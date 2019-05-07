This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Since US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) launched Global Entry in 2008, the expedited clearance program for pre-approved, low-risk travelers arriving in the United States has soared in popularity. The ranks of travelers with Global Entry are even expected to surpass six million any day now.
Although it costs $100 to apply for Global Entry, the good news is that many travel rewards credit cards will reimburse card holders for the application or renewal fee every four to five years as part of their perks portfolios. (Card holders can usually opt for the $85 TSA PreCheck application fee reimbursement instead, but you might as well get Global Entry since it often confers PreCheck clearance, too.)
Many of these credit cards, including the Platinum Card® from American Express and the Chase Sapphire Reserve, charge annual fees of $450 or more. However, there are several other credit cards with much more reasonable annual fees that also offer this benefit. So whether you’re applying for Global Entry for the first time, or if you are up for renewal, this benefit can be a time and money saver. Especially since many of these rewards cards even waive their annual fees for the first year.
Here’s a short list of the top 10 credit cards with the lowest annual fees that still come with Global Entry application fee reimbursement (up to $100). Read on below for details of each. Note that the cards listed only include personal credit cards available to new applicants from the general public.
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
- Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
- United Explorer Card
- U.S. Bank FlexPerks Gold American Express Card
- SunTrust Travel Rewards Credit Card
- PenFed Pathfinder Rewards American Express Card
- BB&T Spectrum Travel Rewards Credit Card
- Navy Federal Credit Union Visa Signature Flagship Rewards Credit Card
- Provident World+ Travel Credit Card
Now for the full details on each card.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Annual fee: $0 the first year, $95 after
Global Entry benefit: An application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck once every four years.
Other perks: This is one of the top all-round travel credit cards on the market thanks to a number of features. Its sign-up bonus is typically 50,000 points when you spend $3,000 in the first three months. It earns 2x miles per dollar on every purchase, but 10x miles per dollar when using your card and booking via Hotels.com/venture through January 2020. Card holders can redeem miles for travel purchases or gift cards at a fixed rate of either one cent each, or transfer them to the Venture Rewards program’s airline partners, including Air Canada Aeroplan, Air France-KLM Flying Blue and Emirates Skywards.
Read our full review for more details on the card and how to maximize its benefits.
Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card
Annual fee: $95
Global Entry benefit: A fee credit every four years for either a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application.
Other perks: Among this card’s other standout perks is the opportunity to earn 2 points per dollar spent on travel and dining purchases, and 1.5 points per dollar on everything else. You can then redeem your points for cash back as a deposit into a Bank of America checking or savings account, or to Merill Lynch accounts; as a statement credit on your credit card; or for gift cards and purchases through the Bank of America Travel Center.
Its 50,000-point sign-up bonus (after you make $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days) is worth up to $500. Card holders also get a $100 annual airline incidental statement credit for purchases such as seat selection, baggage fees and in-flight services. You can read our latest posts on Bank of America’s rewards program, or look at our full card review.
United Explorer Card
Annual fee: $0 the first year, $95 thereafter
Global Entry benefit: An application fee reimbursement every for years for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.
Other perks: This credit card is unique among the mid-tier airline rewards cards in that it offers a Global Entry application fee refund. Plus, it now earns 2 miles per dollar spent on United purchases as well as at restaurants and on hotel stays, and 1 mile per dollar on other purchases. Card holders can enjoy 25% back on inflight purchases, a free checked bag for themselves and up to one companion on the same reservation and two United Club one-time passes per year, among other benefits.
The card is currently offering a sign-up bonus of 40,000 bonus miles when you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months.
IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
Annual fee: $89
Global Entry benefit: Application fee credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck once every four years.
Other perks: Chase replaced its old IHG Rewards Club Select card last year with this new version. Among its other benefits, the card earns 25 points per dollar at IHG hotels for the first 12 months; then 10x points (opposed to the old version’s 5x bonus); 4 points per dollar on all other purchases for the first 12 months; then 2 points per dollar on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants; and one point per dollar on everything else. It also confers an anniversary free night worth up to 40,000 points per year, the fourth night free on award stays, and automatic IHG Platinum status. It’s currently offering a sign-up bonus of 125,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months.
We have a full card review with even more details.
US Bank FlexPerks Gold American Express Card
Annual fee: $85
Global Entry benefit: This card’s reimbursement cycle for either TSA PreCheck or Global Entry applications is five years.
Other perks: The card earns 3 FlexPoints per dollar at restaurants and 2 points at gas stations and on airline purchases, then one point per dollar on everything else. Card holders also get complimentary Boingo Wi-Fi, a $25 airline allowance toward baggage fees and inflight food and drinks on trips for which they have redeemed FlexPoints, and discounts at car rental agencies including National and Enterprise. The current sign-up bonus is 30,000 bonus FlexPoints (worth up to $450 on travel purchases like airfare and hotels) when you spend $2,000 in the first four months.
SunTrust Travel Rewards Credit Card
Annual fee: $0 the first year, then $89
Global Entry benefit: This card’s benefit only covers a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application once every five years.
Other perks: Folks interested in a travel rewards card that earns cash back might want to take notice of this particular one. Its sign-up bonus is not too impressive, as it is just a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in the first three months. However, it earns unlimited 3% cash back on travel purchases, 2% cash back on dining and 1% cash back on everything else. So you can start racking up the dollars quickly. It gives you free access to your FICO score, and its annual fee is waived the first year, so you can pretty much try it risk-free and see if it suits your needs.
PenFed Pathfinder Rewards American Express Card
Annual fee: $0
Global Entry benefit: Card holders will be reimbursed for either a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee once every five years.
Other perks: What’s better than a credit card that refunds your Global Entry application fee? One that does so without even charging an annual fee. PenFed introduced this incredible product in January 2018. To be eligible for it, you must be a member of the PenFed Credit Union, which is free for employees of the US military and several defense and other governmental organizations, as well as members of their household. If that’s not you, you can still join by becoming a military support organization member and paying a one-time $17 fee.
New card holders can earn 25,000 bonus points after spending $2,500 on purchases in the first 90 days. They also earn 3 points per dollar on all travel purchases (4 if you’re a PenFed Honors Advantage member — active military members and folks with PenFed Access America Checking accounts qualify), and 1 point per dollar on everything else. PenFed points can be redeemed toward gift cards, merchandise and travel booked through the PenFed travel site. Redemption rates vary, but seem to range between 0.8 – 1.3 cents per point.
The card also confers a $100 annual air travel credit for expenses like baggage fees or lounge access. Not bad for a product with no annual fee!
BB&T Spectrum Travel Rewards Credit Card
Annual fee: $0 first year, $89 thereafter
Global Entry benefit: Card holders will be reimbursed for a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee once every four years.
Other perks: Haven’t heard of this card from Branch Banking & Trust? You’re not alone. But if you’re tapped out on applications with the major issuers, you might want to consider this one. Its sign-up bonus is 20,000 miles (worth $200) when you spend $2,000 in the first 90 days. It waives foreign transaction fees and earns 2 miles per dollar on airline tickets, hotel bookings and car rentals, and 1 mile per dollar on other purchases. Miles are generally worth 1 cent apiece when redeemed, though hotel redemptions are worth 75% more. Card holders also get an annual $50 airline incidental fee credit.
Navy Federal Credit Union Visa Signature Flagship Rewards Credit Card
Annual fee: $0 the first year, then $49
Global Entry benefit: This card offers the application fee reimbursement once every four years.
Other perks: Navy Federal recently revamped this card with new benefits. Its sign-up bonus is now 50,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first 90 days. That’s worth $500 toward cash back, travel or gift cards. It also earns 3 points per dollar on travel and entertainment and 2 points per dollar on all other purchases, which is a pretty great rate of return for a fixed-value points card. To qualify for this product, you either need to be an active-duty member or veteran of the military or National Guard, work with the Department of Defense, or be a family member of such an individual. You can check eligibility here.
Provident World+ Travel Credit Card
Annual fee: $0 the first year, $45 after
Global Entry benefit: This card will reimburse card holders for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry applications once every five years.
Other perks: For a card with such a low annual fee, it sure does pack in a lot of perks. For one, you get a 12-month Priority Pass Select membership, so you can enter over 1,200 airport lounges worldwide for the first year. This card’s sign-up bonus is 20,000 points (worth up to $200) when you spend $3,500 in the first two months. Card holders earn 2 points per dollar on travel and dining, and 1 point per dollar on everything else.
Among the credit cards that are no longer open to new applicants but that still exist and offer Global Entry or TSA PreCheck reimbursement benefits are:
- The Citi Expedia+ Voyager Card ($95)
- The Barclays AAdvantage Aviator Silver World Elite Mastercard ($199)
Bottom Line
Global Entry is one of the single most useful programs for frequent international travelers entering the US. Not only does it save you time when passing through customs and immigration, but it also usually confers TSA PreCheck status for security lines within the US. Many premium travel rewards credit cards have started offering an application fee refund for either program to their card holders as an attractive benefit. Luckily, you don’t need a credit card with an annual fee of hundreds of dollars per year to qualify since several banks have included it as a feature on their mid-range cards as well.
Featured image by Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.