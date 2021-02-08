Guides

How to claim missing American Airlines AAdvantage miles

 Benji Stawski
9h ago

Have you taken a flight recently but noticed that no miles posted to your account? Maybe you forgot to include your frequent flyer number in your reservation.

Fortunately, most airlines allow you to retroactively credit flights to your mileage account up to 12 months after you’ve flown them. So if you’ve taken any flights in the past year, now is a great time to go back through your tickets and confirm that everything has been properly credited.

For folks just starting in the points and miles game, the good news is that many airlines let you retroactively credit flights you took before signing up for their frequent flyer program. The bad news is you have much less time to credit flights if you haven’t previously enrolled in the program, so it’s important to get on top of it.

Today we’ll take a look at the rules for retroactively crediting American Airlines flights, both in the primary AAdvantage and the Business Extra program.

In This Post

How far back can you claim AA miles?

American allows you to request credit for missing flights up to 12 months after flying. The carrier requests that you wait at least three days after flying before requesting missing miles. However, if for any reason you forgot to include your frequent flyer number on your ticket, you can go ahead and submit a claim right away.

Now, if you’re not already a member of the AAdvantage program, you’ve got a much shorter window. You only have 30 days after your flight to sign up and request the miles.

How to request missing AA miles online

Requesting missing miles online is very straightforward. All you’ll need is your AAdvantage account number, ticket number and flight information.

To request AAdvantage miles for flights you’ve already flown, submit your ticket information using the “Request flight miles” form on American’s website. You can usually find your ticket number on either your receipt or boarding pass.

AA request missing miles

You can use this form for missing miles for American Airlines and most partner airline flights. If you’re missing miles from a partner flight, be sure to review the individual carrier’s page as some, such as Iberia Express and Royal Jordanian, can’t be requested online.

American says that missing miles requests are resolved within 10 days for travel on American Airlines and 30 days for travel on partner airlines.

How to request missing miles from partners

As mentioned above, missing miles for partner airline flights can be requested using the same form as American Airlines flights. However, requesting missing miles for car rental, hotel or other non-airline partners is a bit more complicated.

For non-airline partners, including the AAdvantage dining program, you must contact the partner directly to request your miles. American offers this list of all its partners’ contact information so you can get in touch directly and request your miles.

AA non-airline partners

How to request missing Business Extra points

Separate from the main AAdvantage program, American also administers a loyalty program for business customers called Business Extra.

While you might think this program doesn’t apply to you, keep in mind you can be a sole proprietor with just one additional traveling employee to be eligible. Plus, there’s no annual revenue requirement for businesses based in the United States. On top of that, flights credited to AAdvantage can also be credited for Business Extra points, so this is a terrific opportunity to double-dip.

Just like with the AAdvantage program, you can retroactively credit flights to your Business Extra account up to 12 months after the flight date. Unlike the main program, flights flown before joining Business Extra are not eligible for retroactive credit. So, if you’re planning on crediting future flights, make sure to enroll soon, so you don’t miss out on any future points.

To submit your request, sign in to your Business Extra account and use the “Flight Credit Request” page to enter the ticket number and passenger details for each flight. Business Extra makes crediting multiple flights even easier than AAdvantage since you can submit up to 15 flights at once online or even more via email. Business Extra only allows credit for flights flown on American, British Airways, Iberia, Finnair, Japan Airlines, or Qantas Airways, so other Oneworld partner flights aren’t eligible.

Business Extra missing points

Boosting your AA balance

Were your missing miles not enough to push you over the edge for an award redemption? You can quickly boost your American Airlines AAdvantage balance by adding one of these cards to your wallet:

The information for the CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Bottom line

There’s no need to worry if you forgot to include your AAdvantage number in your booking. Claiming missing miles retroactively is easy and can be done online with just a few clicks. Although existing AAdvantage members have some lenience when requesting retroactive flight credit, if you’re new to the loyalty program and only joined after your flight, you’ll want to request your miles as soon as possible.

Julian Kheel contributed to this story.

Screenshots courtesy of American Airlines.

Featured image by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.

Benji Stawski is a reporter for the site, covering all things points, miles, credit cards, travel and aviation.

You can get in touch and follow his travels via Instagram.
