Credit card showdown: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Ink Business Preferred
With so many fantastic travel rewards credit cards currently available, including some with unprecedented sign-up bonuses and phenomenal benefits, you might have a hard time choosing one (or a combination) that is right for your needs.
To help you sift through all the information, we publish detailed comparison posts on popular cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. The Platinum Card® from American Express that look at how they match up in terms of perks and pricing. These comparisons tend to evaluate personal cards versus other personal ones, and business cards versus other business ones. You know, apples to apples.
However, there are some cases where you might be attempting to choose between a personal credit card and a business one, or to focus your points strategy on a combination of both a business and personal card.
One such instance might be if you are trying to decide between the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Ink Business Preferred Credit Card, or determine whether to get both cards. These two are both a natural fit and competitors, since both have similar benefits, both earn Ultimate Rewards points and both have annual fees of $95. While they make a pretty powerful team, you might only want or be eligible for one or the other – for instance, if you are not looking for a business card, or if you are nearing your 5/24 limit with Chase. Today we’re going to take a look at how these cards stack up against each other, and help you decide whether one or both deserve a place in your wallet.
In This Post
Comparing the Sapphire Preferred and Ink Preferred
This table provides a quick snapshot of the cards’ various benefits and key differences.
|Chase Sapphire Preferred
|Chase Ink Business Preferred
|Annual Fee
|$95
|$95
|Welcome Bonus
|60,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening
|100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening.
|Earning
|Unlimited 2x on travel and dining, 1x on everything else
|3x on up to $150k on travel, shipping, internet, cable, phone, social media & search engine advertising (each account anniversary year); 1x on everything else
|Trip Cancellation/Interruption
|$10,000 per person, $20,000 per trip
|$5,000 per trip
|Trip Delay
|12 hours, $500 per ticket
|12 hours, $500 per ticket
|Lost & Delayed Luggage
|6 hours, $100 per day up to 5 days, $3,000 for lost bags
|6 hours, $100 per day up to 5 days, $3,000 for lost bags
|Rental Car Coverage
|Primary
|Primary for business purposes
|Purchase Protection
|$10,000 per claim, $50,000 per account
|$10,000 per claim, $50,000 per account
|Cell Phone Protection
|N/A
|$100 deductible, up to $600 per claim
Now for our detailed look at both cards, including factors in each one’s favor and why you might want one instead of the other. Afterward, you might want to have a look at our complete reviews of the Chase Ink Business Preferred and Chase Sapphire Preferred for more information.
Annual fee
Your first consideration is probably the annual fee you’ll have to pay for either card. This is a wash, since both charge $95 per year and neither card waves the annual fee for the first year. $95 is a modest sum, especially when you look at the incredible earning potential both of these cards offer
Winner: Tie
Sign-up bonus
The Chase Sapphire Preferred is currently offering a sign-up bonus of 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months, while the Chase Ink Business Preferred currently offers 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first three months.
TPG values Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents each, making these bonuses worth $1,200 and $2,000 respectively. While the Ink Preferred cleans the table when it comes to bonus value, that $15,000 minimum spending requirement will be difficult for many businesses to hit so you’ll want to take your spending power into consideration when deciding which card to get.
Winner: Chase Ink Business Preferred
Earning points & bonus categories
Both cards earn Ultimate Rewards points, which are some of the most useful points around. Ultimate Rewards can be transferred to 10 airline partners, including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Southwest and United, and three hotel programs including Marriott Bonvoy, World of Hyatt and IHG Rewards Club. Cardholders of either product who redeem Ultimate Rewards points directly for travel through the Chase travel portal get 1.25 cents per point in value. For more information on redeeming Ultimate Rewards points, check out the following guides:
- Maximizing redemptions with Ultimate Rewards
- Best ways to redeem Chase points on Star Alliance airlines
- Best ways to redeem Chase points on Oneworld airlines
- Best ways to redeem Chase points on SkyTeam airlines
However, the cards’ earning rates are very different. The Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 2x points per dollar on a broad range of travel purchases, including airline tickets and hotel stays, but also things such as taxis, tolls and parking. The card also earns 2x points per dollar on dining worldwide, and one point per dollar on everything else, all with no caps on earning.
The Chase Ink Business Preferred earns a phenomenal 3x points per dollar on the first $150,000 spent each year on a combination of travel (the same broad category as with the Sapphire Preferred); shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines. It earns one point per dollar on everything else.
There are a couple things to keep in mind here. First, if dining is one of your major expenses, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is the way to go. However, if travel is your main outlay, the Ink Business Preferred’s 3x bonus blows the Sapphire Preferred’s 2x out of the water.
The one consideration is if you are a business owner and you spend a lot of money in the card’s other bonus categories, you might hit that $150,000 annual cap sooner than you think. Still, in order to make the Sapphire Preferred worth it over the Ink Business Preferred strictly in terms of travel, you’d have to make $225,000 or more in travel purchases each year instead of $150,000 with the business card.
Winner: Chase Ink Business Preferred
Travel protections
Both cards offer phenomenal travel protections that are quite similar, though the Sapphire Preferred’s are slightly more comprehensive.
Each card includes trip cancellation and interruption insurance. With the Ink Business Preferred, you’re covered for up to $5,000 per trip for pre-paid, non-refundable travel expenses. With the Sapphire Preferred, that coverage is up to $10,000 per person, or up to $20,000 per trip. Trip delay reimbursement for things like overnight lodging or meals kicks in at 12 hours with both cards and covers you up to $500 per ticket.
The baggage delay insurance is identical on both cards: up to $100 per day for up to five days when your bag is delayed or misdirected for more than six hours. Lost luggage insurance with both cards is up to $3,000 per passenger. Both also carry travel accident insurance for death and dismemberment up to $500,000.
Surprisingly, both cards offer primary rental car coverage, which is a fantastic benefit and alleviates both the expense and hassle of dealing with an agency or your own insurance if things go wrong with a rental. However, the Ink Business Preferred’s benefits state that your rental must be for business purposes in order for its protection to kick in.
Winner: Chase Sapphire Preferred
Purchase protections
In addition to the travel protections, both cards offer purchase protection against theft or damage up to 120 days after an item’s purchase. Coverage maxes out at $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account. Both cards also offer warranty extensions of up to a year on purchases with a manufacturer’s warranty of three years or less.
However, the Chase Ink Business Preferred offers one additional, outstanding purchase protection benefit that the Chase Sapphire Preferred does not: cellular telephone protection.
Ink Business Preferred cardholders and any employees on the company’s monthly service bill are eligible for coverage of up to $600 per claim and $1,800 per 12-month period for theft or damages. You must pay your monthly bill using your card. There is a $100 deductible per claim. Still, given the price of phones these days, this coverage can come in handy and be a really money-saver for small companies.
Winner: Chase Ink Business Preferred
Personal vs. business
The final major factor you should consider is whether you want to carry a personal credit card or one for business. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to own your own business to apply for or have a business credit card. Issuers recognize that even employees and freelancers often need business credit cards for many reasons, such as being able to charge purchases related to work. You might be eligible to apply for a business card without even knowing it. What’s more, the activity on your business account usually sits apart from the information on your personal credit report, so it should not impact your personal credit score.
That said, if you prefer a personal credit card and can maximize the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s superior travel protections, not to mention its handy dining category bonus, it might be the better option for you.
Should I get both cards?
Before you make a final decision, think about whether your points strategy would benefit from getting both cards. As mentioned above, it’s not a bad idea to carry both personal and business credit cards for different uses and benefits, and the massive welcome bonuses on both of these cards make them worthy of consideration.
By applying for both, you could haul in more than 140,000 Ultimate Rewards points just from their sign-up bonuses. The $95 annual fees on both cards are pretty reasonable, especially if you don’t already have a lot of other credit cards with high fees. Plus, depending on your spending habits, you could max out the Ink Business Preferred’s 3x categories with that $150,000 cap, and then use your Sapphire Preferred to continue earning 2x points per dollar on both travel and dining.
On the downside, you’d have to spend a combined total of $19,000 to earn both sign-up bonuses, so if you decide to apply for both cards you might want to stagger your applications to give yourself more time to hit the bonus spending. Applications for both cards are subject to Chase’s 5/24 rule so if you have opened several other credit card accounts in the last two years, you might not be eligible to apply for either or both of these cards. That said, if you apply for an open the Ink Business Preferred, it should not count toward your 5/24 limit for future credit card applications.
Still, the combination of the Sapphire Preferred and Ink Business Preferred is a powerful match-up that could boost your travel rewards earning into the stratosphere.
Bottom line
If you’re trying to decide between the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Ink Business Preferred, think about whether you want a business or personal card, which one’s category bonuses you will best be able to take advantage of, and which one’s travel protections are better suited to your needs. Both are among the best travel rewards credit cards currently available, and carrying both is a good way to boost your points earning on a regular basis.
