It’s always a good time to evaluate which travel rewards credit cards you’re currently carrying in your wallet to make sure that you’re getting the best value on your everyday purchases. A large part of this strategy should involve bonus categories, and today I want to go through the top credit cards that allow you to earn bonus points or miles on office supplies.
1. Ink Business Cash Credit Card
The Ink Business Cash Card from Chase is a terrific choice for these purchases. It offers 5% cash back at office supply stores on up to $25,000 in combined spending each cardmembership year. The card becomes a much more lucrative option if you also have a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card in your wallet. Since you can transfer Chase points freely between your accounts, you can move the cash-back “points” earned on the Ink Cash to the Sapphire Preferred. This, in essence, converts the points to more valuable Ultimate Rewards points, opening up a plethora of additional redemption options.
For more information on how to do this, be sure to check out Jason Steele’s post on why this card (and Chase Freedom) aren’t just cash-back cards.
Current sign-up bonus: $500 cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.
Other benefits: 5% cash back on cellular phone, landline, internet and cable TV purchases (up to $25,000 in combined purchases each cardmembership year); 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (up to $25,000 each cardmemberhip year); 1% cash back everywhere else
Annual fee: None
2. SimplyCash® Plus Business Credit Card from American Express
A second option is another business credit card: The SimplyCash Plus Business Card from American Express offers 5% cash back at US office supply stores and on wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service providers. This is the same return you’ll get on the Ink Cash, though this particular card doesn’t have any type of conversion option to make the cash back more valuable. Just be aware that you’re capped at a maximum of $50,000 in annual spending (combined with wireless telephone purchases) each calendar year; then 1% after that.
Current bonus: N/A
Other benefits: 3% cash back on your choice of purchases from a select category, including airfare purchased directly from airlines; hotel and car rental bookings; or US restaurants in addition to the US office supply stores option
Annual fee: None (See Rates & Fees)
3. United Explorer Business Card
If you’re a regular United traveler, you may want to consider putting your office supply purchases on the United Explorer Business Card, which offers cardholders 2 miles per dollar spent on these transactions. There’s also no limit to the number of miles you can earn through these bonuses. TPG’s most recent valuations peg United miles at 1.4 cents apiece, giving you a decent (if unspectacular) return of 2.8%.
Current sign-up bonus: 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open.
Other benefits: 2 miles per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants, gas stations and with United; 1 mile per dollar spent everywhere else; first free checked bag (if you paid for the ticket with the card); two United Club passes; enhanced award inventory; no foreign transaction fees
Annual fee: $95 (waived for the first year)
Can You Get a Business Card?
Chances are you saw a common attribute for the cards I list above: they’re all business credit cards. A common misconception about these products is that you must have a formal business to open one. Both my wife and I have Ink Plus cards, and we applied (and were approved) for both using our Social Security Numbers as the federal Employer Identification Number (EIN). There are many reasons why you might want to open a business credit card — you might sell items on Ebay and Amazon or freelance as a writer or graphic designer, for example. In all these cases, you can get approved for a business card. For more information, check out TPG’s post on top reasons to get a business credit card.
Other Ways to Maximize These Purchases
Using the right credit card is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to your office supply purchases. There are a few other things to keep in mind:
- Take advantage of reward programs — Both Staples and Office Depot have rewards programs that offer additional benefits for your purchases.
- Click through a shopping portal — One of the easiest ways to make the most of your online shopping is by clicking through a shopping portal, which will award you additional points or miles (regardless of the credit card you use for the purchase). Both Staples and Office Depot appear on many of the popular sites; I suggest using CashBackMonitor.com to make sure you’re getting the best bonus.
- Look for gift cards — A final suggestion is to look for office supply store gift cards at retailers that offer bonuses on other cards. For example, you may be able to find a Staples gift card in a grocery store and use your American Express® Gold Card to earn 4x Membership Rewards points on the purchase. However, if you spend a decent amount on office supplies each year, I would strongly encourage you to open one of the above cards to save the hassle of the extra step.
Bottom Line
Choosing the right credit cards for your wallet and daily purchases is a critical element of a successful points and miles strategy. While bonuses at office supply stores are limited to fewer cards than some other categories, the above cards can give you a nice return on these purchases. Remember, too, that the larger office supply stores carry all kinds of additional items, including electronics, cleaning supplies and even some grocery products.
What card(s) do you typically use at office supply stores?
