9 brunches worth traveling the world for
Food doesn’t get much better than brunch, especially when it’s part of the lazy weekend ritual with a loved one or catching up with friends. The word brunch is said to have been coined from the English writer Guy Beringer as a cure for a hangover on a Sunday morning and what started as a Western tradition is now popular all over the world with over 26 million hits for the hashtag brunch on Instagram.
From the best eggs in Australasia, boozy bottomless brunches in Dubai hotels and the fluffiest pancakes in Mexico, we have a roundup of some of the best brunches in the world to add to your bucket list.
1. Dishoom — London, U.K.
With locations in London, Dishoom is an easy restaurant to spot as there’s always a line down the street for dinner. But what many people don’t think of is to try it for brunch. Favorite dishes have a Bombay twist and there is even a weekend breakfast feast where you can help yourself to all the goodies for $25. There are five locations in London as well as Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham.
Must have: Kejriwal — chili cheese toast with fried eggs and The Big Bombay — Dishoom’s take on the Full English.
2. Real Coconut — Tulum, Mexico
This place has healthy vegan and vegetarian selections that do not disappoint, an alternative to the traditional bacon-style eats. Staff make you feel at home while you tuck into heavenly pancakes without the guilt in a beautiful beach-front setting.
Must have: Macho pancakes — fresh pancakes made from eggs and a plantain base. Make sure you also try the vanilla almond bliss smoothie, which is made with homemade almond butter.
3. Bulgari Yacht Club — Dubai, United Arab Emirates
If you’ve been to Dubai then you’ll know it’s famous for Friday brunches. Everything is very much on brand, food is tasty and children are welcome. After brunch, you can move onto the beds by the pool. Available every Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for AED 350 (about $95) per person inclusive of soft beverage or AED 800 (about $215) inclusive of bubbly.
Must have: Tuna stuffed with baby red pepper. Expect to be overwhelmed with the amount of food to try but leave room for the dessert platter — the pear tart is a must.
4. Pot Luck Club — Cape Town, South Africa
If you’ve been to Cape Town then you’ll know it’s known for its food, so a “best brunch list” had to feature a Cape Town restaurant. Pot Luck Club does a brunch for R650 ($35) on Sundays from 11 a.m. You have the option to add bottomless bubbles for an extra R300 ($16). It’s a set menu of dishes, which are served on platters.
Must have: The octopus bruschetta is a clear win but you must also try the fresh oysters as oysters in Cape Town are arguably the best in the world.
5. London Grind — London, U.K.
This buzzing riverside cocktail/brunch/espresso bar is right on London Bridge. This is a great spot to dine solo and people watch or catch up with a group of friends. Even though this place is busy, you can’t fault the waiting staff and their attention to detail. On weekends, diners have the choice of bottomless prosecco or Bloody Marys to accompany their meal for $19 until 5 p.m.
Must have: The sweet potato harissa cakes always sell out quick so get there early. The coffee is incredible — well it has to be if it has its own roastery.
6. Bluestone Lane — New York City
There are a few spots of this brand across the U.S. but one of note is the Collective Cafe in the heart of New York’s West Village. Rustic but aesthetic with a homely feel and it has great Aussie coffee so you’ll feel like you just stepped into Australia in the heart of New York.
Must have: The Full English is a must as well as the avocado smash with poached eggs and feta. Can’t wait to try it? There’s a recipe here.
7. Dear Jervois — Auckland, New Zealand
Located in the heart of Herne Bay in Auckland, this is a casual dining experience with your health in mind. It takes its coffee-making very seriously but don’t worry if you’re not a caffeine person, there is always the organic smoothie menu to choose from. This place gets busy on weekends so expect a bit of a wait for a table — but it’s well worth it.
Must have: The shakshuka is a must which is a tomato base with poached eggs on top but the BAE — bacon and eggs — is a true classic. Perhaps order both and share?
8. Grub — Melbourne, Australia
Set inside a sort of indoor garden, Grub offers seasonal plates from a 1965 Airstream van in a very Berlin-like graffitied courtyard. It’s a very relaxed brunch offering but doesn’t skimp on the taste.
Must have: Sprouting broccoli with lemon crumb, pecorino, micro herbs and a poached egg. Get lost in the latte art in your coffee while you wait for your food as its coffee has to be one of the best that Melbourne has to offer.
9. Le Passe Compose — Montreal, Canada
This eatery may be unassuming from the outside but inside will be bustling with a big line to get a table. Presentation is on point and portions are big but it can get busy so service may be a little slow.
Must have: There is nothing compared to the French toast that they offer. It’s made with brioche bread and encrusted in panko crumbs — definitely one of those dishes you order to share at the end of your brunch.
Bottom line
Brunch when visiting a country can be one of the most exciting things to plan. Even if hotel breakfast is included, it can be bland and repetitive and isn’t always a taste of the city you’re in. These restaurants get busy on the weekend so if you can’t book then try and visit on a weekday if possible. Can’t make it? Check the restaurant venues social media channels for dishes which you can try to recreate at home.
Featured photo courtesy of Grind
