4 Discounted Spring Break Destinations Bookable from 10k IHG Points Per Night
InterContinental Hotels Group just released its PointBreaks promotion where you can stay at about 100 of the company’s properties for just 5,000, 10,000 or 15,000 points a night through the end of May 2019. For many, booking a spring break trip this late in the game comes at a high cost. But, if you have even just a small stash of IHG points, there are some great family-friendly options on the list that will allow you to stay for fewer points than normal. For many, the winter blues are in full force, so this promotion could be the perfect opportunity to pull the trigger on booking a trip when your kids have time off from school.
Here are four properties on the current PointBreaks list where you and your family are bound to have a good time this spring.
Head to the Beaches of Florida
One of my favorite properties on the new PointBreaks list is the Holiday Inn & Suites Clearwater Beach S-Harbourside at 15,000 points per night — half the normal rate. This property, right on the Intercoastal, is walking distance to the beach, shopping and local restaurants. Next door you’ll find the brand-new Splash Harbour Water Park, where kids will love the waterslides, lazy river, splash pad and zero-entry pool.
Or in just 7 miles, you can venture into Clearwater Beach, which TripAdvisor recently voted the No. 1 beach in the United States . With the wide beach, crystal white sand and Boogie boarding waves, the beach is basically perfect for families. At Pier 60, you’ll find a great playground for the younger kids and inflatable slides for the older ones. At dusk, the boardwalk comes alive with street performers, artists and crafters. You can also visit the famous Clearwater Aquarium to see Winter the Dolphin. Most of the restaurants in the area are extremely casual, where you can go in a cover-up right after a day at the beach and the kids can play cornhole while you wait for your food.
During spring break, this property easily can cost more than $225 a night, but with the PointBreaks promotion you are looking at just 15,000 IHG points a night. For those who are looking to get away to sunny Florida, this could be an ideal destination that will not break the bank.
Visit the Mouse at Disneyland
Just a 15-minute drive from Disneyland you’ll find the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Santa Ana – Orange County, which is the only hotel in California on the PointBreaks list. Since near-Disneyland properties can get quite costly during spring break, this property is a deal at just 10,000 points a night with this promotion. And, if you are looking to take a break from seeing Minnie and Mickey for the day, you are only a 25-minute drive to some beautiful beaches in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach. Or, if you prefer to just relax for the day, you’ll find a heated outdoor pool on-site.
This is the perfect destination for those within driving distance to Orange County, or you are just a quick drive from John Wayne Airport (SNA), where you can find reasonably priced flights on Southwest — especially when using your coveted Southwest Companion Pass. If you do make the trip during spring break, here are tips for avoiding the lines at Disneyland!
Enjoy the Sweetest Place on Earth
For those who live in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New York metro area or Washington, DC, and are looking for more of a staycation type of spring break, the Hotel Indigo Harrisburg – Hershey might be exactly what you are looking for. For just 15,000 IHG points a night, you can book a room and then ride the roller coasters at Hersheypark, create your own Chocolate Bar at Chocolate World, visit the children’s garden and butterfly atrium at Hershey Gardens, and see a black bear and gray wolf at ZooAmerica. There are a ton of family-friendly activities in this area, which makes it an ideal place to get away for a few days.
Just keep in mind that Hersheypark does not open for the season until April 6 and even then it isn’t open every single day. If you happen to be visiting before this date, you can still enjoy many other local attractions like the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, mini-golf and more.
Embrace the South
If you are looking to spend your time immersed in a great city surrounded by beautiful beaches, then Charleston, South Carolina, might be the perfect spot for your family. The weather is ideal during springtime, when it’s not too hot and not too cold. Fortunately, the Staybridge Suites Charleston – Mount Pleasant is one of the few southern hotels on the PointBreaks list — a perfect setup for a family to use as a home base and explore Charleston during the day. This property costs just 10,000 points a night with the current PointBreaks promotion, although availability using points is limited (which is true at all, so don’t delay!). At this property you’ll also receive complimentary breakfast and parking that can save your family a decent amount of money.
Depending on your interests, you can spend some time indoors at the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, the South Carolina Aquarium or the Dock Street Theater; or engage with the outdoors by hitting up the beaches in Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island and walking along the Waterfront Park.
If you are looking for a longer vacation, you can also make Charleston a pit stop while visiting some other nearby areas. In less than an hour, you are in Kiawah Island and Folly Beach; both very popular spring break destinations. Or, if you are willing to drive a little further, you can extend your trip and visit Hilton Head, South Carolina, or Savannah, Georgia, where you can continue to redeem hotel points from a variety of hotel chains. Depending on your logistics, you can always fly into one airport and fly out of another so you are not backtracking.
Bottom Line
If you have yet to nail down your spring break plans (or are looking for a new, warmer plan), the IHG PointBreaks promotion might offer you the perfect opportunity to get away without breaking the bank. There are about 100 properties on the list and a few of them are just right for families. If your IHG account balance is running low, you can always purchase points at 0.57 cents per point. At that rate, the 5,000-point PointBreaks hotels cost just $29 per night and the 15,000-point properties are $86 per night.
Also keep in mind that if you have the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, you’ll automatically get your fourth night free on award nights — which includes reservations made during the discount PointBreaks promotion.
Where will your family go this spring break?
