consider all the different brands that are part of the portfolio — everything from The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to Marriott, Sheraton, Westin and Renaissance properties to more family-friendly contenders such as Courtyard and Fairfield.
In an expensive market like London, many of the properties fall into the sky-high award categories. Measured against London prices, 60,000 points for a one-night stay can be a good value. But, as you can see from the screen shot below, your mileage will definitely vary.
The London Marriott Hotel Park Lane is almost $700 per night on the dates we searched according to today’s currency conversion. That’s certainly a decent value for 60,000 points a night. Alas, we could only get one night there with our 100,000 points, though you’d be close to two nights with 110k points.
However, if you were to head over to the London Marriott Hotel Canary Wharf, that property is a Category 5, which means redemptions are available from 35,000 points a night. During the summer travel season, I saw average rates in the $300 range, but there are plenty of peak nights where the rate was $400 or more. With the $5,000 minimum spend to hit your sign-up bonus, 110,000 points is more than enough for a long weekend.
Just outside London, The Langley, a Luxury Collection Hotel is a soon-to-open property where you can redeem 105,000 points for three nights. The rates at that property peaked at more than $600 per night in the summertime.
If you do plan a trip to London with those Marriott points, don’t miss TPG‘s list of eight points-friendly London hotels with rooms that accommodate four people.
Paris Is Always a Good Idea
Paris is another fantastic city to get value for those Marriott points, with a few hotels from which to choose. One good option is the Renaissance Paris Republique (Category 6, from 50k points per night). Be cautious with other Marriott hotels in Paris. Cash rates drop as you move just a bit further from the Louvre, making points bookings a much weaker value, especially since most of the hotels are 50k to 60k Marriott points per night. If you take the fam to the City of Lights, don’t miss these free (or nearly free) things to do in Paris with kids and check out the list of points-friendly hotels in Paris for four.
Or, Maybe Italy
Finally, no discussion of Europe would be complete without Italy. While there are plenty of gorgeous Italian towns you’ve probably never heard of (but should visit), Rome is a city that our family loves to visit. (Here are the best times to visit Italy.) We generally find ourselves there at the start or end of our European trips, and there are values to be had with your Marriott points. The Westin Excelsior (Category 6, from 50k points per night) is usually affordable enough that you may prefer paying cash to using points, though that isn’t always the case.
However, the Rome Marriott Grand Hotel Flora (Category 6, from 50k points per night) frequently sees rates of 425 to 450 euro per night, which works out to about $500.
Find Your Way to Asia
If you’re starting in the US, getting to Asia will probably take a bit longer than Europe. But, it’s certainly worth a spot your radar. In Tokyo, most of the properties we found there fell well below the threshold of being able to get $1,000 in value out of 100,000 Marriott points. The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo (Category 8) was one of the few exceptions where 85,000 points could get you almost $800 in value on certain nights.
Hotels in Thailand, even luxury properties, are generally pretty affordable, even with cash. However, we uncovered The Naka in Phuket (Category 6). As a member of the Design Hotels, it’s on the pricier side and looks pretty amazing. From 50,000 points per night, you will get about $700 in value on a number of nights that we checked in a 624-square foot one-bedroom suite. Two nights may not be long enough to relax in Phuket, but those 100,000 points can save you $1,400 at The Naka Phuket.
Dreaming of Heading Down Under?
Australia and New Zealand are on plenty of travel wish lists. With the seasons reversed from North America, June, July and August are the mild “winter” in popular destinations like Sydney and Melbourne. Room rates during these slower times strongly point to paying cash instead of using your points.
Flip that to December, February or March and rates quickly move up while the number of points needed to redeem for a free night don’t. Pier One Sydney (Category 5), an Autograph Collection Hotel bookable from 35,000 Marriott points a night is a consistent “win” for points redeemers. If you have 105,000 points, you can get three nights at this well-reviewed and well-located hotel in Sydney.
In those months when temperatures are quite a bit colder in the US, you’ll warm up to more than $1,000 in value for your three nights. Other properties in Sydney, such as the Westin Sydney (leaving Marriott later this year), Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel at Circular Quay and Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park (both Category 5, from 35k), tend to move around a bit more on the rate calendar. We found a handful of dates where they were both a solid redemption or a poor one.
If you venture out to Perth or Brisbane, you’ll find a mixed bag. Less luxurious labels in Perth, such as Aloft and Four Points, fall into Category 3, or 17,500 points per night, which can save a good amount when rates are high
The W Brisbane (Category 5) is a lovely hotel that will set you back 35,000 points per night. The price of a standard room is consistently in the range where you’d consider using points. We even found one night where standard award rooms were available even though cash prices were more than $1,000 per night.
If you’re hoping to redeem points in New Zealand, think again. The Marriott website lists one property: Four Points by Sheraton Auckland for 25k points per night. For almost every date we checked, you’d be better off holding onto your points to redeem elsewhere. However, if you stayed four award nights at a total of 100k points, your fifth award night would be free.
South America Is Calling
Santiago can be a great destination for food and wine lovers, and it also serves as a fantastic jumping-off point for other great destinations in Chile. When you arrive, your Marriott points will take great care of you. The Sheraton Santiago and Renaissance Santiago are both Category 4 Marriott properties, from 25,000 points per night. Prices at the Sheraton often hover in the mid-$300 range, while the Renaissance can be found at times for more than $400 per night. Those 100,000 points will get you that fifth award night free to stretch those points to be worth more than $2,000 during peak season. The W Santiago is a bit pricier from 35,000 points per night (Category 5). While it might not be the screaming deal the Renaissance is, the property can have cash rates around $450, making it another good choice.
The Caribbean Is Easy on the Wallet
Some of the best places in the Caribbean to take your family with Marriott points also double quite nicely for folks who don’t have kids in tow. My wife and I stayed at the Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino (Category 5, from 35k points) a number of years ago. Its private island has an adults-only section and a family section, so it’s easy to stay secluded.
The St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Casino (Category 5) is another treat for 35k points per night. And, the Aruba Marriott Resort and Casino (Category 6) on picture-perfect Palm Beach for 50,000 Marriott points per night should be on your list.
We adored our time at the Westin Grand Cayman last year, which can be booked for 60,000 Marriott points per night. Make sure you walk across the street to the lovely Japanese restaurant. Don’t be fooled by the nondescript shopping center, it’s a treat.
Oh, Canada!
Vancouver is one of our favorite cities. And, Marriott has plenty of properties downtown. The Element Vancouver Metrotown is only 25,000 points per night and is normally a solid value when you compare the cash rates. Since it’s 25k points per night, don’t forget to focus on a five-night stay for the price of four (100,000 points). At 35,000 points, the Delta Hotels Vancouver Downtown Suites is another property where you can get more than $1,000 in value from a three-night stay — and have some room to spread out. (Here’s what to expect at Delta Hotels.)
While we are in the area, know that the Delta Hotels Whistler Village Suites can easily get you more than $1,000 in value from a two-night stay during the winter ski season. Rooms go for 50k Marriott points per night, but paid rates are easily north of $500 on winter weekends.
Head to Toronto and you’ll find more properties to maximize your value. The Courtyard Toronto Downtown is 25,000 points (score that fifth night free). The Delta Hotels Toronto is 35,000 points a night with rates frequently in the $300–$400 range.
Using Points Advance Strategically
With points advance, you can book a hotel ahead of time to make sure you get an award room at current award prices and availability. You just need to have enough points in your account 14 days before your arrival to take advantage of the lower award availability today. This could be helpful for using before Marriott moves to peak and non-peak pricing later this year.
Airline Transfers
Point transfers to airline partners used to be one of the ultimate sweet spots of the Starwood Preferred Guest program. If you transferred 20,000 Starpoints to one of its many airline partners, you’d get a 5,000 mile bonus — ending up with 25,000 miles in almost every case (there were a couple of exceptions). Now, you need 60,000 Marriott points to generate 20,000 miles, plus that 5,000 mile bonus. That’s essentially the same ratio as before since SPG points became Marriott points at a 1:3 ratio, but the current Marriott credit cards earn fewer points on everyday spending than the previous SPG cards, so it feels a bit more painful if that’s how you generate most of your points.
Regardless, note that United is one notable exception where you’ll earn 10% more miles. A 60,000-point transfer to United nets you 22,000 MileagePlus miles, plus that 5,000 mile bonus.
Still, using 25,000 MileagePlus miles to get $600 in value out of those 60,000 points you transferred will be tough for many redemptions. There are some fringe examples and over 40 airline partners, so you may still find gold.
Redeem for Experiences
Marriott’s experience platform is called Marriott Moments. Back in the days of SPG, I used the SPG experience platform, SPG Moments, for some great once-in-a-lifetime treats. How do you put a price on winning your wife a tennis lesson with Andre Agassi and seats in a luxury box for the men’s semifinal at the US Open? We got to see Billy Joel at Wrigley Field last year through SPG Moments as well.
While you won’t always get more than 1 cent per point in value there, some experience are “priceless” in that you just can’t buy them outright. Think box seats to big games and hot concerts, dining with award-winning chefs, behind the scenes access and more.
Bottom Line
The program is not and has not been perfect since the Marriott/SPG integration, but it is still possible for the savvy traveler to redeem their Marriott points and get a great value. Hotel stays are where the greatest value can be found right now, especially during peak season travel. When planning a vacation, be sure to consider whether you can use the fifth award night free benefit to stretch those points 25% further.
If none of these ideas are right for your Marriott points, here are five ways for families to maximize 100,000 bonus Marriott points or here are ways to squeeze up to 16 award nights from your 100k Marriott welcome bonus points.
We did our homework and shared a bunch of great options. What are your favorite uses for your Marriott points?
Featured photo of St. Regis Bahia Beach by Nick Ellis / The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Earn 75,000 points with this card after spending $3,000 within the first 3 months. TPG values 75K Bonvoy points to be worth around $600. Aside from the huge welcome offer you'll earn up to $300 in statement credits each year and 1 free night every year after cardmember anniversary.
- Earn 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months.
- Enjoy up to $300 in statement credits each year of Card Membership for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
- Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2 points on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive 1 Free Night Award every year after your Card account anniversary. Award can be used for one night (redemption level at or under 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points) at a participating hotel. Certain hotels have resort fees.
- Enjoy unlimited airport lounge visits when you enroll in Priority Pass™ Select membership.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $450 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.