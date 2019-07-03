This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
BOGO is a great term, especially when it comes to travel — because travel is (almost) always better with a buddy. There are other travel-related companion tickets and fly-a-friend promotions out there, but none of them are as all-encompassing as the holy grail of buy-one-get-one-free, the Southwest Companion Pass.
Like a trip to Paris, the Southwest Companion Pass is always a good idea But it’s an even better idea when there are creative ways to make it happen without flying on many, many paid Southwest flights — for example, you could get well-timed Southwest credit card sign-up bonuses. With Southwest sign-up bonuses as high as 80,000 points right now, let’s review the best credit card pairings to earn the Companion Pass as soon as possible so you and your travel buddy can get up in the air.
Earn Up to 80K Bonus Southwest Rapid Rewards Points
Here’s the current lineup of Southwest personal credit card bonus offers.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card: Earn up to 60,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 20,000 points after you spend $12,000 on purchases in the first 12 months your account is open — $149 annual fee.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card: Earn up to 60,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 20,000 points after you spend $12,000 on purchases in the first 12 months your account is open — $99 annual fee.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card: Earn up to 60,000 points. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, earn 20,000 points after you spend $12,000 on purchases in the first 12 months your account is open — $69 annual fee.
And here are the small-business card bonus offers.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card: 80,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first three months and 9,000 Rapid Rewards points awarded after each account anniversary — $199 annual fee.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card: 60,000 points when you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months and 6,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points awarded after each account anniversary — $99 annual fee.
Easy math shows that earning the sign-up bonus from any Southwest personal card plus any Southwest small business card in one calendar year will get you at or close to the magical 110,000 Companion Pass-eligible points needed to bring your companion on Southwest flights for just the cost of taxes for the rest of the year in which it’s earned and all of the following calendar year. But — there are nuances.
Get This, Not That
As simple as using a Southwest Companion Pass might be (and it really is), choosing which Southwest cards to get in order to earn the pass isn’t quite as easy because of the fine print.
Basically, the three Southwest personal cards all have a term that says you cannot currently have any personal Southwest credit card and you can’t have been a previous cardholder who received a bonus for being a new cardmember in the last 24 months. In addition, you also must have fewer than five new personal accounts across all banks (as shown on your credit report) in the last 24 months. This is known as the infamous Chase 5/24 rule.
The rules for the two small business cards say that you can’t be a current cardholder of the card you want to get (so can’t have two of the same card) and you can’t be a previous cardholder of that specific card if you got the welcome bonus in the last 24 months. Here’s a visual to go along with all those words:
Essentially, this means that personal Southwest credit cards have no impact on your eligibility for business cards (other than factoring in 5/24) and vice versa. Additionally, having one business credit card doesn’t affect your eligibility for the other. That still leaves several workable combinations.
1 + 1 = Companion Pass
One personal, one small business card
If you’re starting from scratch, any personal Southwest card plus either small business card will get you more than enough for the 110k Rapid Rewards points needed to earn the pass. To keep fees as low as possible, you could go with the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card ($69 annual fee) and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card ($99 annual fee). Assuming that you hit the spending requirements, that’s a total of at least 135,000 Rapid Rewards points and more than enough for the Companion Pass Here are ways to earn the rest of the needed points.
Alternatively, you could be sure at least one of your cards has some of the better Southwest perks, such as A1-A15 boarding passes and the $75 annual credit that comes with the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Card or the free Wi-Fi that comes with the Southwest Performance Business. In fact, I think it makes sense that at least one of the two cards you choose has the higher built-in perks, especially since you’ll likely find yourself on lots of Southwest flights with the Companion Pass.
Two small business cards
If you got the 60k and 80k bonuses from the Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card and Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card, you’d be over 140k total eligible points earned in the calendar year so the Companion Pass would be yours. Of course, you’d need to have an actual small business to pull this off — here’s some info on that.
One-card approach
With an 80,000-point bonus on the newest Performance version of the small business card, you’re over 70% of the way to the 110,000 points needed to earn a Companion Pass with one swoop. Factor in the points you’ll earn on the $5,000 you need to spend on the card to earn the 80k bonus and you’re more like 77% there. Honestly, you may not need two card bonuses in one year to earn the pass since the card offers 2x and 3x bonus categories.
Even assuming you have no Southwest paid travel or Southwest points earned by any other means, you would only need to spend around $25k on the card the rest of the year beyond the bonus to hit 110k points — which is likely do-able for many small businesses. If some of that spending was on Southwest, social media, internet, cable or phone expenses, then you’ll hit that target even faster thanks to the bonus categories.
Last, but not least, if you earned an automatic promotional Companion Pass for all of 2019 with a special credit card offer available earlier this year, that offer also came with 30,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points. This small business card with 80k bonus points is also the perfect companion to that offer in order to trigger an earned pass for all of 2020 too, once you hit that 110k points earned in 2019.
Bottom Line
Right now there are several great ways to earn the Southwest Companion Pass, and some card combinations will do the trick better than others. Since the pass is good the year you earn it and all of the following year, if you want it in 2019 to head off to Hawaii, the Caribbean, etc., there’s no time like the present. Additionally, we don’t know how long the new Southwest Performance Business Credit Card will keep its bonus at the 80,000-point level.
Featured image by Ryan Patterson / The Points Guy
