What credit score do you need to get Delta SkyMiles cards?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re looking to snag one of the cobranded personal Delta credit cards before the elevated welcome offers expire on April 1, 2020, you may be wondering whether you have a high enough credit score to be approved. Of course, it’s important to remember that while your credit score is a good indicator of your approval odds, it’s not an absolute science. Credit card issuers also consider many other aspects when deciding whether to approve you for a card.
So let’s take a closer look at what it usually takes to get approved for the Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card.
New to The Points Guy? Sign up for our daily newsletter and check out our beginner’s guide.
In This Post
Credit score required for Delta cards
American Express doesn’t publish a specific credit score that is needed to be accepted for its cards, and many other factors go into qualification beyond your score, including your income and the age of your credit accounts. But you can get an idea of the credit score you might need from consumers who report their credit scores and application results in online Reddit forums.
You’ll generally need a credit score of at least 690 to be approved for a travel rewards card, but a few consumers have reported that they were approved for a Delta card with a credit score as low as 640. So you may be able to snag a Delta card with a lower credit score if other aspects of your credit portfolio look appealing to Amex.
Further reading: Why the perfect credit score isn’t necessary
How many card accounts can I have open?
Officially, Amex doesn’t cap the number of credit card accounts that you can have open, but there’s a general rule of thumb that you can’t have more than five Amex credit cards open at any one time. This includes both personal and business cards but generally doesn’t apply to charge cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express. As with credit cards, many people have reported a similar limit of five charge cards per person, but since Amex only issues a handful of charge cards, this shouldn’t be a problem for most people.
Further reading: How many credit cards should I have?
Will I be eligible for a welcome bonus?
American Express generally restricts eligibility for a card’s welcome bonus to “one per lifetime.” The application terms and conditions for the cobranded Delta cards currently state:
Welcome offer not available to applicants who have or have had this or previous versions of this Card. We may also consider the number of American Express Cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer eligibility.
Luckily, Amex’s welcome bonus qualification tool will notify you if you are ineligible for a welcome bonus after you click to submit an application but before a hard credit inquiry is performed. If you aren’t eligible for the welcome bonus, you will be asked whether you’d like to proceed without a welcome bonus or cancel the application.
Further reading: Full guide to Amex one-bonus-per-lifetime restrictions
How to check your credit score
There are many ways to check your credit score for free. In fact, many credit cards let you check your FICO Score for free. This can make it easy to see where your score lies on the scale from good to bad and track your score’s progress over time.
You can also easily open a free account on a site like Credit Karma that can help you keep even better track of your score and its factors. Many Credit Karma users appreciate the regular, automatic updates when their score changes, as well as alerts any time a new inquiry is added to their credit report.
Further reading: 8 biggest factors that impact your credit score
Factors that affect your credit score
Before you start applying for any credit cards, it’s important to understand the factors that make up your credit score. According to myFICO, 90% of top lenders use FICO Scores to make lending decisions. The formula for calculating your credit score isn’t exact, but FICO is transparent about the different factors they assess and how much weight each is given:
Payment history (35%): Whether you’ve paid past credit accounts on time.
Amounts owed (30%): The relative size of your current debt and the ratio of your current debt to your available credit.
Length of credit history (15%): How long your credit accounts have been established (including the age of your oldest account, the age of your newest account and an average age of all your accounts), how long certain credit accounts have been established and how long it has been since you used certain accounts.
New credit (10%): How many new accounts have you opened recently.
Credit mix (10%): How many different types of credit accounts you have, such credit cards, retail accounts, installment loans, finance company accounts and mortgage loans.
Further reading: How credit scores work
What to do if you get rejected
If your application is rejected, you should receive a letter in the mail that states why Amex turned down your application. You could use this information to improve your financial situation before applying again, but you could also call Amex’s reconsideration line at 1-800-567-1083 and make your case for why Amex should rethink your application.
If you decide to call the reconsideration line, you should explain to the representative that you recently applied for a Delta Amex card, were surprised to see that your application was rejected and that you’d like to speak to someone about getting that decision reconsidered. The representative will likely ask for an application reference or your Social Security number. From there, it’s up to you to build a case as to why Amex should approve your application. You may have a better chance of success if Amex’s reason for rejection was something that you’ve been able to rectify since your application.
Further reading: How bad is it to get denied for a credit card?
How long to wait before applying again
If you were rejected, I wouldn’t recommend applying again for the same card until you’ve addressed the reasons Amex gave for rejecting you. However, it’s generally safe to apply for a different Amex card as long as you don’t apply for too many cards within 90 days.
American Express doesn’t publish requirements regarding how many applications you can have and how frequently you can submit applications. However, TPG Contributor Ethan Steinberg found data points suggesting the following:
- You can apply for two cards in a single day — one credit and one charge card, or two charge cards. Many reports indicate that at least one application will likely be put on hold as a fraud-prevention mechanism, especially if you’re applying for two charge cards.
- You may be able to get approved for more than two cards in 90 days. However, most of these reports were a combination of credit and charge cards, so the general rule of thumb is that you shouldn’t apply for three or more Amex credit cards within three months.
Further reading: Best cards for Delta flyers
Other cards to consider
It’s difficult to suggest other cards to consider without knowing why you wanted to apply for a cobranded Delta card in the first place. So, here are some suggestions based on the main reasons travelers usually apply for cobranded Delta cards.
You want lounge access when flying Delta: The Platinum Card from American Express is a better choice for some Delta flyers than the Delta Reserve. Not only do you still get lounge access when flying Delta, but you also get access to Centurion and Priority Pass lounges, regardless of the airline you are flying. The Amex Platinum offers many other types of benefits and perks that might make this a better fit than a Delta credit card.
You want free checked bags when flying Delta: Although no other cards specifically offer a checked baggage allowance with Delta, some cards do offer annual travel credits or an airline-fee credit that can cover checked baggage fees.
You want to earn Delta SkyMiles: You could get a card that earns American Express Membership Rewards or Marriott Bonvoy points and then transfer these points to Delta SkyMiles as needed. This option provides more flexibility, since you can choose which airline to transfer points to based on award availability.
You want a card offering an elevated welcome bonus: Check out our favorite cards currently offering limited time elevated bonuses to see if any are a good fit for you.
Further reading: The best travel credit cards for 2020
Related guides
- The best airline credit cards
- The best starter travel credit cards
- Should you get the Delta Gold or Delta Platinum Amex card?
- Credit cards that can help you earn airline elite status
- What is a good credit score?
- Why good credit is key to building your point wealth
- Travel rewards strategies for people with low credit scores
- Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card review
- Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card review
- Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card review
- Delta SkyMiles Blue American Express Card review
Apply here for the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card and Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card
Featured image by John Gribben/The Points Guy.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.