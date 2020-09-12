More countries in Africa are opening for American tourists
The list of countries around the world that are opening back up for Americans is rapidly expanding despite the growing cases in the United States. As we’ve been reporting, several African nations have already opened for U.S. tourists including Egypt and Rwanda. Now several more are either open or in the process of reopening. Here’s what we know.
In This Post
Democratic Republic of Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo is perhaps best known for the Virunga National Park home to the mountain gorilla. The country reopened its borders in August, and most businesses and schools are now open. Visitors must undergo a health screening on arrival. Americans need a visa to visit.
The Democratic Republic of Congo has had more than 10,000 coronavirus cases, and 262 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
Egypt
Egypt is now open for Americans, but there are some important things to know before you go.
Americans will need a tourist visa available on arrival or before arrival via online enrollment. There are no quarantine requirements though you will need a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival. (Some reporting suggests it’s actually within 48 hours, so be aware you may need an overnight test). You also have to have the physical test results. No digital documents are being accepted.
There is testing available at Hurghada (HRG), Sharm El Sheikh (SSH), Marsa Alam (RMF) and Taba (TCP) airports. Those tests are $30, but that’s cheaper than in much of the U.S.
It’s a great time to plan a trip to Egypt if you are brave. We found super good deals on flights and hotels and crowding will be rare.
Egypt has had more than 100,000 cases and 5,600 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University
Kenya
Kenya has now reopened including to Americans. All visitors need a negative COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours of arrival. They’ll also face a health screening on arrival.
The State Department has a “level-3” warning to “reconsider travel,” because of coronavirus.
Kenya has had 35,793 COVID-19 cases and 616 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
Namibia
Namibia reopened its international borders on Sept 1. All arriving tourists have to submit a negative COVID-19 test within 72 taken within 72 hours of departure.
Arriving visitors also have to stay at their first lodging for a period of one week. It has to be a government-approved hotel or camp, and arrivals must be registered with the government.
The western African nation has had 9,600 cases and 98 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University
Tanzania
Tanzania was among the first African nations to reopen to tourism. At first, tourists only had to undergo a health screening, but now all incoming travelers need to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.
Many tourists are required to have a visa with details here.
According to Johns Hopkins University, Tanzania, has had 509 cases and 21 deaths.
Zambia
Zambia is open to international travelers. The country is known as one of the top safari destinations and includes Victoria Falls.
There are no testing requirements for entry, but travelers do need a passport and a visa. There are also no quarantine requirements right now, but there are reports of some limited health screenings. You can apply for an e-visa online here.
President Edgar Lungu said on September 11, 2020, that bars and schools would begin reopening with limited hours.
Keep in mind the U.S. State Department has a “level-3” advisory saying Americans should “reconsider travel,” but no outright ban. Zambia has had more than 13,000 cases of coronavirus and 312 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University
Zimbabwe
Reuters reports Zimbabwe will reopen its borders to international flights on October 1, 2020. In a statement, the government said, “All travelers will be required to have a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 clearance certificate issued by a recognized facility within 48 hours from the date of departure.”
The country had been asking all arriving passengers to self-quarantine for 21 days though that request is expected to be lifted once the international border reopens.
The Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu told media outlets the country was also now allowing all attractions and businesses to reopen including the spectacular Victoria Falls.
According to Johns Hopkins University, Zimbabwe has had almost 7,400 cases and 224 deaths.
Featured image in Maasai Mara National Reserve , Kenya by Edwin Remsberg/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.
