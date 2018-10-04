This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here at TPG, we tend to focus on the points you can earn — both with everyday spending and on welcome bonuses — with rewards credit cards. That’s where you’re most likely to get the greatest return from your cards of choice. But great points value won’t be at the top of your mind if you’re left standing at a baggage claim … without any baggage to claim.
Arriving at your destination without your luggage will, at the very least, result in quite a bit of lost time. But if you’re a small business owner, the annoyance can quickly turn into lost income or opportunities.
With the right credit card, you should be compensated for this loss if the carrier misplaced your suit or a critical element of your business presentation. While your first priority will likely be finding a card that offers the right rewards to match your spending, it may be worth it to consider whether that business credit card also offers baggage insurance that covers lost, missing, damaged or delayed baggage.
American Express tends to offer the most robust protections, but you’ll find other cards may offer benefits solid enough to suit your needs. Here’s a look at the business cards that offer compensation if your luggage gets lost and what rewards you’ll earn for booking your flight with that card:
|Claim Limit
|Travel Bonus
|Point Value (based on TPG Valuations)
|Total Earned per Dollar Spent
|The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
|$3,000 combined for checked and carry-on baggage for each covered person
|5x points when you purchase airfare or prepaid hotel rooms through Amex Travel. Terms apply.
|1.9 cents
|9.5 cents
|The Business Gold Rewards Card from American Express
|$1,250 for carry-on baggage, up to $500 for checked baggage and up to $250 for high-risk items
|3x points for airfare purchased directly from airlines when you choose this category among four others. Terms apply.
|1.9 cents
|5.7 cents
|Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card
|$1,250 for carry-on baggage, up to $500 for checked baggage and up to $250 for high-risk items
|2x miles on Delta purchases. Terms apply.
|1.2 cents
|2.4 cents
|Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
|$1,250 for carry-on baggage, up to $500 for checked baggage and up to $250 for high-risk items
|2x miles on Delta purchases. Terms apply.
|1.2 cents
|2.4 cents
|The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
|$1,250 for carry-on baggage, up to $500 for checked baggage and up to $250 for high-risk items
|6x points on flights booked directly with airlines and through Amex Travel. Terms apply.
|0.6 cents
|3.6 cents
|Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
|$1,250 for carry-on baggage, up to $500 for checked baggage and up to $250 for high-risk items
|2x miles on Delta purchases. Terms apply.
|1.2 cents
|2.4 cents
|SimplyCash® Plus Business Credit Card from American Express
|$1,250 for carry-on baggage, up to $500 for checked baggage and up to $250 for high-risk items
|3% cash back on up to $50,000 in annual spending (then 1%) from one of eight categories you pick from including airfare purchased directly from airlines. Terms apply.
|N/A
|3 cents
|Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express
|$1,250 for carry-on baggage, up to $500 for checked baggage and up to $250 for high-risk items
|6x points at participating SPG and Marriott hotels and 2x points on all other purchases. Terms apply.
|0.9 cents
|5.4 cents
|United MileagePlus Explorer Business Card*
|$3,000 each for you and immediate family members
|2x miles on United purchases
|1.4 cents
|2.8 cents
*The information for the United MileagePlus Explorer Business Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
What’s Covered?
Baggage insurance generally covers lost, damaged or stolen baggage carried on planes, trains, ships or buses. The coverage is typically secondary, meaning the issuer will cover losses in excess of what the carrier might reimburse you for.
On eligible American Express small business cards, you must pay the entire fare for travel on a common carrier — including planes, trains, ships and buses — using your eligible card, Membership Rewards points or a combination of the two. The coverage is available for the card member, his or her spouse or domestic partner and dependent children less than 23 years old.
Coverage on the The Business Platinum Card from American Express is good for up to a combined $3,000 for checked and carry-on baggage for each covered person ($2,000 cap on checked-in luggage) up to a combined aggregate limit of $3,000 per trip. The limit for high-risk items s $1,000.
High-risk items include:
- jewelry
- sporting equipment
- photographic or electronic equipment
- computers and audio/visual equipment
- wearable technology
- items consisting in whole or in part of gold, silver or platinum
- furs or articles made mostly with fur or trimmed or lined with fur
Items not covered include cash, credit cards and travel documents, plants and animals, food, eyeglasses, prescription drugs and property shipped as freight.
Coverage is limited to $1,250 for carry-on baggage, up to $500 for checked baggage and up to $250 for high-risk items on the following cards:
- The Business Gold Rewards Card from American Express
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card
- Gold Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card from American Express
- The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card from American Express
- SimplyCash Plus Business Credit Card from American Express
- Starwood Preferred Guest Business Credit Card from American Express
If loss or damage occurs, you’ll need to inform Amex of your loss by filing what’s called a Notice of Claim within 30 days. To file a claim, contact Amex by calling toll-free stateside 1-800-645-9700 or, if from overseas, by calling collect 1-303-273-6498. You also can write to AMEX Assurance Company, PO Box 981553, El Paso, TX 79998-9920. You’ll need to provide written proof of loss within 60 days after Amex provides you with instructions following the Notice of Claim.
Required documentation includes:
- a baggage insurance plan claim form, which includes an inventory list of items that are being claimed
- itemized store receipts for claimed inventory, if available
- itinerary with account number charged, breakout of fare and travel dates
- for checked baggage, the loss report filed with the common carrier
- settlement or denial of the checked baggage loss claim filed with the common carrier
Outside of Amex small business credit cards, one other prominent card also offers baggage insurance. Coverage on the United MileagePlus Explorer Business Card is limited to $3,000 each for you and immediate family members in the event of lost or damaged checked or carry-on luggage.
Baggage Delay Insurance
Several credit cards also offer baggage delay insurance if the airline takes too long to deliver your luggage to you.
The United MileagePlus Explorer Business Card reimburses you for essential purchases like toiletries and clothing for baggage delays over 6 hours by passenger carrier up to $100 a day for 3 days.
Meanwhile, the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card covers up to $100 per day for a maximum of five days and is limited to emergency purchases of essential items needed as a result of the delay. Coverage includes purchases of clothing, toiletries and one charging cable for cellular telephones. The coverage doesn’t cover contact lenses, eyeglasses or hearing aids; artificial teeth; tickets, documents or money; jewelry and watches or electronic equipment.
Bottom Line
When seeking reimbursement, it’s always best — and often required — that you first go through the airline or other travel company from which you purchased the ticket. But these cards offer at least some assurance that no matter the response you receive from the common carrier, you’ll be able to recoup some of your loss due to mishandled luggage. Again, this isn’t necessarily a main reason why you should want to get one of these credit cards, but it can help make the decision easier if you’re picking between two great rewards credit cards when only one offers baggage insurance.
