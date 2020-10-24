How I Roll: TPG Senior Credit Cards Editor Benét Wilson
Welcome to a special COVID edition of How I Roll, an airport routine series with a focus on health and safety while traveling. Today, we’re asking TPG travel expert and Senior Credit Cards Editor Benét Wilson a shortlist of questions about how she travels during the pandemic, covering everything from how she preps for a trip to what she wears on the plane. Here’s what she had to say. Safe travels!
The itinerary:
TPG: What is the last flight you caught?
BW: San Antonio to Baltimore on my beloved Southwest Airlines.
TPG: Was the trip for business or pleasure?
BW: Pleasure. I was coming home after sheltering in place for four months with my family.
TPG: With whom were you traveling? If you had a travel companion, what conversions did you have to align on safety precautions? Did you need to reassure them?
BW: It was just me.
TPG: Did you plan this trip pre-pandemic, or were these new travel plans?
BW: New travel plans.
TPG: What’s a trip you’re hoping to take in the future, that’s been put on hold?
BW: I was planning a trip to Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in October. It’s been replaced with a trip to Cancun. I’m looking at spring trips to the Caribbean and Dubai.
Pre-departure prep:
BW: I don’t check bags, so I plan my wardrobe carefully. I download books and movies on my iPad just in case inflight Wi-Fi doesn’t work.
TPG: Are you getting a COVID test? If so, what kind?
BW: Yes, the rapid test. I’ll also take a test when I get home.
Packing strategy:
TPG: What items are you packing to protect yourself from coronavirus?
BW: I’ve always traveled with wipes and hand sanitizers (and small treats for the flight attendant crew.) I have a face shield and fly with an N95 mask to be extra safe.
TPG: Is there anything you are leaving at home that you would normally take?
BW: No.
TPG: What are your carry-on essentials?
BW: Along with my iPad and iPhone, an extra charger (Southwest doesn’t have outlets).
TPG: What’s your go-to travel outfit, and has it changed at all during the pandemic?
BW: Black jeans, a t-shirt or blouse and a sweater or blazer. Soda slip-on shoes.
Before boarding:
TPG: Are you getting to the airport early or with just enough time to spare?
BW: Early. I like to wander and see what’s new.
TPG: Has that changed at all?
BW: No. It’s actually increased since there have been so many pandemic-related changes at airports.
TPG: How do you normally prefer to kill any extra time at the airport?
BW: Just walking around and snapping photos for my #avgeek Flickr account.
TPG: What is your airport food strategy?
BW: I bring my own food. Smoked salmon from Baltimore’s Neopol Smokery, crackers and a wedge of brie cheese. I fill my Swill water bottle after security.
TPG: What differences have you noticed at the airport since the pandemic began?
BW: How eerily empty they are. Most concessions are closed. TSA is a breeze to get through.
Inflight routine:
TPG: What is your strategy for choosing your seat on the plane?
BW: I’m strictly an aisle girl. I like sitting close to the front of the plane.
TPG: Were you able to work or relax during the flight?
BW: Yes. I make it a point to watch a movie or read a book. NO WORK!!!
TPG: Do you eat or drink on the plane? Has that changed in any way?
BW: Yes (see above). No, that hasn’t changed except for the water bottle.
TPG: Have you noticed any changes in in-flight service?
BW: No alcohol is served on Southwest right now. We do get a small snack and bottled water.
Everything else:
TPG: Overall, did you still enjoy traveling during the pandemic?
BW: Yes. I love to travel, even now.
TPG: Any travel pearls of wisdom or hacks for flying right now?
BW: Be prepared. Have your mask, hand sanitizer and wipes. Bring your own food, especially for longer flights. Be nice to the airline crews. They’re working hard under extraordinary circumstances.
Rapid-fire questions:
Are you Team Ask or Not Ask when it comes to fellow travelers who aren’t wearing a mask? Team Ask. We’re trapped in a metal tube circulating air.
Airline blanket & pillow — take ’em or leave ’em? Leave ‘em. I know too much after working for two airlines.
Latex gloves — yay or nay? Nay.
Favorite hand sanitizer brand? Bath and Body Works Eucalyptus Stress Relief.
Favorite mask brand? I make my own, although I also love my TPG and Southwest Airlines mask.
Favorite pandemic travel gear innovation? Face shields. (Hat tip to Summer Hull!)
