Want to squeeze in one last vacation with the family before summer ends?
Good news — it’s still not too late to book your Labor Day Weekend getaway without blowing the budget. In fact, with all the recent sales popping up (like Expedia’s “Let’s Go sale,” for example), now is the time to get serious if you decided you want one more trip this summer. The absolute best Labor Day Deals may have already been scooped up in early July, according to a study by Hipmunk, but all is not lost for planning procrastinators.
Not Too Late for Cheap Labor Day Fares
A new study by travel search engine site CheapsFlights.com, reveals that if you book Labor Day Weekend airfare between Aug. 13 and Aug. 23, you’re likely to score a median airfare between $230 to $260. (If that sounds pricey, you can instead grab a last-minute summer fare on Frontier for just $15.)
According to this study, some of the cheapest Labor Day destinations available right now include: Orlando ($177), Raleigh ($191), Ft. Lauderdale ($194), Denver ($206), New Orleans ($210), Boston ($212), Austin ($217).
The Best Credit Cards for Airfare Purchases
Of course, specific flight prices can vary wildly depending on your specific route, so here are top 10 ways to search for the best airfare from your hometown and a guide on becoming a wizard of utilizing Google Flights to spot the best deals. For example, here are some Labor Day Weekend flight deals available via Google Flights out of NYC. If you find a good deal on cash, paying with fixed-value points allows you to pounce on good airfare and keep cash safely in your wallet.
Where to Go for Labor Day
When trying to narrow down the Labor Day Weekend destination choices, we recommend checking out the TPG list of the best places to travel in August and September. The list is a little light on domestic destinations, but you will find places such as Michigan and Vermont, which have much more comfortable late-summer climates than say … Orlando and Austin.
If you need more inspiration, CheapFlights.com identified these cities as trending for Labor Day travel based on search volume: Hilton Head, Martha’s Vineyard, Kona, Austin, Key West, Panama City, Aspen, Cozumel, St. Lucia and St. George.
If the kids are coming along for the adventure, here are some fun summer spots to consider (and where to stay when you get there).
Prepare for Busy Airports
As you are planning out your Labor Day Weekend trip, keep in mind that actual travel on Labor Day weekend tends to be very busy — and we mean record-breaking numbers. So, we suggest you arrive early at the airport so you don’t have to rush through security. You can also sign up for TSA PreCheck or CLEAR to cut out the wait altogether. Here are the best credit cards for TSA PreCheck.
Be sure and brush up on our tips for having a successful getaway during even the busiest holiday travel periods.
