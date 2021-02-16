The trick you need to know to claim your missing Delta SkyMiles
Have you taken a flight recently but noticed that no miles posted to your account? Maybe you forgot to include your frequent flyer number in your reservation.
Fortunately, most airlines allow you to retroactively credit flights to your mileage account after you’ve flown them. However, some airlines give you less time to do so than others. Among them: Delta Air Lines.
Unlike its competitors, which typically give you up to 12 months, Delta only gives you nine months to request missing miles. So if you’ve taken any flights in the last few months, now is a great time to go back through your tickets and confirm that everything has been properly credited.
Today we’re going to take a step-by-step look at how you could request missing Delta SkyMiles. Additionally, we’ll review the rules for requesting credit in the business-oriented Delta SkyBonus program.
In This Post
How far back can you claim Delta miles?
You can request missing Delta SkyMiles up to nine months from the date of your flight. This is slightly less generous than airlines like American Airlines and United as they typically give you up to 12 months. On the flip side, you get the same nine-month cut-off even if you weren’t enrolled in the SkyMiles program at the time of your flight, which is better than some of its competitors.
Delta says to wait at least seven days after flying before requesting missing miles. Normally, if you include your SkyMiles number on your reservation, most Delta flights post to your account within 24 hours of travel, while partner flights can take up to seven days.
How to request missing miles for Delta flights
Delta makes it easy to request mileage credit for past flights using an online form. All you need is your SkyMiles account number, ticket number and flight information.
To access the form, log into your Delta SkyMiles account, go to your profile, click “My SkyMiles,” and then click “Request Mileage Credit.”
You’ll then be presented with two forms. Use the top form to request credit for Delta flights.
You can find your ticket number from the flight on your receipt or boarding pass. If you can’t find it, contact Delta via this page to request it. You’ll need to provide additional details regarding your flight, but the trouble is worth it, so you can later request mileage credit.
How to request missing miles from partners
Delta will also accept requests for mileage credit for partner flights and other SkyMiles partner activities.
The process for requesting missing miles for partners is very similar to requesting them for Delta flights. Follow all of the same steps discussed above to get to the “Request Mileage Credit” page. Then, fill out the form at the bottom of the page. For some non-flight activities, such as Airbnb stays, you may need to provide a receipt or other documentation for verification.
How to request missing SkyBonus points
Separate from SkyMiles, Delta runs a loyalty program for business customers, called Delta SkyBonus.
If your business is eligible for an account, you can double-dip on every one of your Delta flights by crediting to both SkyMiles and SkyBonus. Requirements to be eligible include a minimum spend of $5,000 in tickets each year and have at least 5 unique employee travelers.
Once you’re a SkyBonus member, you can request credit on already-flown tickets via the “Add Ticket” page in your SkyBonus account. Tickets are processed and will appear on your statement within 6-8 weeks after travel.
Delta is slightly more generous with SkyBonus than it is with SkyMiles when it comes to retroactive credit. Instead of a 9-month window, Delta allows you to request SkyBonus credit up to a full 12 months back for completed flights. However, it doesn’t allow any retroactive credit for flights your business has purchased or flown before enrollment, so if you’re eligible to join SkyBonus, make sure you do it before booking your next Delta trip.
Boosting your SkyMiles balance
Bottom line
It’s easy to claim missing Delta miles retroactively for flights and other qualifying activity. Plus, you can still request credit even if you enrolled in the SkyMiles program after your flight. However, Delta doesn’t give you as much time to claim miles as some other airlines, so you’ll want to request your missing credit as soon as possible.
