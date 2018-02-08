7 of the Most Interesting Hotels.com Properties
Hotels.com has vaulted to the top of many travel planning lists in recent weeks. A new partnership with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card has doubled the return on its already generous loyalty program. In addition to the standard one free night after 10 paid stays offered through Hotels.com, Venture cardholders now get 10x miles on Hotels.com bookings when booked via Hotels.com/venture (offer ends Jan. 31, 2020). Stacked together, this equals a return of up to 20%.
While the name Hotels.com conjures up images of more traditional accommodations, the truth is many of the hundreds of thousands of properties in its network are anything but standard. To pique your curiosity, here are seven of the most unique Hotels.com properties around the world.
Banyan Tree, Bangkok
At first glance, the Banyan Tree resembles many of Bangkok’s finest hotels. Luxury finishes at a reasonable price — what’s not to love? While this all-suite hotel is sure to cater to your every need, the real magic starts on the 61st floor. After a long day exploring the city’s history and bartering your way through one of its many markets, head on up to Vertigo Bar (see this post’s featured image) for a front-row seat to watch the sunset. While the drinks don’t come cheap at this panoramic rooftop bar, the views more than make up for it.
Ashford Castle, Ireland
Ireland is steeped in medieval history, much of it centered around alcohol. Why not combine the two with a stay at the 13th-century Ashford Castle, former home of the Guinness family? The hotel reopened in 2015 after undergoing a $75 million renovation that included replacing 800 windows and 130 chandeliers, all to provide guests with modern accommodations that stay true to its heritage.
Lapland Hotel Snow Village
Nestled in northern Finland and basking in the beauty of the Northern Lights is the Lapland Ice Hotel and Snow Village, an ever-changing marvel of engineering. Each year over 20 million kilos of snow and ice are used to build the themed village, which draws its inspiration from Game of Thrones this year. Guests can enjoy reindeer rides, husky safaris and Northern Lights-viewing expeditions on snowmobiles.
Hotel Palacio de Sal, Uyuni Bolivia
The Uyuni salt flats are one of Bolivia’s greatest natural treasures, offering visitors the chance to walk across what looks like an endless stretch of clouds. The Hotel Palacio de Sal draws heavily on its local environment for design inspiration. In fact, a majority of the hotel is made from salt. Walls, tables, ceilings and chairs are crafted 100% from local salt, and the hotel features 360-degree views of the flats so guests can immerse themselves in every beautiful sunrise and sunset.
Inntel Hotels, Amsterdam
Well situated in the heart of Amsterdam, Inntel Hotels exemplifies Dutch culture through its unique design. The hotel looks like a hodgepodge of smaller buildings stacked one on top of the other, each with distinct façades. The quirky design continues inside the hotel, with rafters and vaulted ceilings making some rooms look like they actually span two separate buildings. Whether you’re out exploring or relaxing at a local coffee shop, this distinct building will make sure you don’t forget where you are.
Hurawalhi, Maldives
The Maldives are best known for tranquil oceans and overwater bungalows, but the Hurawalhi resort turns that upside down, literally. While the hotel offers all the standard Maldivian amenities (including overwater bungalows with private plunge pools), the crown jewel of the property is the world’s largest underwater restaurant (according to its website, at least). After enjoying a romantic dinner surrounded by diverse aquatic life, you might never want to leave. It could be worth a stay if the Conrad Maldives, which also has an underwater eatery, is booked up.
Sarova Salt Lick Game Lodge, Kenya
The most authentic hotels are those that treat you like a guest in someone’s home rather than a cog in a corporate machine. From the minute you arrive at the Sarova Salt Lick Game Lodge in the Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, you’ll be welcomed into the “home” of the zebras, elephants and giraffes that roam freely around the property. Day and night game drives, as well as local cultural excursions, will round out your experience, or enjoy a guided nature walk to learn even more about the complex ecosystem all around you.
