How to open frequent flyer accounts for your kids with the major U.S. airlines
You already know flying with a little kiddo isn’t always easy, but it is actually not always easy to open a frequent flyer account for your children either. There can be extra steps for creating these accounts for minors with red tape like enrollment and consent forms, phone calls and the necessity of extra email addresses.
For starters, you’ll often need a separate email address to open a frequent flyer account for your child. TPG has already written about why kids who fly need their own email addresses. That, too, can be tricky because of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) that protects the privacy of children under 13. Some online providers will not issue an email address if they know it is for a minor. But there are special products and workarounds that can help such as Google’s Family Link.
What other hurdles might you have to jump? Let’s take a look, airline by airline. And remember, you have to buy a seat for your child in order for him or her to earn miles. Lap infants might earn passport stamps, but they don’t earn miles.
Alaska Airlines
How kids can join: A parent or legal guardian can enroll a child in Mileage Plan online (click the “Sign Up” button on the homepage) if they are at least 13, or by calling customer care (800-654-5669) or the reservations call center (800-252-7522) if they are under 13.
Required info: Minor’s name, gender, date of birth, address and phone number, plus an email address and preferred user ID if you sign up for an online account
Note: Children under 13 are not eligible for an online My Account profile but can be enrolled in Mileage Plan by calling Alaska Airlines at 1-(800) 252-7522.
American Airlines
How kids can join: A parent or legal guardian needs to enroll a child who’s 13 or younger. You may do so online. Go to AA.com’s homepage and click “AAdvantage” and then “Join AAdvantage.”
Required info: Minor’s name, date of birth, gender, address, email, phone number, a preferred username and three security questions. If your child has a Known Traveler Number, you enter it on the enrollment form as well.
Delta
How kids can join: Parents need to fill out and sign an enrollment/consent form on behalf of their child. You’ll note your name, email address, physical address and telephone number. You must return the form to the email address listed at the top with the subject line of “Child application” or fax it to 1-404-773-1945.
Required info: Minor’s name and date of birth
Note: As a new member, the child can receive mileage credit for flights taken no more than nine months prior to enrollment.
Frontier
How kids can join: Parents can register their children (13 or younger) for their own Frontier frequent flyer account online (go to the homepage and click the “sign up” text in the upper right corner) or by contacting the call center at (801) 401-9000.
Required info: Minor’s name, gender, date of birth, address, telephone number plus an email address if signing up for an online account
Note: As with adult Frontier Miles accounts, your child’s miles will expire after six months if there is no activity. However, Frontier does offer family pooling to those with elite status or the co-branded Frontier credit card, so it is possible to pool child and parent miles together.
Hawaiian Airlines
How kids can join: Parents can enroll their kids in HawaiianMiles online (click “Join Now” on the homepage) or by calling reservations (1-800-367-5320) or the HawaiianMiles service center (1-877-426-4537).
Required info: Username and email address for online account plus name, gender, date of birth, address and phone number. You’ll also have to set up three account security questions, select any email subscriptions and accept the terms of the HawaiianMiles program.
Note: Hawaiian Airlines considers anyone 18 or under a minor but a parent or legal guardian can sign their child up for a frequent flyer account.
JetBlue
How kids can join: A parent or legal guardian can enroll kids 13 years old or younger into JetBlue TrueBlue. Log into your TrueBlue account and open the drop-down menu next to your name in the upper right corner. Choose “enroll a child.”
Required info: Minor’s name, date of birth, email address, phone number, physical address, gender, Known Traveler Number (if your child has Global Entry or TSA PreCheck) and whether or not you want your child’s points pooled with your family account. JetBlue offers family pooling to all members, with no elite status or credit card required.
Note: Your child’s email account must not be used by any other JetBlue member.
Southwest
How kids can join: A parent or legal guardian has to enroll their child in Southwest Rapid Rewards. You can do so online (click “enroll” at the top of the homepage), via the Southwest mobile app or by calling reservations at 1-800-248-4377.
Required info: Minor’s name, date of birth, gender, address, email address, username and two security questions
Spirit
How kids can join: A parent or legal guardian must enroll children who are 13 or younger. Sign up online. Click “Sign-In” on the homepage and then click “Sign Up Now.” However, Spirit miles expire very, very quickly so this might not be worth your time unless your kiddo flights Spirit every couple months.
Required info: Minor’s name, date of birth, email address and physical address
United
How kids can join: Sign up online at United’s website. Click “Sign in” at the upper right of the homepage and then click “Enroll in MileagePlus.”
Required info: Minor’s name, date of birth, gender, address, phone number and email address
Note: Only individuals 18 and older can sign up for a United MileagePlus account on their own. A parent or legal guardian must enroll their children who are under 18.
Bottom line
At least within the U.S., it is never too early to sign your kids up for a frequent flyer account — especially now that miles from many airlines like Delta, JetBlue, United and Southwest never expire. Start them earning now so they can get a free award ticket down the line.
