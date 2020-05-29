How to use the Chase Sapphire Reserve $300 annual travel credit
In addition to the bonus points on travel and dining charges, a marquee benefit of the Chase Sapphire Reserve is its $300 annual travel credit.
Annual credits like these are likely to increase the odds that a credit card stays safely in your wallet despite the annual fees. These built-in credits can be pretty narrow (think the $50 Saks Fifth Avenue credit available with The Platinum Card® from American Express every six months; up to $100 annually), or they can be quite broad.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve comes with a $550 annual fee (though those with renewal dates through the end of 2020 are only being charged a $450 fee), but if you can maximize the card’s $300 annual travel credit, that annual fee is a lot less painful.
This annual credit is in addition to other Sapphire Reserve perks, such as Priority Pass membership, the application fee credit toward Global Entry/PreCheck, Lyft Pink membership and up to $60 per year in DoorDash credits (at least for 2020 and 2021), which together make it an easier call to continue holding the card.
But how do you use the Sapphire Reserve’s travel credit? Moreover, how do you use the card when you aren’t traveling very much? The good news, at least during normal times, is that it’s really, really easy to use and Chase has temporarily made it even simpler with the addition of some new eligible categories. The bad news? You may use the credit before you even realize it.
When do you earn the $300 Chase Sapphire Reserve travel credit
The Chase Sapphire Reserve annual $300 travel credit is awarded each year that you have the card and it is ready to use as soon as you open your new account.
In most cases, when this credit resets, it is tied to a cardmember year, not a calendar year. That means when you first opened the card will influence the date each year that you get a fresh $300 travel credit. However, those who opened a Sapphire Reserve before May 21, 2017, are awarded the annual travel credit based on a calendar year. In that case, the credit is awarded after the last statement closure date in December, regardless of when during the year the account was opened.
American Express airline fee credits from cards such as the Amex Platinum and American Express® Gold Card are awarded on a calendar-year basis.
What counts toward the travel credit?
A great element of the Sapphire Reserve travel credit is that it is quite broad in what types of charges it covers. Essentially, you can use the annual travel credit on anything that codes as travel on your Sapphire Reserve. Remember, you’ll earn 3x points per dollar awarded by the card on travel charges, so the same sort of charges that you earn 3x points for on travel will be the same charges you can use toward the travel credit. (Though just know you don’t actually earn points on the travel charges offset by the $300 travel credit.)
Some examples of types of purchases that count for the Sapphire Reserve’s travel credit include:
- Airlines
- Hotels
- Timeshares
- Campgrounds
- Car rental agencies
- Cruise lines
- Travel agency services
- Trains
- Buses
- Taxis and car services
- Toll bridges and highways
- Parking lots and garages
Because airline charges generally code as travel, this means you can use the credit on purchases such as your airline tickets, taxes on award tickets, upgrades, seat assignment fees, checked bag fees, onboard snacks, change fees, lap infant fees, etc.
Your cruise deposits and payments should also count, as do hotel bookings and deposits. If you have to pay for parking, taxis, or road tolls in your normal life, you can even use the travel credit toward those everyday charges.
What does not count toward the Sapphire Reserve travel credit?
Of course, not all purchases in the travel space code as travel charges. If a purchase doesn’t code as a travel charge, you won’t be able to use the $300 travel credit from the Sapphire Reserve.
Items that code as travel vary and can also change at any time. Some things that may not code as travel include theme park tickets brought directly from theme parks, ski lift tickets, points.com purchases, some airline or travel gift card purchases, inflight purchases that are processed by a third party, some meals eaten at a hotel but not charged to a room, etc.
Pro tip: If you want Disney tickets to code as a travel charge, book them via a third-party travel site such as Get Away Today or Undercover Tourist.
Temporary expansion of Chase travel credit
In response to the realities associated with coronavirus, including the fact that many people aren’t traveling much at the moment, Chase is temporarily allowing Sapphire Reserve cardholders to use the $300 travel credit toward purchases at grocery stores and gas stations from June 1 – Dec. 31, 2020.
How do you use the Sapphire Reserve travel credit?
Using your Sapphire Reserve travel credit is very simple — just use the card to pay for eligible travel purchases. (Or, temporarily, also at supermarkets or home improvement stores.) That’s it. There is nothing to activate; no codes to use or special sites to book through. The offsetting statement credits will usually appear on your account within a couple of days, until you’ve used the year’s travel credit in full.
The credit is so easy to use that several travelers in the TPG Facebook Lounge reported using their credits up each year on everyday travel charges such as tolls, parking, cabs, subway fares, etc. before they could purposefully use it for something bigger.
How to see if you’ve used your travel credit
If you’ve lost track of whether you’ve used up your Sapphire Reserve annual travel credit, you can easily figure it out by logging into the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal and checking the dashboard for your Reserve card. This will also tell you when next year’s credit becomes available, so you know to use up this year’s credit before then.
Bottom line
It’s great when credit cards give you annual travel credits that are easy to use, and in normal times, it really doesn’t get any easier to use than the annual $300 travel credit that comes with the Chase Sapphire Reserve. But even now as we are home more than ever, using the credit is still simple as Chase is adding grocery and home improvement spending categories from June 1 – Dec. 31. Of course, if you have decided you simply can’t make the most of the Sapphire Reserve benefits at the moment, you could also talk to Chase about potentially downgrading to the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or even the no-annual-fee Chase Freedom Unlimited®.
The information for the Chase Freedom Unlimited has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
