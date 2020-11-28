These are the best hotels in Italy for every type of traveler
In 2018, there were more than 33,000 hotels in Italy.
No wonder you’re unsure about where to stay — that’s a lot to choose from. But some hotels stand out more than others, and Italy is an incredible spot if you’re looking for luxury. However, the country has accommodation for everyone, with boutique properties, budget options, points hotels and beyond.
Here are some of TPG’s top picks for Italian hotel hotspots for every traveler. Although this list leans towards more upmarket properties, we tried to find hotels in many different regions and cities in Italy, giving visitors the option to find the perfect hotel in a variety of destinations.
1. Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Cuomo
As if being set on the shores of Lake Como isn’t beautiful enough, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo has one of the world’s most magnificent hotel pools: a floating pool set directly in the lake. Connected to the pool by floating piers, the T Beach channels the seaside with imported sand, which you can feel between your toes as you sunbathe.
This hotel opens seasonally and will reopen in March 2021. Room rates start at $580 per night.
2. Maison La Minervetta, Sorrento
The bold, colorful design aesthetic of Maison La Minervetta is especially intriguing for those wanting a vibrant Italian holiday. Rooms combine contemporary and quirky decor, with light streaming in from the massive windows. Views from the deck and pool of Sorrento’s Bay are beyond awe-inspiring.
Room rates start at $273 per night.
3. Four Seasons Florence
Set on the grounds of the tranquil, 11-acre Giardino Della Gherardesca park, the Four Seasons Firenze is just a 15-minute walk from the famed Duomo and the rest of Florence‘s bustling city center. From the Michelin-starred Il Palagio Restaurant to the marble bathrooms, this hotel is as opulent as it gets. For the ultimate splurge, consider a garden suite, which comes with its own outdoor space, or a frescoed suite, which is covered in Italian Renaissance art.
Room rates start at $658 per night.
4. Bvlgari Hotel Milan
Design buffs should consider the Bvlgari Hotel Milano. Although the building dates back to the 1950s, the decor is the utmost modern and stylish. Design elements are made of teak, oak and black opaque marble from Zimbabwe, furniture is from Antonio Citterio and you’ll find framed sketches of Bvlgari jewels in guestrooms. If the Bvlgari Hotel is out of your price range but you’re dying for a fashionista stay, check out room rates at the Armani Hotel and the Fendi Hotel, both in Milan.
Room rates start at $775 per night.
5. The Belmond Caruso, Amalfi Coast
This gorgeous Amalfi coast property made the TPG list of most luxurious hotels in Europe, and it’s truly the perfect splurge. The 11th-century palace sits atop a cliff, featuring one of Italy’s most stunning infinity pools overlooking the sea. The suites at the Belmond Caruso are colorful and charming, coming with private balconies where guests can the breathtaking views at 1,000 feet above sea level.
This hotel will reopen for the season on April 1, 2021. Room rates start at $907 per night.
6. La Agnata di Andre, Sardinia
Once an abandoned farmhouse, La Agnata di Andre now oozes rustic charm in the heart of Sardinia, Italy’s second-largest island. The property’s pool is flanked by towering evergreens and large stones, and the garden is romantic and whimsical, complete with fountains, flowers and wooded areas. Rooms are cozy and feature outdoor space overlooking the garden and pool area.
Room rates start at $214 per night.
7. St. Regis Rome
Located in the heart of Rome in one of the city’s most famous squares, Repubblica, the St. Regis dates back to the late 1800s. Expect a restored chic interior complete with design touches like Rubelli fabrics and handmade glass, sophisticated with a nod to the hotel’s impressive history. Guestrooms are luminous, colorful and airy, capturing the vivid spirit of Italy’s capital city.
Room rates start around $479 or 70,000 points per night.
8. Lefay Resort and Spa, Dolomiti
Set upon northern Italy’s UNESCO World Heritage site the Dolomites, the Lefay Resort and Spa Dolomiti is part of Hyatt’s Small Luxury Hotel program. Perfect for skiers, this alpine chalet is moments away from the snow-capped peaks of the Madonna de Campiglio ski area. The hotel refers to its spa as a “wellness temple,” featuring 5,000 square feet of pools, saunas and treatment rooms.
Room rates start at $335 or 30,000 Hyatt points per night.
9. Gritti Palace, Venice
It’s a tough choice for luxury travelers in Venice between Hotel Danieli, the new St Regis Venice, the Aman Venice or the Gritti Palace. But the Gritti Palace offers visitors a historic and unique experience. The 15th-century property is now part of Marriott Luxury Collection and sits on the Grand Canal. The hotel is outfitted in vintage antiques and elegant Italian artifacts and features unique amenities such as the Gritti Epicurean School, which offers cooking classes and private dinners.
Room rates start at $760 per night or 70,000 points per night.
10. JK Place Capri
The understated elegance of JK Place Capri channels its gorgeous Mediterranean surroundings. Hues of blue and cream outfit the property, and stunning views of the sea can be had from most areas of the hotel. Guestrooms feature balconies overlooking the crashing waves, and the pool is a tranquil respite for Capri’s sophisticated scene.
Room rates start at $642 per night.
11. Liberty Boutique Hotel, Rome
Apt for travelers on a budget, the Liberty Boutique Hotel has comfortable, clean rooms featuring amenities like espresso machines and flat-screen TVs. The hotel’s rooftop bar is the perfect place to unwind after a long day of viewing Rome’s famous tourist attractions.
Room rates include breakfast and start at $109 per night.
12. Castello Vicciomaggio, Tuscany
Spending the night in a castle in Tuscany is likely a bucket list item for many travelers. And you can at the Castello Vicciomaggio, located in the Chianti wine region near Florence. The property, which has been meticulously restored, dates back to 1100, full of history and legends. Today, though, you can visit the on-site winery or lounge at the pool during your stay.
Room rates start at $184 per night.
13. The Masseria Cervarolo, Puglia
If you’ve ever dreamed of staying in a typical Puglian trullo house, a white, conical hut typical of the region, consider Masseria Cervarolo. Set in the countryside a few miles from Ostuni, the junior suites are located in the trulli themselves, outfitted in stone and including both living and sleeping areas. The grounds and garden embody a typical Puglian countryside retreat, complete with a relaxing pool and solarium area.
Room rates start at $224 per night.
14. Relais San Guiliano, Sicily
This historical mansion is located in rural Sicily, but not too far from major city Catania. The Relais San Guiliano is home to a peaceful garden, wine cellar (with wines from nearby Mount Etna), infinity pool, spa and restaurant with farm-to-table cuisine. Even the lowest room categories are sleek, with wood finishings and skylights.
Room rates start at $581 per night (certain dates may require longer minimum stays).
15. Calidario Terme Etrusche, Tuscany
Those needing a truly relaxing escape should consider Calidario Terme Etrusche, home to natural hot springs ideal for wellness and rejuvenation. Besides the outdoor springs, the hotel also features a large spa complete with chromotherapy, sensory showers, whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms and treatment rooms.
Room rates start at $91 which includes spa/natural spring access.
Bottom line
Whether it’s a castle in Tuscany, a fashion luxury splurge in Milan or a points property in Rome, Italy has a hotel right for you. Before choosing, organize your budget, preferences and any points or miles balances to best narrow down your accommodation options.
Featured image courtesy of JK Place Capri.
