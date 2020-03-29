10 destination-inspired recipes to make you feel like you’re on vacation
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With the advice not to travel due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the country currently under lockdown, everyone’s travel plans for the foreseeable future are now on hold. Tucking into a paella in Basque country, finding the best pho in Ho Chi Minh City, savoring the spiciest curry in Delhi or the drooling over the best steak in Buenos Aires now feels like a fantasy.
Many of you will be at home now for quite a while, so it’s a good idea to bring the countries to you if you can’t go to them. Below you will find 10 of the best recipes that you can easily make in the comfort of your own home.
France: Boeuf bourguignon
Beef bourguignon, also called beef burgundy, is a beef stew in red wine with carrots, onion and garlic. It’s a hearty dish that can be made in a pot on the stove, slow cooker or pressure cooker. It can be adapted how you wish and you don’t need to be a whiz in the kitchen to put this it together.
Tip: When slow cooking, you don’t need to use expensive cuts of meat so use what meat fits your budget. Serve with mashed rutabaga and carrot for some extra vitamins and minerals.
Italy: Lasagna al forno
This is a lovely recipe for the whole family. You can make a big dish and freeze leftover portions. You can’t cook this dish in a hurry; let it simmer away for at least two hours and the true Italian way is to use both pork and beef mince.
Tip: To make it healthier, use a layer of eggplant or zucchini so you have less pasta, fewer carbs and more vegetables.
Read more: Stuck at home? Here’s what to do with all your travel wanderlust
Spain: Paella
This dish always looks like it is an effort to make but in fact, it’s quite easy to do. The traditional dish calls for short-grain rice but you can use brown rice if you want more fiber. You can also add some leftover ingredients in your fridge and experiment with different vegetables.
Tip: Substitute the meat with seafood, which not only is delicious but a hit of zinc is great for your immune system.
India: Dal
This is a really simple dish and uses ingredients that can be stored in the cupboard. There’s nothing unhealthy about this. It’s rich in fiber, folate and also spices that have anti-inflammatory properties.
Tip: Skip the potatoes if you’re watching your waistline. There is more than enough carbohydrate in the lentils.
Vietnam: Pho
Opting for pho is a great chance for a warming bowl of noodles and a lot of fresh vegetables. You can make pho plant-based with a vegan broth or a meat version with beef broth. Making broth at home is quite interactive so a good time to involve the family and according to pho experts, you should be slurping as you tuck in.
Tip: The more vegetables the better! This is your chance to get your daily intake in this dish.
Japan: Chicken katsu
This is a clear favorite when it comes to Japanese cuisine thanks to a surge of katsu-only restaurants recently. Also known as panko chicken, this schnitzel-like Japanese delicacy has a history going back to 1899. This dish is very versatile and can be used with pork, chicken, tofu or bean patty.
Tip: Just because the restaurant version doesn’t contain many vegetables, doesn’t mean you should do the same at home. Keep the curry as a dipping sauce if you want to make the dish healthier.
Morocco: Lamb tagine
If you have been to Morocco then you probably have fallen in love with its cuisine. Spicy, fruity and very versatile so you can adapt it to using either meats or beans. It’s a very healthy, high-protein dish full of vitamins and minerals and good fats.
Tip: Swap the grains for cauliflower rice for a low-carb version of this dish.
Thailand: Chicken satay
Savor this dish while closing your eyes imagining you are at a bustling street market in Bangkok. The succulent chicken and peanut sauce just melt in your mouth. This recipe even uses honey over sugar which makes it a bit healthier than the refined sugar versions.
Tip: Serve with a bowl of crudities as the sauce is perfect for dipping.
Jamaica: Jerk chicken
For those that like a bit of spice will love jerk chicken. Jerk seasoning is based on two main ingredients — Scotch Bonnet chili peppers (or habaneros) and Allspice. It’s usually served with rice and beans and finished on a BBQ but a griddle pan is just fine.
Tip: Have some yogurt on standby if you find this dish too hot.
USA: Hamburgers
Everyone loves a good hamburger. There seems to be a fine art in perfecting the recipe though and making sure the burger is tender and juicy. Most recipes are a close-guarded secret but not this one — the method in this recipe involves mashing bread crusts and milk in the initial stages.
Tip: Serve bunless if you are looking to lower the carbs in the dish. Have with a side salad instead.
Bottom line
Don’t make cooking stressful. Look at the recipes — some are quite quick but others take a bit of time as they need to be slow-cooked. Dare to try a recipe you haven’t tried before — and look forward to when you can eat it in its hometown.
Featured photo by Stefen Tan/Unsplash
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.