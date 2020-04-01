Best U.S. Bank credit cards
When you think of the top credit card issuers, U.S. Bank sometimes gets overlooked in favor of Chase, American Express and Capital One. But U.S. Bank has a full credit card lineup that can provide a lot of value to your wallet. Today, we’ll walk through the top personal and business credit cards offered by U.S. Bank.
In This Post
Overview of the best U.S. Bank credit cards
- U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® Card: Best for cash back
- U.S. Bank Altitude™ Reserve Visa Infinite® Card: Best for frequent travelers
- U.S. Bank FlexPerks® Gold American Express® Card: Best for beginner travelers
- U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite™ MasterCard®: Best for business cash back
- U.S. Bank Business Leverage® Visa Signature® Card: Best for business travelers
Comparing the best U.S. Bank credit cards
|Card
|Welcome bonus
|Rewards rate
|Annual fee
|U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® Card*
|$150 after you spend $500 in the first 90 days of account opening.
|5% cash back on the first $2,000 spent each quarter in two categories of your choosing
2% on your choice of gas stations, restaurants or grocery stores
1% on all other purchases
|$0
|U.S. Bank Altitude™ Reserve Visa Infinite® Card*
|50,000 points after you spend $4,500 in the first 90 days of account opening.
|5x on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked through Altitude Rewards
3x on travel and mobile wallet purchases
|$400
|U.S. Bank FlexPerks® Gold American Express® Card*
|30,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first four months of account opening.
|5x on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked through FlexPerks Rewards
3x on restaurants
2x on airlines and gas stations
|$85
|U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite™ MasterCard®
|$500 after you spend $4,500 in the first 150 days of account opening
|3% at gas stations, office supply stores and cell phone service providers
|$0
|U.S. Bank Business Leverage® Visa Signature® Card
|75,000 points after you spend $7,500 in the first four months of account opening
|2x on the top two categories where you spend the most each month
|$95, waived the first year
Best U.S. Bank credit cards
U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® Card: Best for cash back
Annual fee: $0
Welcome bonus: $150 after you spend $500 in the first 90 days
Why we like it: If you’re looking for flexibility in a cash-back credit card, it doesn’t get much better than the U.S. Bank Cash+. You’ll be able to choose two categories in which to earn 5% cash back in each quarter (on the first $2,000 spent) from a pretty extensive list of options that includes TV, internet and streaming services. Those are valuable categories while we’re all practicing social distancing at home. Additionally, you’ll choose a 2% cash-back category each quarter — gas stations, restaurants or grocery stores. The card charges no annual fee and comes with Visa Signature benefits.
Check out our full card review
U.S. Bank Altitude™ Reserve Visa Infinite® Card: Best for frequent travelers
Annual fee: $400
Welcome bonus: 50,000 points after you spend $4,500 in the first 90 days — worth up to $750 on travel
Why we like it: The U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve is U.S. Bank’s premium travel card option available exclusively to U.S. Bank customers. You’ll earn 5x on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked through U.S. Bank Altitude Rewards, plus 3x on other travel purchases and mobile wallet spending. If you are someone who frequently uses mobile wallets like Apple Pay or Google Pay, this could be a great way to rack up points on a wide range of spending. Of course, the card also comes with $325 in annual travel credits, 12 Gogo Iinflight Wi-Fi passes each year, a 12-month complimentary Priority Pass Select membership, a $100 TSA PreCheck/Global Entry application fee credit once every four years, GoundLink Black Card Service and more — all for a lower annual fee than other premium rewards cards.
Check out our full card review
U.S. Bank FlexPerks® Gold American Express® Card: Best for beginner travelers
Annual fee: $85
Welcome bonus: 30,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first four months
Why we like it: You’ll earn 5x FlexPoints on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the FlexPerks Rewards center, 3x at restaurants and 2x at airlines and gas stations. That’s a strong rewards structure for a mid-tier card that only charges an $85 annual fee. The card also comes with benefits such as a $100 TSA PreCheck/Global Entry application fee credit once every four years, complimentary Boingo Wi-Fi, access to Amex’s Global Dining Program and more. One great perk is the $25 airline allowance for each round-trip award ticket to be used for baggage fees or inflight food and drinks. While it won’t win any awards for the best premium travel card, it’s a solid option for beginners.
Check out our full card review
U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite™ MasterCard®: Best for business cash back
Annual fee: $0
Welcome bonus: $500 after you spend $4,500 in purchases in the first 150 days of account opening
Why we like it: For a no-annual-fee business credit card, 3% back on gas stations, office supply stores and cell phone services is a solid earning structure. You’ll get a 25% annual bonus of up to $250 — so if you earned $500 in cash rewards the previous year, you’d get an additional $125 in bonus cash back. U.S. Bank also offers business owners an additional opportunity to earn rewards through the Encore Relationship Rewards program by taking payments as well as making them. All in all, it’s a solid small business card for any business owner who spends a lot on gas, office supplies and/or cell phone services.
U.S. Bank Business Leverage® Visa Signature® Card: Best for business travelers
Annual fee: $95 annual fee, waived the first year
Welcome bonus: 75,000 points after you spend $7,500 in eligible net purchases in the first four months of account opening.
Why we like it: With the U.S. Bank Business Leverage Card, you’ll get unlimited 2x on the categories you spend most in each month, and the categories aren’t limited to just a select few. In fact, U.S. Bank lists 48 potential categories, from advertising firms to airlines to charities to restaurants and just about everything in between. Since there’s no cap on the amount of rewards you can earn, this card has the potential to be quite lucrative (especially with typically high-budget categories like advertising and membership organizations as options). Like the U.S. Bank Business Cash Card, you can also earn additional rewards through the Encore Relationship Program. This card doesn’t offer any other ancillary benefits, but for a low-annual-fee card, that’s not exactly unexpected.
Bottom line
These are just a few of the top credit card options from U.S. Bank. While I don’t think they quite stand up against the full lineups of issuers like Chase and American Express, there is a lot to like about many of these credit cards. The ability to customize your rewards structure across a couple of the personal and small business cards is particularly interesting.
Featured image by The Points Guy staff.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
