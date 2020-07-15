The TPG tip that helped this reader earn $10k in 4 years
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here at The Points Guy, we’re not just fanatical about traveling or points and miles. We’re also big proponents of personal finance, whether it’s through maximizing each dollar spent with the right credit card for rewards, or from earning cash back through online shopping portals.
That’s why we were thrilled to hear from Paul H., a Tampa-based TPG reader who has earned more than $10,000 in cash back over the past four years.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
“I want to thank everyone at TPG for all of your information and hard work,” Paul told TPG in an email to our Tips inbox. “Your plethora of tips on earning and spending miles have given my partner and I amazing experiences. We are insanely grateful.”
We love a good thank-you note — who doesn’t? — and reached out immediately to ask Paul to share more about his hard-earned windfall.
Paul discovered the wonderful world of shopping portals in 2016, thanks to a TPG guide. Soon after, Paul began utilizing popular cash back retailer TopCashBack.com each time he made an online purchase. Four years later, Paul has earned more than $10,000 through TopCashBack, which he sets aside for spending money whenever he travels with his family.
Related: Guide to maximizing shopping portals
“I own a small business, and most of my earnings come from business expenses,” said Paul, who estimates that his small business spends around $4,000 per month. He most frequently purchases from major retailers such as eBay, Aliexpress, Hobby Lobby, Lowe’s and Office Depot. AliExpress, in particular, offers six percent cash back on purchases, which adds up quickly, Paul told TPG. He also utilizes online shopping portals for business travel with Marriott and Hertz reservations.
Paul told TPG that he uses the Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card for all business travel, postage and utilities, which earns him 3x Ultimate Rewards points per dollar (on the first $150,000 in combined purchases each account anniversary year). If his purchase doesn’t fall under these categories, he uses a Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business for 2% cash back on every dollar.
On the personal spending front, Paul estimates he spends approximately $500 per month, primarily through retailers who offer 2 percent cash back or more. Paul uses the Chase Freedom Unlimited for 1.5% cash back (1.5x rewards per dollar), unless his purchase falls under one of the Chase Freedom‘s quarterly rotating categories, which earn 5% cash back (5x points) on the first $1,500 spent each quarter. He also keeps track of current American Express card offers, and utilizes his American Express® Gold Card or Platinum Card® from American Express credit cards whenever an offer aligns with his upcoming purchase.
The information for the Ink Business Preferred and Chase Freedom has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related: Cash back vs points and miles
One additional way Paul maximizes his spending is by utilizing Raise, an online platform that allows people to sell off unwanted retail gift cards at a discounted rate. He plans ahead for expenses such as birthday or holiday gifts by purchasing gift cards from popular retailers such as Netflix or iTunes, then uses the gift cards to fund his gift purchase when the time comes.
Related: Beginner’s guide to airline shopping portals
Once all of the double- and triple-dipping strategies are tallied up, Paul has actually earned far more than just $10,000 in cash back rewards. By cleverly utilizing his credit cards for maximum efficiency, Paul has most likely earned more than half a million points and miles through his points-earning credit cards as well, as well as additional money through his cash back cards.
Related: Best cash back credit card bonus categories
Paul’s story is a great example of how steady, consistent habits go a long way toward building up your stash of cash back or points and miles. We love a good sign-up bonus as much as the next person — but Paul is living proof that building in the five-second practice of using shopping portals on every possible purchase can pay off big time.
Additional reading: TPG Talks guide to shopping portals
Additional reading: TPG’s top picks for 2020 cash back cards
Follow-up reading and important links:
The beginner’s guide to airline shopping portals
How to use Rakuten (Ebates) to earn bonus cash back or Amex points
Your definitive guide to online grocery delivery services
Featured photo by Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.