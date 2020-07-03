TPG face masks available for a limited time
Face masks have become a common part of our everyday life since coronavirus stalled normal activities four months ago. Though it has been an adjustment to say the least, most places you go around the world are requiring you to wear a face mask in public places or when social distancing isn’t possible since coronavirus is often transmitted through coughs and sneezes.
Here at TPG we love to travel and have learned a thing or two after 10 years. Things may have changed in the last few months but we’re still committed to providing you with the safest ways to travel . Recently, some of us have started to venture out again and even boarded planes, like TPG founder and CEO, Brian Kelly. If you’re looking to take an adventure (even if that just means walking outside your house) you’re going to need a mask. So why not wear one that reflects your and our favorite thing, travel.
The Points Guy has partnered with The Branded Mask to provide you with the most stylish travel lover and AVGeek protection. Masks come in five styles: Plane Nose, Beach, Sunset, Engine and Have Mask Will Travel.
The durable masks are made with two layers which are a blend of cotton and polyester. All come in one size and have adjustable ear loops so you can achieve the perfect fit.
Featured photo by Stella Shon/The Points Guy.
