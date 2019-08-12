This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Even though it feels like summer is coming to a close, it isn’t over just yet — and what better way to stretch out those final days of fun in the sun than a luxury trip during Labor Day Weekend?
Starting August 12, Expedia is having a “Let’s Go” sale, where you can get up to 30% off select luxury hotel stays. You’ll also have the opportunity to save on a variety of flights and vacation packages with a special coupon code. To get it, open the app at 9 a.m. PST and scroll down to the Today’s Top Deals section. Some of these noteworthy deals include:
- Select hotels offering 30% off on stays occurring between August 12 and October 31, 2019, plus save an additional 10% with coupon
- $100 off $200 airfares (mobile app coupon)
- $50 off $200 airfares (mobile app + web coupon)
- 50% off hotel (mobile app coupon)
- $750 off $1,000 package (mobile app coupon)
Word to the wise: Become a member ahead of time and download the mobile app. Start favoriting hotels you have your eye, so that you’re ready to go when the time comes. Those high-value hotels are going to go quickly! Also, the hotel codes won’t work on big names like Marriott and Hilton, so boutique hotels will be your best bet.
If you have a furry friend you want to take along with you, you’re in luck. The booking company also highlighted the US hotels with the best dog-friendly amenities to honor their Dog Days of Summer mascots, so grab your pup and check out these pet-approved pads:
Kimpton Shorebreak Hotel | Huntington Beach, CA
Rooms start at $396 per night.
Soho Grand Hotel | New York, NY
Rooms start at $269 per night.
Archer Hotel | Austin, TX
Rooms start at $199 per night.
The Palazzo | Las Vegas, NV
Rooms start at $254 per night.
The Asbury | Asbury Park, NJ
Rooms start at $938 per night.
Of course, before you book any hotels during the sale, be sure that you’re using a card that will earn you bonus points on hotel stays. Our top picks are the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x) and Citi Premier (3x); you can learn more about the best cards for travel purchases here.
