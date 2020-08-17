The ultimate guide to Capital One Venture Rewards
Capital One miles are a hybrid travel rewards currency that can be valuable whether you prefer cash back rewards or transferable miles. TPG himself, Brian Kelly, even picked the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card as the one card he wouldn’t live without. A significant reason behind Brian’s choice was the ease of earning and redeeming Capital One miles.
Historically, the best way to redeem Capital One miles was to erase recent travel purchases. But, in late 2018, Capital One introduced transfer partners. Since then, Capital One has added new, temporary ways to redeem miles. So, now you have to decide whether to redeem at a fixed-value or transfer to partners.
In this guide, I’ll first introduce the cards that earn Capital One miles. Then, I’ll discuss what you need to know about redeeming Capital One miles.
Overview
Capital One has two types of consumer and business credit cards. On the one hand, there are cash-back rewards cards such as the Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card. Then there are travel rewards cards that earn Capital One miles. Today, I’ll focus on Capital One miles and the cards that earn these miles.
Earning Capital One miles is easy as long as you have one of four specific Capital One credit cards. In particular, there are two consumer cards and two small business cards that earn Capital One miles. I’ll discuss these cards in the next section.
When it comes to redeeming Capital One miles, redemption options are all the same. In particular, you don’t need a premium card or bank account to get the most value from your miles. I’ll discuss how to redeem Capital One miles later in this guide.
How to earn Capital One miles
While there are many Capital One credit cards, only the following can earn transferable miles:
- Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business
- Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business
Generally, you’ll earn Capital One miles through these cards in two ways. First, you can earn a relatively large sign-up bonus when you open a new account and meet a minimum spending requirement. And second, you’ll earn miles as you use your card.
So, let’s take a closer look at each of these four cards.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Sign-up bonus: Earn 50,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months. Based on TPG’s valuations, 50,000 Capital One miles are worth $700.
Rewards rate:
- 5x miles on hotel and car rental purchases made with the card through Capital One Travel (7% return based on TPG’s valuations and not provided by issuers)
- 5x miles with Uber Eats through Jan. 31, 2021 (7% return based on TPG valuations)
- 2x miles on everything else (2.8% return based on TPG valuations)
Annual fee: $95
Card benefits:
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit every four years (up to $100)
- Extended warranty on purchases
- No foreign transaction fees
Who should apply: The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is one of the best cards for everyday spending. In particular, you’ll earn at least two miles per dollar spent on every purchase. But, the value you’ll get depends on how you plan on redeeming your miles. If you redeem at a fixed value, you’ll do better with the no-annual-fee Citi® Double Cash Card. However, the Capital One Venture Card is a good choice if you’ll transfer Capital One miles to partners.
For more details, see the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card review.
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
Sign-up bonus: Earn 20,000 bonus miles once you spend $1,000 on purchases within the first three months. Based on TPG’s valuations, 20,000 Capital One miles are worth $280.
Rewards rate:
- 5x miles on hotel and car rental purchases made with the card through Capital One Travel (7% return based on TPG’s valuations)
- 5x miles with Uber Eats through Jan. 31, 2021 (7% return based on TPG valuations)
- 1.25x miles on everything else (1.75% return based on TPG valuations)
Annual fee: $0
Card benefits:
Who should apply: Consider the VentureOne card if you’re looking for a no-annual-fee version of the Venture. But, if you’re simply looking for a cash back card with no annual fee, there are better options. For example, you might consider the Citi® Double Cash Card, Chase Freedom Unlimited or Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card.
For more details, see the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card review.
Capital One Spark Miles for Business
Sign-up bonus: Earn 50,000 miles once you spend $4,500 on purchases within the first three months. Based on TPG’s valuations, 50,000 Capital One miles are worth $700.
Rewards rate:
- 5x miles on hotel and car rental purchases made with the card through Capital One Travel (7% return based on TPG’s valuations)
- 2x miles on everything else (2.8% return based on TPG valuations)
Annual fee: $0 intro for the first year, $95 after that
Card benefits:
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit every four years (up to $100)
- Extended warranty on purchases
- No foreign transaction fees
Who should apply: The Capital One Spark Miles for Business is good for businesses that only want one card. The card can also be useful if your spending doesn’t fall into common business bonus categories. Plus, it provides simple redemption options as well as the ability to transfer miles to travel partners.
For more details, see the Capital One Spark Miles for Business card review.
Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business
Sign-up bonus: Earn 20,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months. Based on TPG’s valuations, 20,000 Capital One miles are worth $280.
Rewards rate:
- 5x miles on hotel and car rental purchases made through Capital One Travel (7% return based on TPG’s valuations)
- 1.5x miles on everything else (2.1% return based on TPG valuations)
Annual fee: $0
Card benefits:
- Extended warranty on purchases
- No foreign transaction fees
Who should apply: The Capital One Spark Miles Select is a solid no-annual-fee business credit card. The card earns at least 1.5x on all purchases. And, this can be useful if your business makes significant purchases that aren’t typically included in business bonus categories. In short, this card makes sense if you like the Spark Miles but don’t want to pay an annual fee.
For more details, see the Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business card review.
How to redeem Capital One miles
There are many options for redeeming Capital One miles and some will provide more value than others. So, let’s take a closer look at your options.
Things to know
If you’re new to Capital One miles or simply haven’t been maximizing your miles, here are some key points to know:
- You can redeem Capital One miles at a fixed-value
- Not all fixed-value redemption options provide equal value
- Some fixed-value redemption options are temporary
- It’s possible to transfer Capital One miles to 13 airline partners and two hotel partners
- You can easily share your Capital One miles
- Miles don’t expire as long as your account is open. But, you’ll lose any rewards you haven’t redeemed if your account is closed.
I’ll discuss fixed-value redemptions as well as transfer options below. But, in short, you should choose redemptions that provide at least one cent per mile in value.
Fixed-value redemptions
You have the following options if you want to redeem your Capital One miles at a fixed value:
- Use the Purchase Eraser to cover select purchases
- Erase eligible travel purchases
- Through Sep. 30, 2020, you can erase eligible restaurant delivery/takeout, streaming services and wireless telephone service charges
- Only purchases made within the last 90 days are eligible
- Provides one cent per mile of value
- Book flights, hotels and car rentals through Capital One Travel
- Provides one cent per mile of value
- Buy gift cards for 96 merchants
- Most gift cards give 0.8 cents per mile of value
- But, some such as L.L.Bean give 1 cent per mile of value
- Pay for Amazon.com orders by applying miles at checkout
- Provides 0.8 cents per mile of value
- Cash-back applied toward your account balance or as a check
- If applied to your account balance, it doesn’t count toward your minimum monthly payment
- Only provides 0.5 cents per mile of value
As you can see, multiple fixed-value redemption options provide one cent per mile in value. But, using the Purchase Eraser to cover select purchases is your best option. That’s because you may be able to buy gift cards at a discount through other vendors. And, you don’t need to book through Capital One Travel when you use the Purchase Eraser.
Airline and hotel transfer partners
You can also transfer your Capital One miles to select airline and hotel partners.
|Transfer partner
|Transfer ratio
|Expected transfer time
|Accor Live Limitless (ALL)
|2:1 (1,000 Capital One miles = 500 ALL Rewards points)
|One business day
|Aeromexico Club Premier
|2:1.5 (1,000 Capital One miles = 750 Premier Points)
|Instant
|Air Canada Aeroplan
|2:1.5 (1,000 Capital One miles = 750 Aeroplan miles)
|Instant
|Air France KLM Flying Blue
|2:1.5 (1,000 Capital One miles = 750 Flying Blue miles)
|Instant
|Alitalia MilleMiglia Program
|2:1.5 (1,000 Capital One Miles = 750 MilleMiglia miles)
|Instant
|Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
|2:1.5 (1,000 Capital One miles = 750 Asia Miles)
|Five business days
|Avianca LifeMiles
|2:1.5 (1,000 Capital One miles = 750 LifeMiles)
|Instant
|Emirates Skywards
|2:1 (1,000 Capital One miles = 500 Skywards miles)
|Instant
|Etihad Airways Etihad Guest
|2:1.5 (1,000 Capital One miles = 750 Etihad Guest miles)
|24-hour turnaround
|EVA Air Infinity MileageLands
|2:1.5 (1,000 Capital One miles = 750 Infinity MileageLands miles)
|36-hour turnaround
|Finnair Plus
|2:1.5 (1,000 Capital One miles = 750 Finnair Plus Award Points)
|Instant
|JetBlue TrueBlue
|2:1.5 (1,000 Capital One miles = 750 TrueBlue points)
|Instant
|Qantas Frequent Flyer
|2:1.5 (1,000 Capital One miles = 750 Qantas points)
|24-hour turnaround
|Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer
|2:1 (1,000 Capital One miles = 500 KrisFlyer miles)
|36-hour turnaround
|Wyndham Rewards
|2:1.5 (1,000 Capital One miles = 750 Wyndham Rewards points)
|Instant
Part of the value of transferable miles comes from the flexibility these miles provide. But, some transfer partners offer better value than others. So, in the next section, I will cover some sweet spots to consider when redeeming Capital One miles.
Sweet spots
It’s easy to redeem Capital One miles for one cent each, using fixed-value options. But, if you want to maximize your Capital One miles, you’ll need to utilize Capital One’s transfer partners.
There are some great options to redeem Capital One miles for domestic flights. Specifically, you’ll want to consider the following domestic sweet spots:
- Avianca LifeMiles to book domestic United Airlines flights
- 6,500-13,500 Avianca LifeMiles per direction plus a booking fee of $10 to $25
- You can transfer Capital One miles to Avianca at a 2:1.5 ratio. So, you’d need between 8,667 and 18,000 Capital One miles each way.
- Singapore KrisFlyer to book domestic Alaska Airlines flights
- 7,500-12,500 Singapore KrisFlyer miles for a one-way economy flight within the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii
- You can transfer Capital One miles to Singapore KrisFlyer at a 2:1 ratio. So, you’d need 15,000 to 25,000 Capital One miles each way.
- Etihad Guest to book domestic American Airlines flights
- 12,500 Etihad Guest miles for a one-way economy flight and 25,000 miles for a one-way first-class award
- You can transfer Capital One miles to Etihad Guest at a 2:1.5 ratio. So, you’d need 16,667 Capital One miles each way in economy and 33,334 miles each way in first class.
International travel has mostly halted for U.S. residents due to entry restrictions. Planning future award travel can be challenging since it’s unclear when these restrictions will be lifted. But, if you’re looking to book international travel, you can learn more about the best sweet spots with each alliance:
Bottom line
One of the primary benefits of Capital One miles over other transferable currencies is flexibility. Specifically, you can redeem miles at a fixed value or transfer miles to select airline and hotel partners.
When topping off my frequent flyer account to book an award flight, I generally check whether I can transfer Capital One miles. After all, according to TPG’s valuations, Capital One miles are less valuable than most other transferable miles. But, I haven’t had any issues getting ample value from my Capital One miles.
Featured image by Eric Helgas/The Points Guy.
