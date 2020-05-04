The best ways to earn rewards when ordering flowers for Mother’s Day
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With Mother’s Day 2020 right around the corner, here are some of the best ways you can celebrate Mom at a safe social distance while earning some bonus points for a future trip to visit her.
Shopping portal mistake story: My free shipping promo cost me 30,000 bonus miles
In This Post
1-800-FLOWERS
The megabrand of the floral delivery industry is 1-800-FLOWERS. Its online ordering platform offers bouquets shipped from a network of corporate- and franchise-owned floral shops across the nation. You aren’t limited to blooms alone: You can also purchase gift baskets and gourmet foods or even a giant teddy bear through the site’s partners.
This retailer offers some of the best cash-back or points- and miles-earning potential this season, even if some other retailers are offering slightly higher bonuses. You’ll earn up to 20% cash back, 15 miles or 10 Chase points to the dollar on every purchase, and you can also double-dip on earning potential by stacking some of these bonuses with other promotions such as the American Express offer of $15 off $50 or the Membership Rewards version which offers 1,500 MR points on a purchase.
These are the current deals as of publishing time:
The highest earning rates come from:
- Top Cashback and Mr. Rebates: 20% cash back/dollar.
- United and American: 15 miles/dollar, worth 13% (United) or 14% (American) by current TPG valuations.
- Chase Freedom: 10 points/dollar, worth 20% by current TPG valuations. Note that you must pay with this card in addition to shopping through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal in order to qualify for this bonus.
Stack your earnings by paying with:
- Amex offer: $15 off $50, or 1,500 Membership Rewards per purchase, as first reported by Frequent Miler.
- Dosh: 15% cash back when you purchase with a linked credit card. You don’t have to place your order through the app; just make sure the card you use is already linked to your Dosh account.
- United MileagePlus X app: 5 miles/dollar when you purchase a gift card, worth 6.5% back by current TPG valuations. You can load up your purchase on the website, purchase a gift card on your phone within the MPX app, then use that digital gift card toward your purchase and still earn your shopping portal bonus.
The Bouqs
If your flower recipient cares about the environment, The Bouqs is a great brand. This Shark Tank success story brings the “farm to table” concept from food to flowers, eliminating middlemen whenever possible to bring eco-friendly blooms to your door as quickly as possible at the lowest ethical price point.
Highest earning rates:
- Top Cashback: 12% cash back/dollar
- American: 6 miles/dollar (8.4% back by current valuations)
Stack with:
- Amex offer: $20 off of $65 or more — pay with the targeted credit card to redeem this offer.
FTD
You can earn a whopping 30% cash back on FTD floral orders through Rakuten.com through May 11. Mileage earnings are equally generous: 30 miles per dollar through United, Delta and AA, respectively, up from the standard 20 miles/dollar. You’ll also earn 12 points per dollar by paying with the Chase Freedom or the BarclayCard RewardsBoost.
Shop directly with local florists
The best way to support your (or your mother’s) community is by shopping directly from a local florist. You can call directly to place an order. If you prefer an online retail experience, Farmgirl Flowers can help you buy a floral arrangement that’s unique, sustainable and ethical. Better yet, you’re supporting a woman-owned small business when you purchase from this brand.
Unfortunately for the points-and-miles fanatics among us, the earning bonuses on purchases from independent businesses tend to be slim to nonexistent, which makes sense when you consider that every extra bonus comes from the pockets of the small-business owners. In these situations, your best bet is to use a credit card that earns bonus miles or points on every dollar you spend, regardless of category.
Our current favorite cards for everyday spending include:
- Chase Freedom Unlimited®
- Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
- Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card
- The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
- Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card
- Citi® Double Cash Card
- Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Rules of thumb for Shopping Portals
Pause! Before you click that checkout button, take a quick skim through our guide to maximizing online shopping portals to make sure you understand all the hidden rules. If you’re a shopping portal newbie, here are some quick guidelines to keep in mind:
- You must click through the link on the portal’s site and then make a purchase from the page that pops up. Don’t navigate away and come back later; you may miss out on the bonus. Some sites also won’t offer you rewards for any items that are already in your online “shopping cart” before clicking through the affiliate link.
- Make sure your browser’s cookies are enabled for the retailer’s site. This is what allows the portal to “track” your purchases and award bonuses accordingly.
- Be sure to read the restrictions for each merchant. Many won’t count gift cards as eligible purchases for earning bonuses; others will exclude certain products.
- Don’t use any coupon codes that aren’t found on the affiliate shopping site of your choice. Most partner sites have rules against using coupons, promotional codes and other discounts that aren’t explicitly mentioned on their site.
- Remember to use a travel rewards credit card that offers the best earning rate on your purchase. Most of these merchants don’t fall into the traditional bonus categories, so you’ll probably want to stick with a card that’s good for everyday purchases.
Not into flowers?
If your someone special isn’t a flowers person, no worries: Check out our guide to nine donation-worthy charities in lieu of a Mother’s Day gift, or the 12 best travel-related gifts for the holiday.
Featured photo by Katherine Fan for The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.