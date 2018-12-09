This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The new American Express® Business Gold Card launched recently, with a revamped earning scheme compared to the old Business Gold Rewards Amex. With the new card, you’ll receive 4 Membership Rewards points per dollar on the two select categories where your business spends the most each month, from a list of six options including airfare, advertising purchases and purchases at US restaurants.
The Amex Business Gold Card also provides some unique benefits that will help streamline and accelerate your business: statement credits for one year of both G Suite Basic (for up to three users) and ZipRecruiter Standard. Amex estimates the combined value of both perks for the first year of membership to be $3,200, or more than ten times the $295 annual fee (See Rates & Fees). These are being offered on top of the traditional points-based welcome bonus of 35,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.
G Suite Basic
G Suite is a powerful combination of services offered by Google that includes cloud computing and tools for collaboration and productivity, as well as proprietary software. First launched in 2006, it was previously known as Google Apps for Your Domain and Google Apps for Work. The G Suite Basic subscription available with your card includes the following:
- 30 GB of cloud-based storage per user in Drive, with the ability to access your files on demand from your phone, laptop or tablet.
- Gmail addresses with your company name, and the option of creating email aliases.
- Video and voice conferencing on HD video calls that allows up to 25 people inside or outside your company to connect on a shareable link.
- Secure team messaging that enables you to communicate either individually or with a group through Hangouts Chat. Participants in Hangouts can use text, voice or video, and the service is available on the web, Android or iOS.
- The ability to share calendars with your team. You can use calendars in Gmail, to attach files in Drive, or to integrate with Hangouts for video conferences.
- You can create spreadsheets, documents and presentations across devices; it allows team members to collaborate on a file at the same time, rather than send emails back and forth.
In addition, G Suite gives you security safeguards such as SSO, two-step verification and mobile device management. The level of support is significant: Along with online help, you can call and talk to a live person when you need to.
You may already be using some or most of these features in your company, but being able to unify them into a single application can be a game-changer. Whether your employees are centralized in one office or working remotely around the world, G Suite Basic can save you time and make your operation more efficient.
ZipRecruiter Standard
One of the most frequent complaints from business owners or managers is the amount of time consumed by the hiring process. From advertising a job to screening candidates and conducting multiple interviews with qualified prospects, it’s hard to focus on running your business.
Enter ZipRecruiter, a one-stop-shop solution to your hiring needs. ZipRecruiter streamlines the process of finding and evaluating job candidates, leaving you more time to devote to the tasks at hand. The following features are included in your subscription:
Job slots: You have access to three active job slots per month. All slots are reusable: When you’ve filled the position and are ready to move on, simply close the job search and substitute another one.
Post to 100+ job boards per position: When you advertise on ZipRecruiter, your ad is automatically seen by a wide range of candidates on many job boards, including specialty sites you may not have the time to seek out on your own.
Mobile interface: ZipRecruiter is designed for mobile use, allowing more flexibility for both employers and job-seekers.
Prescreen interview questions: Adding qualifying questions enables you to narrow the field to the most suitable prospects, and saves time for everyone.
Social network posting: You can send your ad to Facebook and Twitter, and then evaluate responses on your Candidate Dashboard.
Customer support: You’re able to reach someone by phone, in addition to asking questions via email or chat.
While there’s no limit to the amount of applications you can receive, ZipRecruiter reports that 80% of employers who advertise a position are connected to a qualified job candidate on the first day. Your ad continues to run until the job is filled. The service is free for applicants, which encourages widespread use.
ZipRecruiter Standard gives one user access to the system, along with the ability to post three jobs at a time. As stated, the monthly value of the subscription is $249 for the first year. If you decide to upgrade to Premium ($349 per month), you can add users to your account, find candidates via the Resume Database and enjoy premium distribution in more than 15 million emails. With the Pro plan ($599 monthly), you’re able to recruit for multiple companies, take advantage of a TrafficBoost Credit Bundle (for positions that are difficult to fill or need to be hired quickly) and send candidates to your external ATS (applicant tracking system software). There are sublevels of Starter, Team, Company and Enterprise within each plan. The advantage of the free, one-year Standard subscription is that it allows you to test the service and discover which features work best for you.
Bottom Line
ZipRecruiter is an invaluable tool for streamlining the hiring process, and G Suite gives your employees the technology to operate more efficiently. If these two benefits would come in handy for your business, they, combined with the strong Membership Rewards points-earning potential, make the Amex Business Gold a very compelling rewards card.
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Gold Card, please click here.
