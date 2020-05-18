How to maximize rewards and savings on crafting supplies
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the necessities of sheltering in place has been filling the hours in between work, in-home school for the kids and outdoor time. One way people are filling that time is by taking up a new craft — or doing more with an existing one.
CommerceHub CEO Frank Poore noted that online sales of crafting supplies such as paint and woodworking tools rose in April as consumers hunkered down at home for an extended stay, according to Digital Commerce 360. Current and would-be crafters are flocking to websites including Bluprint.com, DYI Network and Ravelry, which targets knitters and crocheters.
Hundreds of new and existing Facebook groups offer support, advice and even tutorials for dozens of different crafts. There are also thousands of YouTube tutorial videos that teach people how to make everything from candles to blinged-out shoes, under hashtags including #crafters, #crafts #handmade and #dyi, among others.
New to The Points Guy? Want to learn more about credit card points and miles? Sign up for our daily newsletter.
Starting and maintaining the craft of your choice is going to cost money. So today we’ll share all the ways to can pay for your habit — without spending a fortune.
Related reading: The best credit cards for everyday spending
In This Post
Credit cards
You may as well use a credit card to buy crafts so you can be rewarded for your spending. Below are our picks that will give you the biggest bang for your crafting buck.
Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
If you’re starting on a tools-intensive craft, such as quilting, you’re going to need plenty of fabric and batting, a sewing machine, a cutting mat, a rotary cutter and blades, scissors, a tape measure, a seam ripper and more. The Amex EveryDay Preferred Card normally offers 1 Membership Rewards point per dollar spent. But if you’re buying a lot of supplies, you can earn a 50% bonus when you make 30 transactions or more in a billing cycle — all at a $95 annual fee.
The information for the Amex EveryDay Preferred card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
The current welcome offer on the Amex EveryDay Preferred is 15,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. TPG values Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, making this offer worth $300. The card comes with return protection, purchase protection and extended warranty protection, which can come in handy if anything goes awry with your new purchases.
This card allows you to earn Membership Rewards points that can be transferred to 22 airline and hotel partners, including Air Canada Aeroplan, Avianca LifeMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Delta SkyMiles and Marriott Bonvoy.
Related reading: Choosing the best American Express credit card for you
Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card earns 2x miles on every purchase, making it an ideal option for crafters looking to maximize rewards while stocking up on supplies. It’s also ideal for those who are new to points and miles and don’t keep track of a myriad of spending category bonuses. Whether you’re buying 10 skeins of yarn or a pack of painting canvases, you’ll earn 2x miles on everything.
The current sign-up bonus on this card is 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. The 50,000-mile bonus can be redeemed for $500 in travel statement credits. By transferring miles to transfer partners, you can get around $700 worth of value, based on TPG’s valuations.
Card perks include an application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years, travel accident insurance, secondary auto rental coverage and extended warranty protection. The annual fee on this card is a reasonable $95.
The information for the Capital One Venture card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Capital One® Walmart Rewards™ Mastercard®
With the cobranded Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard, you’ll earn an unlimited 5% cash back on Walmart.com purchases, including crafting supplies. The retailer is very popular with crafters because of the variety of products offered, along with low prices and the chance to snag solid bargains during sales and clearances.
You earn 2% cash back on restaurants, travel, Walmart stores, Walmart and Murphy USA Fuel Stations, and 1% back on all other purchases.
New cardholders also can earn unlimited 5% back in Walmart stores for the first 12 months after approval when you use the card with Walmart Pay, which allows you to pay with your phone at Walmart. The points you earn on the card can be redeemed for Walmart purchases, along with travel through Capital One’s travel portal, a statement credit, gift cards and more. So if you’re spending $500 a month at Walmart, that alone can get you $300 in rewards in one year to spend however you want. As an added bonus, the card comes with an extended warranty to protect your purchases.
The information for the Capital One Walmart Rewards card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related reading: The best Capital One credit cards of 2020
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
Amazon.com is a crafter’s paradise that offers thousands of supplies for a myriad of hobbies. Want to learn how to embroider? Amazon has kits for that. Want to let loose your inner Vincent Van Gogh and take up watercolor painting? Amazon has kits and supplies, including easels, canvases and brushes. Plus there are a limited number of videos on Prime Video that teach different crafts.
The card is only available to Amazon Prime members (who pay a membership fee of $119/year), with a sign-up bonus of a $70 Amazon gift card. Beyond this minuscule bonus, crafters can get a generous 5% cash back on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases, along with 2% back on restaurants, gas stations and drug stores. All other purchases earn a flat 1% cash back.
Those who don’t already have Amazon Prime will have to decide whether a $119 annual Amazon Prime membership is worth it, especially if they don’t shop on the site often.
The information for the Amazon Prime Visa Signature card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related reading: The best credit cards for everyday spending
Target RedCard™ Credit Card
Target has a limited number of crafting supplies for adults, but if you’re looking to keep the kids busy, Target.com is the place. It has more than 5,000 items that can be filtered by age, craft type, brand, skill level and more. Kids’ crafting supplies include kits for rock painting, beading and soap making, along with crayons, markers and coloring books.
This no-annual-fee card doesn’t come with a sign-up bonus. Instead, cardholders receive a 5% discount on all eligible Target purchases. It also comes with a 10% discount coupon every anniversary, 30 extra days for returns and free shipping on most online Target purchases.
The information for the Target REDCard has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related reading: The best store credit cards of 2020
Shopping portals
Shopping portals are great because they let you earn bonus points, miles or cash back at hundreds of online retailers. All you have to do is visit the portal, then click through to the retailer’s site (rather than starting at the merchant directly). You’ll earn rewards on your purchase through the portal, plus additional points or miles through the actual rewards credit card you use, making this an easy way to double-dip.
I shop regularly through the Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Shopping portal, where I can earn bonus points at more than 850 retailers. One of those retailers happens to be Michael’s, the largest specialty provider of arts and crafts supplies. Right now, Southwest is offering a spring deal where I can earn 2 points per dollar spent (it was originally 0.5 points) — plus I get 20% off a regular-price purchase.
Keep in mind that if you use a coupon that isn’t listed on the shopping portal’s site, you will not earn rewards. Luckily, lots of shopping portals do list coupon codes on their merchant pages. You can use these to save extra cash while maximizing your arts and crafts purchases.
Cash-back sites
Another type of shopping portal is ones that offer cash back on your purchases. If you’re not into the points-and-miles game, these are a solid option. Shopping portal aggregators like Cashback Monitor can help you find the highest payouts. Just visit the site, enter the merchant you want to shop with and you’ll get a list of shopping portals offering the biggest rewards.
At the moment, for example, Mr. Rebates is offering 3% cash back at TV shopping channels HSN and QVC. Both sell items that are very popular with crafters, including Cricut paper-making cutters and supplies. Coupon Cactus has an entire section on art supplies, offering cash back ranging from 0.50% up to 12%, depending on the vendor.
Top Cashback is offering 4% cash back at Hobby Lobby, the largest privately owned arts-and-crafts store in the world, with more than 900 stores in 46 states.
Related reading: How to use Rakuten (Ebates) to earn bonus cash back or Amex points
Offers and deals
American Express, Bank of America and Chase all have sites that offer extra points, coupons and cash back for spending at targeted retailers.
Amex Offers has deals for companies including Envelopes.com, Zazzle.com, Paper Source and GotPrint.com. Chase Offers has deals for Kindle (where you can buy how-to crafting books), along with Big Lots and Zazzle, which both sell crafting supplies. BankAmeriDeals is another option; however, that site doesn’t currently have any deals for crafters.
Coupons from store mailing lists
JoAnn, a competitor to Michael’s, calls itself the nation’s leading fabric and craft retailer, with more than 865 stores across 49 states, plus the Joann.com website. Both of these sites are well known for the myriad of coupons they offer to help crafters stretch their dollars. Finding ways to redeem them is a major sport among crafters.
JoAnn currently offers the following coupons: 20% off a total purchase (including sale items); 50% and 40% off one regularly priced item; $5 off purchases of $30 or more; and free shipping on spring and summer decor when you spend at least $25. You must read the fine print on the coupons, since they tend to exclude items such as gift cards, sewing patterns, irons and steamers, sewing machines and all Cricut® products.
The pickings are slim for Michael’s, which is only offering a 20% off coupon on all regularly priced purchases. Exclusions include clearance and doorbuster items; custom framing, books and magazines, gift cards, LEGO, craft technology and accessories, and Cricut and Silhouette cutting machines.
Bottom line
During these troubling times, learning a new craft or stepping up on an existing one can be a comfort and a great way to fill in time. I’m a quilter, but I’ve switched over to making masks using my scrap materials. It makes me feel great to know there are people out there, including journalists, those with respiratory diseases, postal workers and food/grocery delivery people who can benefit from my masks.
If you play your cards right (pun intended), your crafting hobby could even help pay for your post-coronavirus travel.
Featured photo by Shutterstock
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.