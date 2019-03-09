This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: The Hilton American Express Ascend Card is now the Hilton Surpass® Card from American Express and is offering a limited-time bonus of 130,000 bonus points + a free weekend night through August 28, 2019.
Americans spend a lot of time in their cars, and gasoline purchases make up 3.3% of annual household expenditures. That may not sound like much, but it means that the typical family spends about $1,909 each year on gas, according to consumer expenditure data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
You may spend more or less depending on your own situation, but this is the number we used when looking at the best cash back credit cards and best travel credit cards to use when stopping to fill up your tank. We found 10 consumer credit cards that offer solid returns of 3% or more on gas spending. Here is a list of our top picks:
Best Gas Credit Cards of 2019
- PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card
- Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
- Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card
- Citi Premier Card
- Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi
- The Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
- Chase Freedom Unlimited
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
- Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card
Note that if you’re a small-business owner — or operate your own business on the side — you may also want to consider business credit cards like The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express or the Ink Business Cash Credit Card, both of which can offer returns of about 4% on your gas spending (based on TPG valuations). But this analysis is focused on personal cards, so let’s dive into a broad look at the best consumer credit cards to have when you’re at the gas station, compared and ranked by what you’ll earn per dollar spent:
|Category Bonus
|Point Value (based on TPG Valuations)
|Total Earned per Dollar Spent
|Annual Fee
|PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card
|5x points on gas purchases
|0.85 to 1.27 cents*
|4.35 to 6.35 cents
|$0
|Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
|2x points at US gas stations (50% points bonus when you make 30 or more purchases with your card in a billing period). Terms Apply.
|2 cents
|4 to 6 cents depending on points bonus
|$95
|Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
|3x points on travel and transit, including gas stations
|1 to 1.75 cents**
|3 to 5.25 cents
|$0
|Citi Premier Card
|3x points on travel and gas purchases
|1.7 cents
|5.1 cents
|$95
|Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi
|4% cash back on eligible gas worldwide (for the first $7,000 in purchases per year, then 1%)
|N/A (cash back)
|4 cents
|$0 (with your paid Costco membership)
|The Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
|6x points at US gas stations (among other 6x categories). Terms Apply.
|0.6 cents
|3.6 cents
|$95 (See Rates & Fees)
|Chase Freedom Unlimited
|3% cash back on all spending your first year up to $20,000 in spend. After that, 1.5% cash back on all spending
|2 cents
|3 to 6 cents***
|$0
|Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
|3% cash back at US gas stations. Terms Apply.
|N/A (cash back)
|3 cents
|$95 (See Rates & Fees)
|Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card
|3% cash back (for the first $2,500 spent per quarter on a category of your choice, including gas 1%)
|N/A (cash back)
|3 cents
|$0
*TPG does not assess the value of PenFed points, however PenFed has provided examples to us that indicate points are worth 0.85 cents toward gift cards, and perhaps a little more for merchandise. When booking travel, points are worth around 0.85 to 0.90 cents each for air travel, but as much as 1.27 cents toward hotel bookings, with many hotel reservations returning about 1.18 cents in value per point redeemed.
**Travel redemption value is increased when paired with the Wells Fargo Visa Signature® Card.
***Cash back may be converted to more valuable points only when paired with a card that earns Ultimate Rewards points.
Let’s look into each card details individually, including an analysis of the value of gas rewards earned over the course of a year.
PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card
Gas rewards: Earn 5x points “at the pump.”
Other rewards and perks: Earn 3x points on groceries and 1 point per dollar on all other spending.
Sign-up bonus: Earn a $100 statement credit when you spend $1,500 within the first 90 days
Annual fee: $0
Estimated annual cash back/points from gas spending: 9,545 points worth $81.13 to $121.22
Keep in mind: You must be a member of the Pentagon Federal Credit Union to qualify for this card. Points may be redeemed for rewards only, including airfare and hotel stays. Based on previous reporting, points are worth as little as 0.85 cents each when redeemed for gift cards and as much as 1.27 cents apiece when put toward hotel bookings. A minimum balance of 1,000 points is required for redemptions.
Amex EveryDay Preferred Credit Card from American Express
Gas rewards: Earn 2x points at US gas stations.
Other rewards and perks: Earn 3x points at US supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1x) and 1x points on other purchases. Use your card 30 or more times on purchases in a billing period and earn 50% more points on those purchases.
Welcome bonus: Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards points after you make $1,000 in purchases in your first three months.
Annual fee: $95
Estimated annual cash back/points from gas spending: 3,818 points valued at $114.54 (if you make 30 or more transactions each month)
Keep in mind: Since this card is part of the Amex Membership Rewards program, points are worth more than the standard 1 cent each you’ll find with most cash back cards. According to TPG’s latest valuations, Membership Rewards points are worth 2 cents apiece. That means for every dollar spent at a gas station, you’ll earn 2 points worth 4 cents. If you hit 30 monthly transactions, those 2 points per dollar spent turn into 3 points per dollar spent worth 6 cents in travel, making this among the most valuable card for gas purchases. (The information for the Amex EveryDay Preferred Credit Card from American Express has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.)
Wells Fargo Propel American Express card
Gas rewards: Earn 3x points on gas station purchases.
Other rewards and perks: Earn 3x points on eating out, ordering in, gas, rideshares, transit, flights, hotels, homestays, car rentals and popular streaming services. Earn 1 point per dollar on all other purchases.
Annual fee: $0
Estimated annual cash back/points from gas spending: 5,727 points worth $57.27 to $100.22
Keep in mind: Points are generally valued at 1 cent apiece and can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, charity donations or cash back. However, the Go Far Rewards points you earn on the Propel Amex can be combined with the no-annual-fee Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card, which allows you to redeem your points at 1.5 cents each for airfare. And if you spend $50,000 in a calendar year on the Wells Fargo Visa, that redemption rate jumps to 1.75 cents per point, which would make the points earned on Propel Amex gas purchases worth as much as 5.25 cents per dollar when redeemed for airfare. (The information for the Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.)
Citi Premier Card
Gas rewards: Earn 3x points on travel, including gas.
Other rewards and perks: Earn 2x points on dining out and entertainment and 1x points on all other purchases.
Sign-up bonus: Earn 60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
Annual fee: $95
Estimated annual cash back/points from gas spending: 5,727 points worth $97.36
Keep in mind: At 1.7 cents each, ThankYou points are worth a bit less than Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Membership Rewards, but the Citi currency can still prove valuable, especially when you transfer points to one of the program’s 15 travel partners. However, when purchasing gas, you may want to avoid gas sold at warehouse clubs as you’ll only receive 1 point per dollar with the Citi Premier Card.
Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi
Gas rewards: Earn 4% cash back on eligible gas for the first $7,000 per year (1% thereafter).
Other rewards and perks: Earn 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases, 2% cash back on all other purchases from Costco and Costco.com and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Sign-up bonus: None
Annual fee: $0 with your paid Costco membership
Estimated annual cash back/points from gas spending: $76.36
Keep in mind: You have to be a Costco member to be eligible for this card, and although this is a cash-back card, you can’t earn statement credits or redeem your rewards at any time. Instead, you’ll receive a reward coupon annually, redeemable for cash or merchandise at US Costco warehouses.
The Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
Gas rewards: Earn 6x Hilton Honors bonus points for each dollar of eligible purchases at US gas stations.
Other rewards and perks: Earn 6x Hilton Honors bonus points for each dollar of eligible purchases at US restaurants and at US supermarkets; earn 12x Hilton Honors bonus points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your card directly with a participating hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio; earn 3x bonus points for all other eligible spending. Earn a Weekend Night Reward from Hilton Honors after you spend $15,000 on purchases in a calendar year.
Welcome bonus: Earn 125,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the card within your first three months of card membership.
Annual fee: $95
Estimated annual cash back/points from gas spending: 11,454 points worth $68.72.
Keep in mind: This card may not be a good choice for general points and miles collectors, as TPG values Hilton points at only 0.6 cents apiece, less than many other programs. That makes the 6x gas station bonus look far less attractive, but using this card could make sense to Hilton loyalists who want to maximize Hilton Honors points.
Chase Freedom Unlimited
Rewards: Earn 3% cash back on all spending in your first year up to $20,000 in spend. After that, earn 1.5% cash back on all spending.
Annual fee: $0
Estimated annual cash back/points from gas spending: $28.64 cash back/2,864 Chase Ultimate Rewards points worth $57.28. If you signed up recently with the offer of 3% cash back for the first $20,000 in spend your first year, you’d get $57.28 cash back/5,728 Chase Ultimate Rewards points worth $114.56.
Keep in mind: Although Freedom Unlimited is a cash-back credit card, you can transfer your earnings into the account of another Ultimate Rewards credit card you own — like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve — and convert your rewards into UR points, which are worth 2 cents apiece according to TPG’s latest calculations. Or when used to redeem travel within the Chase travel portal, UR points are worth 1.25 cents when used in combination with the Sapphire Preferred and 1.5 cents with the Sapphire Reserve.
Blue Cash Preferred from American Express
Gas rewards: Earn 3% cash back at US gas stations.
Other rewards and perks: Earn 6% cash back at US supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%) and 1% back on other purchases. Card Members who applied and were approved for the American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card before May 9, 2019, will continue to receive 3% Cash Back at select U.S. department stores until July 31, 2019.
Welcome bonus: Receive a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases within the first three months.
Annual fee: $95
Estimated annual cash back/points from gas spending: $57.27
Keep in mind: This is a cash-back card, so there’s no opportunity to earn valuable Amex Membership Rewards points, but 3% in cash back on gas purchases isn’t bad. However, when it comes to earning gas rewards, not all stores are treated equally. American Express says “superstores, supermarkets and warehouse clubs that sell gasoline are not considered gas stations” and won’t earn bonus cash back.
Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card
Gas rewards: Earn 3% cash back in a category of your choice out of six options including gas purchases, for the first $2,500 spent each quarter — and note that the $2,500 quarterly cap applies to both your 3% choice category and the 2% back on grocery store/wholesale club purchases.
Other rewards and perks: Earn 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (on up to $2,500 spent per quarter on combined choice category, grocery store and wholesale club purchases; then 1%) and 1% on everything else. Get a 10% customer bonus every time you redeem your cash back into a Bank of America checking or savings account. If you’re a Preferred Rewards client, you can increase that bonus to 25%-75%.
Welcome bonus: Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days.
Annual fee: $0
Estimated annual cash back/points from gas spending: $57.27
Keep in mind: You can earn tiered relationship bonuses in Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program based on the amount of money you have on deposit in your qualifying Bank of America and/or Merrill Edge/Merrill Lynch investment accounts. You’re eligible for a percentage-based bonus of base rewards points you earn once you have at least $20,000 in assets at the bank. Here’s how the tiers work:
-
-
-
-
- Gold status earns a 25% rewards bonus and requires combined balances of between $20,000 and $50,000.
- Platinum status earns a 50% rewards bonus and requires combined balances of between $50,000 to $100,000.
- Platinum Honors status earns a 75% rewards bonus and requires a combined balance of more than $100,000.
-
-
-
The rewards tier you qualify for will be based on your 3-month average combined balances in your qualifying accounts, so your status could change as you deposit and withdraw money from your accounts.
Don’t Forget About Rotating Categories
We haven’t included cards like the Chase Freedom or Discover it® Cash Back on our list because their base rewards are too low (1%), while their rotating category bonuses change every year. That being said, both cards have pretty reliably included gas purchases for at least one quarter each year as one of the rotating categories eligible to receive 5% cash back on up to $1,500 a quarter (enrollment required). That could be worth up to $75 cash back during the quarter. The Discover it Cash Back offers 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Bottom Line
For the typical US household, gasoline purchases are the ninth-largest categorized expense that can typically be placed on a credit card. You shouldn’t make gas rewards your only priority when choosing your next credit card, but it’s an important factor if you’re driving the family around regularly. As always, your best bet is to find a card that offers great bonus category rewards on the spending you do most frequently, so if gas is a major part of your budget, make sure you’re considering at least one of the credit cards on this list.
The Best Gas Credit Cards of 2019
-
-
-
-
- PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card
- Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
- Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
- Citi Premier Card
- Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi
- The Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
- Chase Freedom Unlimited
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
- Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card
-
-
-
Featured image by aabejon / Getty Images.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Ascend Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred Card, please click here.
Updated on 4/10/19
This is The Points Guy’s permanent page about the best credit cards for gas purchases. Keep in mind you may see some reader comments referring to older card offers and details below.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.