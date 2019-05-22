This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When it comes to bonus categories, one of the most popular ones among TPG readers is dining (travel, unsurprisingly, is another top pick). And if you’re spending a lot on dining, you’ll want to know which credit card will maximize your rewards when enjoying a night out.
But it’s not as easy as just looking at the earning rate on a card and deciding that 3x on dining is better than 2x. The value of the points or miles you’re earning is also an important part of the calculation, as it could mean that 2 points per dollar on one card is actually better than 3 points per dollar on another.
So rather than having to slog through every card in your wallet, we’ve done the math for you. For each of the best cards offering valuable bonus rewards on dining, we calculated the bonus multiplier, the value of the points earned based on TPG’s most recent monthly point valuations, the annual fee and noted any special requirements about that card.
|Category Bonus
|Value of the Points
|Total Earned per Dollar Spent
|Annual Fee
|Welcome Bonus
|Notes
|Citi Prestige Card
|5x
|1.7 cents
|8.5 cents
|$495
|50,000 points after $4,000 in spending in the first three months
|Full card review; annual fee is $450 until September 2019 for existing cardholders
|American Express® Gold Card
|4x
|2 cents
|8 cents
|$250 (See Rates & Fees)
|35,000 points after spending $2,000 in the first three months. Terms Apply.
|Full card review
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|3x
|2 cents
|6 cents
|$450
|50,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
|Full card review
|Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
|7x
|0.6 cents
|4.2 cents
|$450 (See Rates & Fees)
|150,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
|Full card review; 7x only at US restaurants
|Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
|2x
|2 cents
|4 cents
|$95
|60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
|Full card review
|Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
|4x
|1 cent
|4 cents
|$95 (waived 1st year)
|$300 cash bonus after you spend $3,000 within the first three months
|Full card review
|Uber Visa Card
|4x
|1 cent
|4 cents
|$0
|$100 after you spend $500 in the first 90 days
|Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
|6x
|0.6 cents
|3.6 cents
|$95 (See Rates & Fees)
|125,000 points after spending $2,000 in the first three months
|Full card review; 6x only at US restaurants
|Citi Premier Card
|2x
|1.7 cents
|3.4 cents
|$95
|60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
|Full card review
|The World Of Hyatt Credit Card
|2x
|1.7 cents
|3.4 cents
|$95
|25,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus an additional 25,000 points after you spend $6,000 in the first six months
|Full card review
|Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
|3x
|1 to 1.75 cents
|3 to 5.75 cents
|$0
|30,000 points when you spend $3,000 in the first three months
|Full card review; points are worth 1.5 cents if you also have a Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card, and are worth 1.75 cents if you spend $50,000 a year or more on the Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card
|Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card
|3x to 5.25x
|1 cent
|3 to 5.25 cents
|$0
|$200 cash bonus after you spend $1,000 within the first 90 days
|Only if dining is your 3% choice category; only on the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club purchases each quarter; category bonus depends on how much you have with Bank of America/Merrill; 3% foreign transaction fee
|Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi
|3x
|1 cent
|3 cents
|$0
|None
|Full card review; must have a Costco membership
|Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card
|2x to 3.5x
|1 cent
|2 to 3.5 cents
|$95
|50,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first 90 days
|Full card review; category bonus depend on how much you have with Bank of America/Merrill Lynch
|U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® Card
|2x to 5x
|1 cent
|2 to 5 cents
|$0
|$150 cash back after you spend $500 in the first 90 days
|5x on your first $2,000 on fast food if chosen as one of your 5x categories; 2x at restaurants
As you can see, the Citi Prestige leads the way with 5 Citi ThankYou points per dollar spent at restaurants. Since TPG’s latest valuations peg the value of Citi ThankYou points at 1.7 cent each, the Prestige provides a 8.5% return on restaurant spending. The Prestige earns 5x points on dining both in the US and abroad, but its $495 annual fee may be a bit much for some. However, 5x earning on airfare, a $250 annual travel credit and other benefits increase the card’s potential value.
The recently launched Amex Gold Card comes in second by earning 4 points per dollar on dining, which is an 8% return based on our valuation of Amex Membership Rewards points. Until recently, the 4x earning rate was limited to restaurants in the US, but Amex fortunately extended the benefit to restaurants worldwide as of June 6, 2019. The Gold Card has a $250 annual fee.
The 3x bonus on the Chase Sapphire Reserve, which comes in third with a 6% return, is valid for dining both in the US and abroad. But keep in mind the $450 annual fee of that card. While you can offset a large portion of that fee with the card’s $300 annual travel credit, you’re still going to want to consider whether the points you earn on the card are worth the money you’re paying each year for it. The same goes for the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express. it is a great card for Hilton loyalists, but an expensive one if your hotel focus lies elsewhere.
If you’re looking for a cheaper option, the Chase Sapphire Preferred might be your choice — it only earns 2 points per dollar on dining, but comes with a much lower $95 annual fee. And if you don’t like paying annual fees at all, the Uber Visa Card may be the card for you. The Uber Visa earns cash back so you can’t get extreme travel value with it, but at 4% for dining and no annual fee, it’s certainly a card to consider.
The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is also a decent contender with just a $95 annual fee that’s waived the first year. The Savor Cash earns 4% on all purchases that involve eating establishments — from restaurants to Starbucks to food trucks — so it’s another one to consider if you’d rather deal with cash back instead of travel rewards.
Bottom Line
The Citi Prestige and the Amex Gold Card take the cake here with a return of 8% or more on dining purchases. The Chase Sapphire Reserve finishes in third place with a 6% return on dining worldwide. But any of the cards on this list will get more value on dining purchases than a run-of-the-mill credit card, so make sure you pick the right card before you plan that night out — or in, since delivery services like Seamless count as dining with many cards.
