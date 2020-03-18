Credit card showdown: Capital One Quicksilver vs Chase Freedom Unlimited
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Whether you’re a newbie to the credit card universe or a seasoned veteran, it’s always good to have a solid flat-rate card in your wallet for everyday spending that might not fit into bonus categories on other cards. There are a number of great choices on the market that can help you earn rewards on every purchase.
Want more credit card news and advice delivered to your inbox daily? Sign up for the TPG newsletter!
Two of the top no-annual-fee cards are the Chase Freedom Unlimited and Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card. Both offer 1.5% back across all purchases and a lot of the same benefits. So — which card is best for you?
In This Post
Comparison overview
|Card
|Chase Freedom Unlimited
|Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card
|Annual fee
|$0
|$0
|Sign-up bonus
|$150 after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months
|$150 after spending $500 in the first three months
|Rewards rate
|5% on Lyft (through March 2022)
1.5% back on all purchases
|1.5% back on all purchases
|Intro APR offer
|0% APR for 15 months on new purchases and balance transfers (16.49% – 25.24% variable APR after intro period ends)
|0% APR for 15 months on new purchases and balance transfers (15.49% – 25.49% variable APR after intro period ends)
|Other perks
|Purchase protection
Extended warranty
Three months of complimentary DashPass
|Car rental insurance
Travel accident insurance
Extended warranty
Concierge service
Access to Capital One experiences
|Foreign transaction fee
|3%
|None
As you can see, there are a lot of similarities between the basic offers of these two cards, and a few key differences.
Who should get the Capital One Quicksilver?
Here are the situations when it makes more sense for you to apply for the Quicksilver:
You plan to use your card abroad
The Capital One Quicksilver doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees, while the Chase Freedom Unlimited charges a 3% fee when you swipe abroad. That 3% fee completely eliminates any rewards you would earn with the card outside the U.S., so the Quicksilver is the better option if you are planning to use it on international trips.
You don’t have a travel card with travel insurance
The Chase Freedom Unlimited doesn’t offer travel insurance protection, but the Quicksilver comes with secondary car rental insurance, travel accident insurance and access to concierge services. Those protections can be invaluable when you’re traveling and something goes wrong, which makes the Quicksilver the better option if you don’t already have a card with those benefits.
You are over 5/24
Chase has an unpublished rule known as the 5/24 rule — if you have opened five or more personal credit card accounts across issuers in the last 24 months, you’ll most certainly be denied approval for a Chase credit card. If you have already surpassed 5/24, you most likely won’t be able to get the Chase Freedom Unlimited. In this case, the Quicksilver offers a great alternative that still gives you 1.5% back on every purchase and no annual fee, plus the added benefits of travel protections and no foreign transaction fees.
Related reading: Capital One Quicksilver card review
Who should get the Chase Freedom Unlimited?
Here are the cases when the Chase Freedom Unlimited will provide more value:
You have (or plan to have) a Chase Ultimate Rewards card
This is where the Chase Freedom Unlimited really shines. Chase allows you to pair the card with its Ultimate Rewards points-earning credit cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire Reserve or the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card. When you do that, your 1.5% back turns into 1.5x Ultimate Rewards points, which can be transferred to one of Chase’s partners. TPG values Chase points at 2 cents each, so your return on spending is essentially doubled when you have one of those cards in your wallet alongside the Chase Freedom Unlimited. You can also redeem your points through the Chase travel portal for either 1.25 cents or 1.50 cents per point, depending on which UR card you have.
For this reason, I recommend credit card beginners who plan to eventually move into travel rewards stick with the Freedom Unlimited. It’s a card you’ll be able to utilize in conjunction with other Chase cards in the future and is, therefore, a better long-term investment in my mind.
You use Lyft frequently
Because of Chase’s partnership with Lyft, cardholders are eligible to get 5% back on Lyft purchases from now through March 2022. If you’re spending a good chunk of change on the ride-share service each month, that additional 3.5% back on every purchase can really rack up over time and will make the Freedom Unlimited the more valuable rewards credit card to have in your wallet.
Related reading: Chase Freedom Unlimited card review
Bottom line
Each card is built for a different audience. Beginners to the points-and-miles game can use the Chase Freedom Unlimited to supplement a Chase Ultimate Rewards card (it is a member of the Chase Trifecta). On the other hand, the Quicksilver is arguably the better stand-alone credit card with its list of travel protections and no foreign transaction fees.
No matter which one you choose, make sure you’re following our 10 commandments for rewards credit cards so that you’re getting the most out of your new card.
Featured image by Isabelle Raphael / The Points Guy
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.