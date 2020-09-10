The 37 best hotels in New York City for every type of traveler
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We’ll be here to help you prepare, whether you’re traveling next month or next year.
New York City. The Big Apple. The City That Never Sleeps. Whatever you call it, New York has something for everyone. From the bagels and pizza to the marquees of Broadway and intimate restaurants in Lower Manhattan, you’ll never be lacking for things to do in New York.
The same principle applies to its hotel scene: The city has everything, from hostels catering to backpackers to luxury hotels fronting Central Park with suites costing upwards of $1,000 per night.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
No matter what kind of traveler you are and what type of trip to New York you have in mind, you’ll find the perfect place to stay. There are our picks for the top hotels to consider on your next trip to the city.
In This Post
Best luxury hotels
If your idea of a perfect trip to the Big Apple is filled with lavish dinners, evenings at the theater, high-end shopping and the like, you’re going to want to match that experience with a similarly luxe hotel. Luckily, New York City has plenty.
The St. Regis New York, a favorite among TPG staffers, is a posh property located on 55th Street between Madison and Fifth Avenues in Manhattan, which are two of the most exclusive shopping boulevards in the city — if not the entire country. The hotel dates back to 1904 and is housed in a classic French Beaux-Arts style building. The best news of all is you can use your points here. This Category 8 Marriott Bonvoy property will cost between 70,000 and 100,000 points per night, depending on your travel dates.
Located across the street from the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Baccarat Hotel and Residences is a relatively new entrant to New York’s luxury hotel scene. Outfitted with around 15,000 crystals and the nation’s first spa by La Mer — a very high-end and oh-so-expensive skincare company — you’ll immediately know you’re in the lap of luxury the instant you pull up outside the building.
Since 1988, The Peninsula New York has sat gracefully on the corner of 55th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan. The New York outpost of this ultra-exclusive hotel chain provides guests with a multitude of luxuries, including a rooftop bar and restaurant that serves views up and down Fifth Avenue and the rest of Manhattan. It’s also conveniently located to explore some of the city’s top attractions, including the aforementioned MoMA, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Radio City Music Hall and more.
Located tantalizingly close to New York’s green lung, Central Park, The Four Seasons Hotel New York, designed by world-famous architect I.M. Pei — has been a mainstay luxury property in the city since it opened in 1993. Step into the lobby and you’ll be transported to a world of hushed luxury high above some of the city’s most prestigious avenues. After you check in, you can’t skip a martini at the iconic Ty Bar.
In a glassy tower on the so-called “Billionaire’s Row” on 57th Street, the Park Hyatt New York offers discerning travelers a modern twist on luxury in an area of town where the feel is mostly classic, timeless design. Take a dip in the 25th-floor pool and relax in a spacious suites with black-out shades, marble-clad bathrooms and comfortable king-size beds.
Two newer entries — the New York Edition and the Times Square Edition — should be on any luxury traveler’s shortlist when traveling to New York. The former is located in a clocktower dating back to 1909 adjacent to Madison Square Park while the latter is housed in a sleek new building right in the center of all the action near Times Square. At both properties you can expect to find a modern, minimalist interpretation of luxury with crisp white linens, generous use of stylized wood and, of course, the faux-fur throws that are Edition signatures. Both Edition properties are Category 7 Marriott Bonvoy hotels, meaning you can use between 50,000 and 70,000 points for a free night, depending on the dates you stay.
Best boutique hotels
Luckily for anyone who isn’t a fan of big chain hotels, New York has no shortage of boutique properties that offer most, if not all, of the amenities you’d find at a chain hotel in (sometimes) more exciting locations with unique designs.
The High Line Hotel began its life in 1895 as a seminary, but since 2013 has been a 60-room hotel known for its location near the famous High Line urban park, as its name would suggest. Each year, the hotel features a new restaurant in its outdoor space that tends to be a hit when the weather is agreeable in the city.
The Bowery Hotel, located at the “border” of the East Village and Lower East Side neighborhoods, is a favorite hangout for both in-the-know visitors and locals. This 135-room property is situated right in the middle of one of New York City’s most exciting neighborhoods. And its restaurant, Gemma, may be one of the best places in the area to grab dinner or drinks.
Though it’s technically part of a chain, The Hoxton, Williamsburg (the brand’s first foray into the United States) feels like a boutique property. The hotel called on residents of the area to help select the books found in each room as well as with neighborhood recommendations. Several rooms offer jaw-dropping views of the ever-changing Manhattan skyline.
The Crosby Street Hotel channels the English countryside with bright, cheery decor in the middle of the hustle and bustle of downtown Manhattan. Step outside, and you’re in the middle of all the action that Soho has to offer. Head back inside to this comfortable hotel after a long day or night, and you’ll wake up feeling refreshed. The Crosby Bar, located within the hotel, even offers an afternoon tea to keep up its British street cred.
Just north of the Flatiron District and Madison Square Park, The Nomad Hotel has been winning guests over with its chic rooms, drop-dead gorgeous library lounge and somewhat clubby bar, while locals have been flocking here in hopes of scoring a table at the namesake restaurant for years.
Located in Midtown Manhattan, The Whitby takes the same approach as its sister hotel, The Crosby Street Hotel, mentioned earlier. Forget the corporate, boring Midtown hotel: This property injects color and personality into the surrounding area. Like The Crosby, The Whitby offers afternoon tea, as well as a 130-seat movie theater that hosts screenings on Sunday afternoons.
Formerly known as the Hotel Americano, the Selina Chelsea will reopen with the same minimalist design of its predecessor, a small-but-sceney rooftop pool and a prime location for anyone who wants to explore Chelsea’s many galleries.
Best hotels for families
Situated in the Financial District, the Residence Inn New York Downtown: Manhattan/World Trade Center Area is ideally located for tourists looking to explore the attractions of Lower Manhattan including the World Trade Center, South Street Seaport, the Statue of Liberty and more. Offering some rooms with two queen beds and kitchenettes, this Category 5 Marriott Bonvoy property costs between 30,000 and 40,000 points for a free night, depending on the dates of your stay.
Despite its name, the TRYP New York City Times Square South is closer to Penn Station. This Wyndham property is well-designed and even features 10-foot ceilings, a rarity in Manhattan. But, the piece de resistance is the rooms that are designed especially for families, with bunk beds, a separate bed and a sleeper sofa.
An all-suite property, the Conrad New York Midtown provides large rooms perfect for families. With separate sitting rooms and comfy king beds, everyone will find a spot in the room to enjoy. And, the hotel’s location near Central Park, Broadway and other Midtown attractions practically guarantees you’ll be able to see many of New York’s greatest hits after just a short walk. Rooms can be had from 95,000 Hilton Honors points per night.
Best hotels for business travelers
Business travelers will appreciate the comfort and amenities of the Kimpton Hotel Eventi. It has a huge, inviting lobby with multiple food-and-beverage outlets and rooms with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and luxurious Frette sheets. You’ll also be close to many of the best spots in Chelsea, including the High Line, making it the perfect base to explore the city after a day of work.
Near many of the city’s biggest financial institutions, the Conrad New York Downtown provides business travelers a luxurious and peaceful place to lay their heads after long days filled with meetings and presentations. But, the hotel isn’t just conveniently located for business engagements. It’s adjacent to the relatively new Brookfield Place development, which has a plethora of shopping and dining opportunities. Plus, you’re just a short walk from many West Side neighborhoods like Tribeca and the West Village, where you’ll find even more dining, shopping and entertainment.
If work brings you closer to Midtown — or practically any neighborhood of the city– the Grand Hyatt New York is connected to Grand Central Terminal, providing convenient access to many of the city’s main subway lines as well as several commuter trains. This hotel is a Category 5 property in the World of Hyatt award chart, meaning a free night will cost you 20,000 points.
Best hotels for party animals
There’s nothing like a New York party. While the city’s nightlife scene has been dormant since the onset of the coronavirus, several hotels have made a name for themselves as being go-to spots for anyone searching for some good old-fashioned revelry. And as soon as the pandemic is safely in the rearview mirror, these spots will surely be back at it.
On the east side of Manhattan, the Gramercy Park Hotel has been a favorite of partygoers for years. In 2003, the hotel was sold to Ian Schrager, who has more recently collaborated with Marriott International on its Edition brand. It was renovated and reestablished itself in the lore of the city’s hotels. The hotel’s Rose Bar — the lobby bar that turns into a club later at night — is still a favorite of local celebrities and other well-heeled guests.
With two locations (one in the Meatpacking District, the other in the East Village), New York’s Standard hotels have positioned themselves as the ultimate party spots. The East Village location offers a garden perfect for day-drinking outside, while the Meatpacking outpost has Le Bain, a European-feeling club famous for its interior hot tub and expansive rooftop space. Even more exclusive, the Boom Boom Room provides a space for partygoers to dance the night away high above the city.
Soho House is a favorite hangout for younger, “creative” types who work hard and play even harder. Of the three locations around New York City, only the first, Soho House New York, located in the Meatpacking District, has hotel rooms. It also has a rooftop pool and bar that attracts crowds in warmer months, as well as a restaurant and bar that gets lively just about every night of the week.
Another Ian Schrager project, the Public Hotel, opened in New York’s Lower East Side to much fanfare. Leaning heavily on its public spaces — as its name would suggest — the hotel has become a hot hangout spot, thanks to elements like its Instagrammable escalators in the entry and a rooftop bar and club with jaw-dropping skyline views. And it’s home to Public Arts, a “multimedia performance space” that hosts everything from comedy nights to DJs spinning tracks into the wee hours of the morning.
Best hotels for your budget
If you want to be in the middle of everything but not shell out a ton of money, look no further than the AC Hotel Times Square. Rooms at this property are currently going for as little as $99 per night, but you’ll get a modern hotel with a central location, chic-looking minimalist decor and plenty of airy open spaces.
Both the Arlo Soho and Nomad have delivered big time for travelers seeking solid bang for their buck. The rooms may not be particularly spacious, but the hotels are situated in great areas of town, and each offers plenty of public space for relaxing, working and socializing. And, each has a rooftop bar where you can unwind, cocktail in hand, at the end of a long day of work or tourist-ing. With rooms going for as little as $79 per night at the Soho location, it’s affordable for just about any budget.
Located near the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges, the Tillary Hotel in Brooklyn provides travelers an upscale escape at a great price. Rooms are going for as little as $129 a night, and your home base will be just minutes away from many of south Brooklyn’s top attractions including the Barclays Center and the DUMBO neighborhood.
Best hotels for your Instagram
Book a room with a park view at The Ritz-Carlton, New York Central Park and you’ll be treated to one of the most iconic hotel views in existence. This property recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation, so you can expect refreshed public spaces and rooms that emulate an uptown New York townhouse.
Located in the Gramercy Park neighborhood, the Freehand Hotel New York has proved a hit for visitors looking for relatively affordable accommodations and with locals who flock to its rooftop bar, Broken Shaker. Step off the elevator into the tiki-inspired space and you’ll immediately reach for your phone to post on your Instagram feed.
Across the East River in Williamsburg, check out the William Vale Hotel for priceless views of the Manhattan skyline from its several outdoor spaces, including its rooftop bar and restaurant called Westlight.
For another vantage point of Manhattan from Brooklyn, check into the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge and head straight to the roof to take in sweeping vistas of the skyscrapers of the Financial District and the Brooklyn Bridge reflected in the pool.
Hotel 50 Bowery is located in Chinatown and has a rooftop bar called The Crown, which means you’re sure to experience panoramic views of the Empire State Building and the rest of Midtown Manhattan’s gleaming towers. A Category 5 hotel in the World of Hyatt program, you can book award nights at this property for 20,000 points per night.
Best hotels for history buffs
The Algonquin Hotel first opened its doors in 1902, and a room cost $2 per night. It’s the oldest operating hotel in the city and, as a result, has seen its fair share of historical events within its walls, including the meetings of the Round Table. This group of people we’d refer to as “creatives” today met every day at the hotel for a decade and provided entertainment and reading material for the entire country. And, The Algonquin is known for being the birthplace of “The New Yorker” magazine. The Algonquin is also a Category 7 Marriott Autograph Collection hotel, meaning you could score a free night with 50,000 to 70,000 points per night, depending on when you stay.
The Plaza Hotel opened in 1907 and has since hosted numerous meetings among political luminaries as well as celebrities including Liza Minnelli, Miles Davis and even The Beatles. The French chateau-inspired building has been a National Historic Landmark since 1986, and today Fairmont manages the hotel.
An Upper East Side icon since 1930, The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel has hosted a long roster of famous and important guests including every American president since Harry Truman, Her Royal Highness the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Late Princess of Wales, Diana, as well as the monarchs of Greece, Spain and Sweden. You can’t miss the iconic Bemelman’s Bar, with its dim lighting, leather-clad banquettes and gold leaf ceiling.
Featured photo by javan/Twenty20.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.