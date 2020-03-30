You can earn bonus points or miles supporting coronavirus relief efforts
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The coronavirus pandemic has rattled the world, with flights grounded, borders closed and hundreds of thousands who have fallen ill. From people hand-sewing masks for medical personnel to first responders jumping on planes to combat the virus in New York, we’ve seen some of the best humanity has to offer in recent weeks — and there are ways for you to get involved too.
Sign-up for TPG’s daily newsletter and check our coronavirus hub page for up-to-date information on the outbreak.
While now isn’t the time to travel, there are some options for earning points and miles while supporting COVID-19 relief efforts. If you’ve been wondering how to get involved without getting in the way, we’ve put together some options — and we’ll continually update this post as new ones are brought to light.
In This Post
Donate to the Red Cross to earn bonus miles
American Airlines is partnering with the Red Cross for donations to assist in coronavirus relief. From now until April 30, 2020, donations of $25 or more made at this link will receive 10x AAdvantage miles. American says you’ll see the miles credited to your account 30 to 45 days after donation. Just don’t forget to provide your account information.
We value AAdvantage miles at 1.4 cents each, which means a $1,000 donation will net you 10,000 miles (worth $140). While that’s not much, it can help you reach your next redemption when it’s safe to travel — especially if you’re able to find Web Special pricing.
RELATED: How to redeem American AAdvantage miles
There are several other ways to contribute to the relief effort from home while earning points and miles.
Order from restaurants online
With many people out of work and schools closed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, New York restaurant Regina’s Grocery is making sandwiches for children at Streetwork Project on New York’s Lower East Side. For a donation of $30 via GrubHub, Regina’s will make 25 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches per order.
Because GrubHub codes as dining, Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders earn 3x per dollar spent, while those with the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card earn 2x points. If you have the American Express® Gold Card, it earns 4x on dining. Even better — you don’t need to live in New York to donate. You can contribute anywhere.
READ MORE: Best credit cards for dining out — and ordering in
You can also contact local charities or first responders to see if they’d take any prepared meals ordered online. Some restaurants are even waiving delivery fees, so you could have food send straight to your desired recipient and collect bonus points or miles in the process — especially if they happen to participate in a dining rewards program.
Purchase groceries to donate to food banks
Local food banks also play a crucial support role in the coronavirus response. If you can pick up non-perishable items at the grocery store, this could be a great way to support those less fortunate in your community. Many credit cards offer bonus points or miles at supermarkets, including 4x points on the Amex Gold (on up to $25,000 in yearly purchases, then 1x). Terms apply.
As an alternative, you could wait until Wednesday and swipe your Chase Freedom, as the Q2 bonus will take effect then. You can activate this now and then earn 5% cash back (or 5x Ultimate Rewards points if you also have a premium Chase card) for the first $1,500 spent in combined purchases at grocery stores, gyms and fitness clubs through June, giving you a great way to maximize this spending and support the relief efforts.
Order key supplies online
I’ve also been poking around in various online shopping portals for elevated bonuses for medical supplies to donate to first responders. Medical professionals around the U.S. have reported shortages for essential products like hand sanitizer and masks and have asked for donations. If you can find these items online, they’d go a long way toward flattening the curve — and earning additional points or miles on the purchases would be the icing on the cake.
READ MORE: Best credit cards for online shopping
Donate Marriott points
While this won’t earn points, it’s still a great way to donate and get involved. Marriott has partnered with disaster relief organizations UNICEF, World Central Kitchen International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the Red Cross. Donations between $10 (2,500 Marriott Bonvoy points) and $500 (125,000 Bonvoy points) will help provide supplies, meals and more. You can pick which organization to donate or choose all of them.
Bottom line
The best way to support the medical community and flatten the curve is to stay at home and practice social distancing. But if you’re looking for ways to get involved that don’t require leaving your home — and earn some points in the process — these could be good places to start.
Featured image courtesy of Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.