How to redeem the Citi AAdvantage Card’s $125 flight discount
One of the lowkey best benefits of the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® is the ability to earn an annual $125 American Airlines flight discount when you spend $20,000 or more on your card during your membership year and renew the card. This perk is great for people who may not earn enough miles for an award ticket every year, but still need to justify paying the card’s $99 annual fee. The flight discount can be applied to revenue fares, so you can save money and even earn miles on your flight.
While most of us are not traveling right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, knowing how to redeem the $125 flight discount from the Citi AAdvantage Platinum card is still worthwhile. Despite our limited travel options, having a way to save on last-minute airfare in case of an emergency is always useful.
And every dollar spent on purchases made with this card that posts to your AAdvantage® account through Dec. 31, 2020, will count as 1 mile toward Million Miler℠ status.
Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the flight discount offered by the Citi AAdvantage Platinum card.
How to get the $125 American Airlines flight discount
If you have the Citi/ AAdvantage Platinum Select card, you get the $125 American Airlines flight discount every membership year you spend at least $20,000 on the card and renew your card. If you’re able to meet this spending requirement, it will more than offset the card’s $99 annual fee, which is waived the first year. Plus, you’ll end up with at least 20,000 AAdvantage miles that TPG values at $280. You’ll receive a discount code in the mail within 8-12 weeks.
How to redeem the Citi AA flight discount
Redeeming the $125 American Airlines flight discount is very straightforward. Simply search for and select airfare on AA.com as you usually would. On the payment page, you’ll need to select “Other forms of payment” and choose the “Gift card/Travel Voucher/flight discounts” option.
You’ll need to enter your discount code. If your flight costs more than the discount code, you’ll need to provide an additional payment form. Otherwise, that’s pretty much all there is to it.
FAQs
When does the Citi AA $125 flight discount expire?
The $125 American Airlines flight discount expires one year after it’s issued. If you have the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®, chances are you fly American at least once a year. Redeeming the $125 flight discount before it expires shouldn’t be an issue – except we’re in the middle of a pandemic. Luckily, Citi has taken that into account by extending AA flight discounts by another six months.
There is no guarantee that expiring flight discounts will be extended in the future, so keep that in mind if you’re aiming to earn one on your card.
Can I use my Citi AAdvantage flight discount to book airfare for someone else?
The great thing about the American Airlines flight discount is that you can use it to book flights for other people. Last year, my brother decided at the last-last minute to attend his friend’s graduation ceremony in Los Angeles. It was just an hour-long flight that usually costs around $100. He called me asking which credit card to use for a last-minute $200 fare. In addition to card advice, I gave him my AA flight discount code and he applied it at check-out, dropping his out-of-pocket cost down to about $75.
Can I use the Citi American flight discount on other airlines?
While you can redeem the $125 American Airlines flight discount for other people, there are restrictions about which airlines you can apply it to. The discount is valid on Oneworld and American Airlines flights as well as those operated by Envoy Air, Republic Airways, SkyWest, Mesa, PSA, and Piedmont Airlines. Flights must originate in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands.
What happens if you cancel or change your flight?
If you cancel or change a ticket booked with an American Airlines flight discount, your discount will not be reissued. American Airlines currently offers free changes and cancelations due to the pandemic. So it certainly doesn’t hurt to ask an airline rep if they’ll issue you a travel voucher or airline miles as a replacement. They’re not obligated to and there’s no guarantee you’ll be accommodated, but it’s worth a try.
Bottom line
The Citi AAdvantage Platinum Card’s flight discount is a useful recurring card perk if you’re able to meet the $20,000 spending requirement every year. It has saved me money on last-minute bookings before and can really come in handy during these uncertain times. On a positive note, once we all get the green light to travel again, you can put the discount code to use on a last-minute booking and save a little. I know I plan to!
For those looking for a business card alternative, the CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® offers similar benefits along with an annual American Airlines companion certificate when you spend $30,000 per account year and renew the card (account must remain open at least 45 days after account anniversary). It’s not as attainable or flexible as the $125 flight discount, but it has the potential to save you more money.
