Can someone else use my Global Entry application credit?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with new information on Global Entry enrollment restrictions. It was originally published on Sep. 18, 2016.
Having access to expedited security programs like Global Entry and TSA PreCheck can be extremely valuable if you travel frequently. Even better, although these programs carry fees, there are a number of credit cards that reimburse them.
Those credits might seem redundant if you’ve already enrolled or have more than one available. Fortunately, you can still put any extra credits to use.
Related: Top credit cards for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck
When you pay for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application using an eligible card like the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve®, all the card issuer sees is a $100 charge from US Customs and Border Protection. They won’t be able to tell whose name is on the application, so the statement credit should be issued automatically within a few days (assuming you haven’t already used it). Even if the name on the application was apparent, it might not matter, since the terms and conditions don’t limit the fee credit to the cardholder.
If you’ve already used your own credit, you may still be able to help someone else enroll by making them an authorized user on your account. The Platinum Card® from American Express allows you to add up to three users for $175 (additional users are $175 apiece after that), and each authorized user gets his or her own $100 application credit for Global Entry. If you know a few people who want to sign up for expedited security, you can essentially get it for them at a discount, along with other benefits like lounge access and hotel elite status. Not all cards extend the statement credit to authorized users, so make sure yours is eligible before adding cardholders to your account.
Before you give away a spare application fee credit, make sure you don’t need it yourself. Global Entry membership lasts for five years, but you could end up wanting to reapply sooner. Many application centers are backlogged, and getting an appointment can take a while; it makes sense to renew your membership early so it doesn’t lapse while you’re waiting for an interview. Similarly, you’ll need to reapply if you change your name or citizenship status. Your statement credit can cover the cost of application or renewal in any of those events.
If you’re unfamiliar, TSA PreCheck makes it easier to go through security for domestic flights (passengers don’t have to take off belts and shoes, or remove laptops from their cases). Global Entry speeds up re-entry into the U.S. after an international flight. TSA PreCheck is included with Global Entry and the price difference is minimal ($85 versus $100). However, you may no longer apply for Global Entry if you’re a New York resident.
For more on Global Entry and other expedited security programs, check out these posts:
- With Global Entry crackdown, it’s now more important than ever to have Mobile Passport
- 13 things you should know about Global Entry before your next trip
- Clear expedited airport security program — is it worthwhile?
- 10 ways to get through airport security faster
Featured image courtesy of Josh Denmark/U.S. Customs and Border Protection
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum card, please click here.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.